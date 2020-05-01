 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Hey ladies, you wanna get with an older dude who has nipple piercings?   (foxnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Marriage, New YorkGov. Andrew Cuomo, Human rights, Kennedy family, Andrew Cuomo, New York City, Bachelor, Kerry Kennedy  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 4:49 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J45Picker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But where's he going to find another busty cougar to bake him a fancy Kwanzaa cake and then drunkenly cry uncontrollably in her underwear on the kitchen floor when he doesn't like it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The illness is death.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

J45Picker: drunkenly cry uncontrollably in her underwear on the kitchen floor when he doesn't like it?


Ummm...video?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

J45Picker: But where's he going to find another busty cougar to bake him a fancy Kwanzaa cake and then drunkenly cry uncontrollably in her underwear on the kitchen floor when he doesn't like it?

[Fark user image 445x333]


thatsmyfetish.gif
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know times are weird when Dr. Fauci is being put in the sexiest man alive pool. At least it's not Strom Thurmond
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.