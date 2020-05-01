 Skip to content
(NPR)   The Tong Arm Of The Law   (npr.org)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attach taser electrodes to the ends to reduce the chances of the capturee turning around and using the thing to beat the cop senseless.

Also, that may work in a "less-nourished" country, but in much of the Western world, it simply would fit.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now if they were cowboys, they could just use lassos.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow. Never thought I'd see the use of a modern version of the medieval man-catcher.

/Well, hey, I didn't spend all those years playing Dungeons and Dragons and not learn a little something about courage.
 
bump
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My wife uses a version of this for hand jobs.

/marriage
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Now if they were cowboys, they could just use lassos.


Yeah, but they're Indians, you know, on the other side.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great headline, subby!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bump: My wife uses a version of this for hand jobs.

/marriage


Ow, dude, just handle that shiat yourself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
brap was robbed!

comeupants.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You've been PUNJABBED, punk!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Wow. Never thought I'd see the use of a modern version of the medieval man-catcher.

/Well, hey, I didn't spend all those years playing Dungeons and Dragons and not learn a little something about courage.


I'm just happy to see a treasured AD&D recollection masquerading as actual knowledge is not needed here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, needs more spikes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Arkanaut: Now if they were cowboys, they could just use lassos.

Yeah, but they're Indians, you know, on the other side.


CaryGrantGetOut.gif

I laughed. I feel a little bad about it, but there it is.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: brap was robbed!

[comeupants.com image 476x413] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not really.  I stole it from myself so I could collect the insurance money.

- I Bought The Slaw...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bump: My wife uses a version of this for hand jobs.

/marriage


Not with the rest of us.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What have the Chinese done now?...

Oh, that kind of tong.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That headline makes more sens than "The Thong Arm of the Law".
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: That headline makes more sens than "The Thong Arm of the Law".


I just got an email from work about "Work-Life Balance*" that suggest I take 30 minutes of quite time.

* I work from home and spend the rest of my life at home, how's that for balanced?
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stop, of I'll Salad Shooter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After being tonged by the coppers, and found guilty by a jury of my peers, I found myself serving serious time behind Salad Bars.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bump: My wife uses a version of this for hand jobs.

/marriage


I usually don't like dispensing marriage and sex advice on Fark.com but if you really want to spice things up in the bedroom consider

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


...incorporating the Accordion Grabber Robotic Arm, it's ribbed for HER pleasure.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Arkanaut: Now if they were cowboys, they could just use lassos.

Yeah, but they're Indians, you know, on the other side.


That joke was so bad, you'd better
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to make a 'tong' sound... disappointed.
tong: 
Huge Bell Sound Effect
Youtube u7-zAmPQN70
 
