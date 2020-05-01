 Skip to content
(Fox News)   What do corona virus first responders need? Nuclear support   (foxnews.com) divider line
46
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I figured the B-52s would start with Georgia.  Or Idaho.  I guess they tend to Roam.  No Party Out of Bounds for them.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  Nuclear capable in that they have mounting surfaces for weapon systems that can carry nukes.

And they fly over half of Louisiana as it is.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've seen this movie before
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a bunch of Big Ugly Fat Farks.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Directive 7-12?  DON'T DO IT.  IT WILL ONLY MAKE THE VIRUS SPREAD UNCONTROLLABLY!

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Epicedion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flashlight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Machines designed to deliver death flying over hospitals to show support to people working to keep others alive. Seems weird.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hopefully they keep going east and take out Florida
 
PirateKing
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did someone call for crawling nuclear chaos?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/I see you already have a blind idiot god in charge. Good... good.
 
camaroash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
F-35s from Hill AFB flew over Utah in Missing Man formation yesterday for the same reason.

F-35 Jets Fly Over Utah To Show Support For Healthcare Workers
Youtube v29w9E4oVTA


/ They flew right over my house
// My daughter was stoked when I told her the pilot of the leading plane was a girl
/// Capt. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They need antibody testing, because the chances are excellent that they've already gotten it by now.
 
imapirate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
States: "We don't have enough money to buy PPE for our first responders."

Feds: "We're over here burning cash so here's some planes to look at."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Douchehole in Chief is still miffed he didn't get his Soviet-style military parade
 
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because the "nuke it from orbit" option is not yet available.

Fark user imageView Full Size



/ game over, Covid, game over
 
snapperhead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's called 'marketing.'
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A military pilot called for a priority landing because his single-engine jet fighter was running "a bit peaked." Air Traffic Control told the fighter pilot that he was number two, behind a B-52 that had one engine shut down. "Ah," the fighter pilot remarked, "The dreaded seven-engine approach."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In South Dakota today

Fark user imageView Full Size



/I'll try to get some pictures.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People who have never seen one have no idea how large and awe inspiring a B-52 in flight is. The plane is a leviathan. It looks like it is flying slowly, ready to fall out of the sky - but that is simply its size.

Those in Louisiana who get to see this are in for a real treat.

The naysayers are just practicing left-wing kill-joy. Ignore them for the bitter sad people they are.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are you not quarantained?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They need help and reassurance all we can give. It is self-sacrifice and deserves the utmost honor
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On May Day. Total coincidence. I guess nuclear weapons are one way to bust a union.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They flew A-10s over Fort Wayne several days ago. No BRRRRTT reported.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Machines designed to deliver death flying over hospitals to show support to people working to keep others alive. Seems weird.


Not really.  See, even COVID-19 can't survive high temperature incineration, and hospitals are natural hotspots.   It's just common sense, people.  Study it out!
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'Supporting' the health care workers who are working inside a building; else sleeping - so they don't even see the flyby. Good thinkin...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like how the way the Federal Government has chosen to help is to fly planes that have the most expensive cost per flight hour in the world over cities because.....because....

I think it would be cheaper and safer to just pile up the money and burn it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Im concerned that the people of Louisiana will be frightened and confused by the big steel birds.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One dose of UV light, one dose of disinfectant coming right up!
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I like how the way the Federal Government has chosen to help is to fly planes that have the most expensive cost per flight hour in the world over cities because.....because....

I think it would be cheaper and safer to just pile up the money and burn it.


But that takes a long time to burn, if you nuke the money, it's incinerated instantly!
 
rancher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I worked on a ranch in the middle of nowhere Wyoming years ago, they would fly these over in radar evasion runs (I assume). They were low, HUGE and the scariest looking thing I ever saw. Droopy wings, dark color, sound was crazy as they went by. I LOVED it! They would sometimes go over at night too. I know they were not supposed to, but I would flash the "yard light" we had. A very bright light that lit the whole area between the house and barn/corrals. Sometimes they'd flick their landing lights on and off in answer. Sometimes. It made my day (night).
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How about Pandemic Premium Pay?

Oh yeah, that shietbag McConnell with deep six THAT idea so airlines and steak houses can get bailouts.

God for FARKING bid we actually pay the people doing the work that keeps things going.

Deficits matter, so build another CVN and build some more defective wiz-jets or something.

You peons keep hauling the trash, tending the sick, chopping meat, and stocking shelves.

The House and the Senate have IMPORTANT things to do.

Let them eat cake....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They tried dropping a nuclear bomb on South Carolina in 1958, but it didn't help.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Happy May Day, comrades!
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ahh, so that's why they had to be recalled from flying patrol flights out of Guam.
 
Znuh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Which B52s are farking cool, I'm sure the people intubated and breathing badly on Incubators appreciate where their money went.

We're absolute shiats when it comes to dealing with the actual problem it appears, but we're farking great with spectacle.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Znuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Incubators? Ventilators. Wow. Thanks phone.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rancher: When I worked on a ranch in the middle of nowhere Wyoming years ago, they would fly these over in radar evasion runs (I assume). They were low, HUGE and the scariest looking thing I ever saw. Droopy wings, dark color, sound was crazy as they went by. I LOVED it! They would sometimes go over at night too. I know they were not supposed to, but I would flash the "yard light" we had. A very bright light that lit the whole area between the house and barn/corrals. Sometimes they'd flick their landing lights on and off in answer. Sometimes. It made my day (night).


I used to go to the beach at Andersen AFB.The runway ended at a cliff above us. Loved watching buffs takeoff.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chemtrails kill coronavirus?
 
SFSailor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: A military pilot called for a priority landing because his single-engine jet fighter was running "a bit peaked." Air Traffic Control told the fighter pilot that he was number two, behind a B-52 that had one engine shut down. "Ah," the fighter pilot remarked, "The dreaded seven-engine approach."


Requesting clearance for one laughter, out loud.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People who have never seen one have no idea how large and awe inspiring a B-52 in flight is. The plane is a leviathan. It looks like it is flying slowly, ready to fall out of the sky - but that is simply its size.

Those in Louisiana who get to see this are in for a real treat.

The naysayers are just practicing left-wing kill-joy. Ignore them for the bitter sad people they are.


I drove under one that had just taken off, they actually seem bigger at low altitude than when on the ground.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I like how the way the Federal Government has chosen to help is to fly planes that have the most expensive cost per flight hour in the world over cities because.....because....

I think it would be cheaper and safer to just pile up the money and burn it.


I'm wondering if these were previously-scheduled routine flights that were simply re-routed and advertised, or if this is a flight that was only scheduled for this purpose.

If it's the former, I have no real problem with it. While it would be nice to cancel unnecessary flights and divert the resources to more important matters, once something is budgeted in our military it is almost impossible (on a practical level) to get it back and apply it outside the military (unless the money was going to pay for military housing or the like, then it can just be pissed away on a wall that will fail to achieve anything).

If it's the latter, then yeah, someone needs their ass kicked and should no longer have any sort of budgetary discretion.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
B-1s at low altitude are FAR more fun...Saw a flyover in Atlanta a few years ago. Awesome plane!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Republicans will complain about this being a waste of their tax dollars.
Surely.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eKonk: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I like how the way the Federal Government has chosen to help is to fly planes that have the most expensive cost per flight hour in the world over cities because.....because....

I think it would be cheaper and safer to just pile up the money and burn it.

I'm wondering if these were previously-scheduled routine flights that were simply re-routed and advertised, or if this is a flight that was only scheduled for this purpose.

If it's the former, I have no real problem with it. While it would be nice to cancel unnecessary flights and divert the resources to more important matters, once something is budgeted in our military it is almost impossible (on a practical level) to get it back and apply it outside the military (unless the money was going to pay for military housing or the like, then it can just be pissed away on a wall that will fail to achieve anything).

If it's the latter, then yeah, someone needs their ass kicked and should no longer have any sort of budgetary discretion.


I would lean toward the "they were already scheduled to fly" part. Those things are in the air an awful lot to begin with. I'm trying to stay positive...of course the Gub'ment is involved, so there's that...
 
