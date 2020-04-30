 Skip to content
(CNBC)   We're Number 1. We're Number 1   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Probably because Rick Scott intentionally botched the filing system, so you don't actually get counted as unemployed until you put your report into the broken filing system.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're processing everything by hand, so this may take a while.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What kind of Mickey Mouse state are they running down there?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just think if they had a rule that said if you don't pay state income tax, you can't file for unemployment.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just think of these A**Holes on Election Day. THIS is why you have $1.45 in your checking account:

static.politico.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: What kind of Mickey Mouse state are they running down there?


"I didn't say she was crazy - I said she was farking Goofy!"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know some jokes about unemployment... but they need some work.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I know some jokes about unemployment... but they need some work.


Hey-O!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: Just think of these A**Holes on Election Day. THIS is why you have $1.45 in your checking account:

[static.politico.com image 850x461]


Pretty sure it was a group of Chinese people eating a pangolin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, their state depends a lot on tourism.  It's the first sector to get hit in a recession and one of the last to recover.

The total numbers are likely lower in Louisiana, but that state strikes me as one that is probably being hit very hard.  Its primary industries are oil, tourism, hospitality, and fishing.  The first three are on hard times right now.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rick Scott, who was in charge of the company that perpetrated the biggest Medicare fraud ever.

I don't know why this doesn't get mentioned every time he appears.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Crazy Megyn: Just think of these A**Holes on Election Day. THIS is why you have $1.45 in your checking account:

[static.politico.com image 850x461]

Pretty sure it was a group of Chinese people eating a pangolin.


We should probably look into that if random Chinese people are responsible for the US pandemic response
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Por que tan serioso: Crazy Megyn: Just think of these A**Holes on Election Day. THIS is why you have $1.45 in your checking account:

[static.politico.com image 850x461]

Pretty sure it was a group of Chinese people eating a pangolin.

We should probably look into that if random Chinese people are responsible for the US pandemic response


I agree. They have a long history of "peeing in our coke" so to speak.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: Just think of these A**Holes on Election Day. THIS is why you have $1.45 in your checking account:


You mean the $1200 every working american got, tax free?

Such irrational hate. Can you imagine how screwed we'd be if Hillary won? Focus on that.
 
