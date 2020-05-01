 Skip to content
(Forbes)   We're Number 2. We're Number 2   (forbes.com) divider line
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hasn't China heard of Tax cuts?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It sure feels like #2 lately, that's for sure.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, people kept voting for ineffective government. You got your wish.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's an idea, gasoline is at an all time low (inflation adjusted), now would be a great time to adjust the gas tax that hasn't been changed since 19 farking 93. Use that revenue to offset the trillion dollar backlog on infrastructure we've had for over a decade. You get a stimulus effect times two, jobs now and the proven stimulus of infrastructure upgrades.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Infrastructure spending? With the massive deficits we already have, unaffordable.

What we need is to cut taxes again but only for high earners. This way the amount they would've paid in taxes trickles into a new business they make. This new business will employee people and will create a net increase in tax revenue.

It's all so simple really it's the biggest lie we've ever been told.

Fark you Mitch McConnell!!
 
rcain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And here we are... the beginning of the end

Anyone want to guess what becomes of a country mired in debt, where the majority of citizens have no access to education or health care?

This is the part where prison and the military become the only life choices for a large portion of Americans and where homelessness becomes so rampant, it will either become normalized, or the troops will be brought out to round them up into camps

What happens to the US dollar as we move to renewables, America's influence is dead and buried and China is the leader of the global economy?

The 2020s are going to be remembered as a rude awakening for America and the dawn of a new 3rd world shiat hole
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: Here's an idea, gasoline is at an all time low (inflation adjusted), now would be a great time to adjust the gas tax that hasn't been changed since 19 farking 93. Use that revenue to offset the trillion dollar backlog on infrastructure we've had for over a decade. You get a stimulus effect times two, jobs now and the proven stimulus of infrastructure upgrades.


You are correct, but that's political suicide in an election year.

There is also the nasty fact that gas taxes hit the poorest the hardest (which is true of any tax on lower-end consumer goods, of course), and the poorest are getting hit the hardest by unemployment. Any cost increase on them is really going to fark them over even worse.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Infrastructure work puts a lot of people to work. From engineers all the way down to dump truck drivers and loader operators. Plus you get new bridges, roads and stuff.

It'll never happen
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: Here's an idea, gasoline is at an all time low (inflation adjusted), now would be a great time to adjust the gas tax that hasn't been changed since 19 farking 93. Use that revenue to offset the trillion dollar backlog on infrastructure we've had for over a decade. You get a stimulus effect times two, jobs now and the proven stimulus of infrastructure upgrades.


That sound you heard was 50 million rethuglicans pointing at robodog and yelling "HERETIC!"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It worked back then. China recovered rapidly from Wall Street's crash thanks to aggressive infrastructure spending. By 2009, China was growing 8.7% again thanks to giant public works projects-six-lane highways, bridges, ports, new skyscraper-strewn commercial centers.

Sounds like it's time for infrastructure week again. Think of all the Trump monuments we can build to stimulate the economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eKonk: robodog: Here's an idea, gasoline is at an all time low (inflation adjusted), now would be a great time to adjust the gas tax that hasn't been changed since 19 farking 93. Use that revenue to offset the trillion dollar backlog on infrastructure we've had for over a decade. You get a stimulus effect times two, jobs now and the proven stimulus of infrastructure upgrades.

You are correct, but that's political suicide in an election year.

There is also the nasty fact that gas taxes hit the poorest the hardest (which is true of any tax on lower-end consumer goods, of course), and the poorest are getting hit the hardest by unemployment. Any cost increase on them is really going to fark them over even worse.


In addition, I know I haven't filled up my gas tank in about 6 or 7 weeks, so many people aren't paying the gas tax at all.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tee hee hee!

#2 means "The Poopy"

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Well, people kept voting for ineffective government. You got your wish.


People keep voting for incompetent goons but, to be fair, those are the options the Democrats and Republicans keep presenting.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: Here's an idea, gasoline is at an all time low (inflation adjusted), now would be a great time to adjust the gas tax that hasn't been changed since 19 farking 93. Use that revenue to offset the trillion dollar backlog on infrastructure we've had for over a decade. You get a stimulus effect times two, jobs now and the proven stimulus of infrastructure upgrades.


shovel ready jobs, again?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: eKonk: robodog: Here's an idea, gasoline is at an all time low (inflation adjusted), now would be a great time to adjust the gas tax that hasn't been changed since 19 farking 93. Use that revenue to offset the trillion dollar backlog on infrastructure we've had for over a decade. You get a stimulus effect times two, jobs now and the proven stimulus of infrastructure upgrades.

You are correct, but that's political suicide in an election year.

There is also the nasty fact that gas taxes hit the poorest the hardest (which is true of any tax on lower-end consumer goods, of course), and the poorest are getting hit the hardest by unemployment. Any cost increase on them is really going to fark them over even worse.

In addition, I know I haven't filled up my gas tank in about 6 or 7 weeks, so many people aren't paying the gas tax at all.


kinda the point, in the long run it balances out but right now it provides jobs to stimulate the economy and you get a longer term adults stimulus from the upgrades themselves. There's a reason China announced they are doing this kind of program, it's been proven to work, repeatedly. I'm just looking to find a way to make it palatable to fiscal conservative Republicans by making it revenue neutral.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: Here's an idea, gasoline is at an all time low (inflation adjusted), now would be a great time to adjust the gas tax that hasn't been changed since 19 farking 93. Use that revenue to offset the trillion dollar backlog on infrastructure we've had for over a decade. You get a stimulus effect times two, jobs now and the proven stimulus of infrastructure upgrades.


There's a couple of problems with your logic.
Gas prices are low because of weak demand.  You can't raise tons of money from gas when consumption is really low.  So you have to make the tax larger, to the point where that becomes a problem.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, what do you expect when the Republican party doesn't believe in investing back into the country?
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rcain: And here we are... the beginning of the end

Anyone want to guess what becomes of a country mired in debt, where the majority of citizens have no access to education or health care?

This is the part where prison and the military become the only life choices for a large portion of Americans and where homelessness becomes so rampant, it will either become normalized, or the troops will be brought out to round them up into camps bust up the camps and send them "somewhere else" or just shoot them.


Homeless camps will not be tolerated.
 
Animatronik
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rcain: And here we are... the beginning of the end

Anyone want to guess what becomes of a country mired in debt, where the majority of citizens have no access to education or health care?

This is the part where prison and the military become the only life choices for a large portion of Americans and where homelessness becomes so rampant, it will either become normalized, or the troops will be brought out to round them up into camps

What happens to the US dollar as we move to renewables, America's influence is dead and buried and China is the leader of the global economy?

The 2020s are going to be remembered as a rude awakening for America and the dawn of a new 3rd world shiat hole


The majority of citizens have no access to health care or education?

Well let's see...in the U.S., 90+%of people have access to health care and 100% of residents have access to public education. But I'm sure you have a plan for freebies that will further bog us down in debt in exchange for crappier health care.  Social spending is already 70% of national spending and is effectively the cause of our massive deficits, absent pandemics and world wars.

But go on, find someone to blame for the dystopian fantasy in your head, so you can create a real dydtopia.  Never let a crisis or tragedy go to waste.
 
