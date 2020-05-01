 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "A handful of kids have developed dangerous inflammation around the heart and other organs. It's similar to a rare condition called Kawasaki disease." Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki diseases unavailable for comment   (nbcnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So totally harmless for children, we should open schools immediately.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Childhood diseases are hilarious.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We can make more.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm a Subaru guy, so.....
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So totally harmless for children, we should open schools immediately.


Just keep em away from peanuts.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At this point mad white people would drive a Ford F150 through a pile of blonde babies to get back to Sams Club so I seriously doubt the picture of a black teenager will incite a stampede of introspection over this deal.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EvilEgg: So totally harmless for children, we should open schools immediately.


On the basis of 5 cases of mumps, we should shutdown schools worldwide.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Could be worse.  Could be Jawas.

I can't abide those Jawas.
 
