A moon meteorite did land. They found it in the sand. Going twice, going thrice, at auction price, tis yours if you raise your hand
25
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It looks like a piece of my street.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can get Tektites on ebay for like 5 bucks.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since the food processing plants are shutting down, this may not be a bad idea. I mean, moon rocks are so much more meteor than Earth rocks.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bean counters told me we literally could not afford to buy seven dollars worth of moon rocks, much less seventy million. Bought 'em anyway. Ground 'em up, mixed em into a gel. And guess what? Ground up moon rocks are pure poison.

~ C. Johnson
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Since the food processing plants are shutting down, this may not be a bad idea. I mean, moon rocks are so much more meteor than Earth rocks.


Urkk! Boo this woman........
(Appluase, you'll never get the chance to use that pun again. Bravo good Lady)
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With that, I could open the Gate of Goresh!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not lunar, but sixteen tons of meteorite from
Oregon displayed in NY.
Willamette Meteorite
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want some new bookends so would have bid if there were two. But one is no use to me.
 
nullptr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It looks like a piece of my street.


It smells like a piece of your feet.
We put in on sale,
but the bids were a fail.
So we hid it under a sheet!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, Boston is going to shut down again.
 
El Trolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the Saudis on the phone.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Since the food processing plants are shutting down, this may not be a bad idea. I mean, moon rocks are so much more meteor than Earth rocks.



 
HFK
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A moon rock you say? Does it beep?




Obscure?
 
ScooterTrash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mother f*ck him AND John Wayne!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Not lunar, but sixteen tons of meteorite from
Not lunar, but sixteen tons of meteorite from
Oregon displayed in NY.
Willamette Meteorite


That was once stolen by thieves.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They caught the guys, though
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Al Roker's Forecast: Since the food processing plants are shutting down, this may not be a bad idea. I mean, moon rocks are so much more meteor than Earth rocks.





 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
True story.
The master mind, one Ellis Hughes, in 1902, thought he would just help himself to it. Despite not owning it. Took him three months to move it a short distance, at considerable cost, about 3/4 of a mile.
Look it up. It's in Wikipedia, and don't forget to donate.

Anyway, He was sued, one day trial, and no charges were pressed. Because of legal standings built into case law and solidified in song at the time.

For as any one can tell you, Sherman.
You lift 16 tons, and what do you get?
Another day older and deeper in debt.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Al Roker's Forecast - indeed.
Sounds like a


Meaty urologist
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, thanks. I saw that episode of Grim and Billy and Mandy.

It just wants your brains. And to sing, sing, sing!

All American cartoonists are musical comedy writers manqué(e).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Not lunar, but sixteen tons of meteorite from
Not lunar, but sixteen tons of meteorite from
Oregon displayed in NY.
Willamette Meteorite


I think I read that SF story, too. Involves a meteorite and metal-munching space mice or something. No, wait, that was a Rock & Bullwinkle series. But the story involved metal-munching menaces from beyond the Moon.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hate to say this, Ma'am but judging from your rock, I'd say you have space gophers.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ScooterTrash: Mother f*ck him AND John Wayne!


And enjoy your flight...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once you get it home it would be a marvelous night for a moondance.
 
