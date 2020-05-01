 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Anderson Cooper reveals that he is a new father   (youtube.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear God all I can say, is I really hope his husband had a C-section
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Congrats
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I will call him Junior."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mini Cooper.

Yeah, yeah im leaving.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How is babby formed?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I envy that baby being born into Vanderbilt money.

Mazal Tov to them. He'll either raise the kid right or fark him up so much we'll get a great netflix documentary about it in 30 years time.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It had to have been somewhat terrifying, waiting for your baby to arrive in the middle of all this. I'm glad everything went well for all involved.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aww that's super cool. I'm quite happy for him.

Also (and I saw this with a staunch record of heterosexuality), I'd change teams for Anderson Cooper.

That guy is handsome as hell.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, good for him. I suspect that he will be a better father than many, and obviously that child needed a home.
Why unwanted children are still being birthed I'll never understand, but that's more of a societal issue than a simple positive moment like this.
Good luck Mr Cooper, you will need it.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lycanth: How is babby formed?


When two daddies love each other very much, they hire an eastern European woman in hear early 20s to be a surrogate. They she gets basted like a turkey on thanksgiving. Then 9 months and $50,000 later, you get babby.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: I envy that baby being born into Vanderbilt money.


Yeah, but he's gonna have to wear those jeans with a swan on the pocket.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lycanth: How is babby formed?


When a daddy and a daddy love each other very much....
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Very happy for him. Sadly, also expecting him to be attacked by the radicals for kissing his own child during a pandemic that is really just a disguise for their underlying bigotry.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
More than 10,000 babies are born each day in the USA  Why am I suppose to be / get excited over this one?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Percise1: Well, good for him. I suspect that he will be a better father than many, and obviously that child needed a home.
Why unwanted children are still being birthed I'll never understand, but that's more of a societal issue than a simple positive moment like this.
Good luck Mr Cooper, you will need it.


Baby was born via surrogate. It's his kid.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they adopt or do some artificial insemination thing?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lycanth: How is babby formed?


You've never heard of anal sex?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Percise1: Well, good for him. I suspect that he will be a better father than many, and obviously that child needed a home.
Why unwanted children are still being birthed I'll never understand, but that's more of a societal issue than a simple positive moment like this.
Good luck Mr Cooper, you will need it.

Baby was born via surrogate. It's his kid.


Yes.  I happened to catch his announcement on his show.   He had such high praise for the surrogate mother and her family, including her husband and kids.
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think all fathers are old fathers, like how all babies are new babies

/Maybe repurposed, definitely not new people
 
