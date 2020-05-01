 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Jeff Bezos home gets a new paint job   (businessinsider.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, warehouse workers, Mark Zuckerberg, Marissa Lang, AMAZON WORKERS, Bloomberg Billionaires Index, proper personal protective equipment  
•       •       •

1918 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not his house. He doesn't own the roads.

Yet.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday evening Bezos announced to investors that they're spending the entirety of their $4 billion of Q1 profit on increased wages and safety measures - including making their warehouses less efficient but safer to work in.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/ama​z​ons-ceo-tells-investors-if-youre-share​owner-you-may-want-to-take-a-seat-as-h​e-explains-why-the-company-will-spend-​entirety-of-4-billion-profit-2020-04-3​0

I'm really glad to hear that.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do as the vandals say not as they do.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Yesterday evening Bezos announced to investors that they're spending the entirety of their $4 billion of Q1 profit on increased wages and safety measures - including making their warehouses less efficient but safer to work in.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/amaz​ons-ceo-tells-investors-if-youre-share​owner-you-may-want-to-take-a-seat-as-h​e-explains-why-the-company-will-spend-​entirety-of-4-billion-profit-2020-04-3​0

I'm really glad to hear that.


So stupid it took a pandemic to do what they should have been doing all along.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
protesters leaving home to tell us to stay home.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Yesterday evening Bezos announced to investors that they're spending the entirety of their $4 billion of Q1 profit on increased wages and safety measures - including making their warehouses less efficient but safer to work in.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Do as the vandals say not as they do.


Both sides really are the same, aren't they?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They painted it upside down.

No wonder he's not paying them more.
 
txwebguy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being one who likes harking back to times past, I'm glad to see they used the traditional colors for to send this classy message to Jeff on the start of the fifth month.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(and it was hosed off almost immediately by an employee, lest anyone claim this was permanent and damaging)
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: mongbiohazard: Yesterday evening Bezos announced to investors that they're spending the entirety of their $4 billion of Q1 profit on increased wages and safety measures - including making their warehouses less efficient but safer to work in.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/amaz​ons-ceo-tells-investors-if-youre-share​owner-you-may-want-to-take-a-seat-as-h​e-explains-why-the-company-will-spend-​entirety-of-4-billion-profit-2020-04-3​0

I'm really glad to hear that.

So stupid it took a pandemic to do what they should have been doing all along.


Yeah, but welcome to America. It may have taken a pandemic to do it, but at least Amazon is. How many others aren't?

Sad, but that's the kind of country we have.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Yeah, but welcome to America. It may have taken a pandemic to do it, but at least Amazon is. How many others aren't?


You are assuming they will actually do it.

And if they do, you're assuming that they won't roll all of it back the moment they can do so.

I'm just assuming he's lying. Bezos? Do something to cut profits? Next thing you'll tell me is that Trump is going to tell the truth.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: mikaloyd: Do as the vandals say not as they do.

Both sides really are the same, arent they..


I have enough room in my enormous heart to despise both vandals AND Bezos as they recklessly endanger everyone's health and spread their ugly banners accross the land. Just because one is bad does not somehow preclude the other one from being an enormous douchebag.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: croesius: mikaloyd: Do as the vandals say not as they do.

Both sides really are the same, arent they..

I have enough room in my enormous heart to despise both vandals AND Bezos as they recklessly endanger everyone's health and spread their ugly banners accross the land. Just because one is bad does not somehow preclude the other one from being an enormous douchebag.


Chalk, dude. It's just chalk.
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Yesterday evening Bezos announced to investors that they're spending the entirety of their $4 billion of Q1 profit on increased wages and safety measures - including making their warehouses less efficient but safer to work in.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/amaz​ons-ceo-tells-investors-if-youre-share​owner-you-may-want-to-take-a-seat-as-h​e-explains-why-the-company-will-spend-​entirety-of-4-billion-profit-2020-04-3​0

I'm really glad to hear that.


I am too.  But he could have done this right at the beginning and scored a really big good publicity hit instead of waiting until workers felt compelled to spell it out to the whole world.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Sad, but that's the kind of country we have.


Man, and we coulda been more like The Netherlands...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: mongbiohazard: Yeah, but welcome to America. It may have taken a pandemic to do it, but at least Amazon is. How many others aren't?

You are assuming they will actually do it.

And if they do, you're assuming that they won't roll all of it back the moment they can do so.

I'm just assuming he's lying. Bezos? Do something to cut profits? Next thing you'll tell me is that Trump is going to tell the truth.


Even if they roll some of it back later, spending their windfall profit like that is still better than what most others are doing.

If you aren't fully satisfied with that still then we're both in agreement. I'm just acknowledging the reality that in America this puts Bezos ahead of most other CEO's. The American system is a dumpster fire.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Yesterday evening Bezos announced to investors that they're spending the entirety of their $4 billion of Q1 profit on increased wages and safety measures - including making their warehouses less efficient but safer to work in.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/amaz​ons-ceo-tells-investors-if-youre-share​owner-you-may-want-to-take-a-seat-as-h​e-explains-why-the-company-will-spend-​entirety-of-4-billion-profit-2020-04-3​0

I'm really glad to hear that.


...if they actually do it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: mongbiohazard: Yesterday evening Bezos announced to investors that they're spending the entirety of their $4 billion of Q1 profit on increased wages and safety measures - including making their warehouses less efficient but safer to work in.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/amaz​ons-ceo-tells-investors-if-youre-share​owner-you-may-want-to-take-a-seat-as-h​e-explains-why-the-company-will-spend-​entirety-of-4-billion-profit-2020-04-3​0

I'm really glad to hear that.

...if they actually do it.


He put it in writing to investors... that's not a bad sign for it getting done.
 
Juc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

croesius: mikaloyd: croesius: mikaloyd: Do as the vandals say not as they do.

Both sides really are the same, arent they..

I have enough room in my enormous heart to despise both vandals AND Bezos as they recklessly endanger everyone's health and spread their ugly banners accross the land. Just because one is bad does not somehow preclude the other one from being an enormous douchebag.

Chalk, dude. It's just chalk.


if there were plants that needed acidic soil conditions that could have potentially harmed them. Think of the hydrangeas going from blue to pink. WHO WANTS PINK HYDRANGEAS?
THIS. MUST. STOP!
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...I'd actually like some pink hydrangeas. They'd go really well with the verticality of the false indigo I put in.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's not his house. He doesn't own the roads.

Yet.


It's cute that you think he doesn't all ready.

Tussles hair....
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
did they buy the paint and brushes on Amazon?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.