(WGNTV Chicago)   Swingers club gets around ban by having owner's son live there, throw free 'house parties'. Masks optional   (wgntv.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that "Swingers" on The Playboy Channel and I refuse to believe that most swingers look like those people.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's how Pauly Shore got his start.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In theory the hottub should kill any viruses.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 More ways to keep Florida w/class!!!!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, living in the place where your parents have swingers' parties is absolutely foul. That's just short of being your father's own personal jizz-mopper. DISGUSTING.

Secondly, about this bit.

On a recent Saturday in early March, before the stay-at-home order took effect, police broke up a large party at the property. They ordered guests to leave and arrested Geary and his son. The misdemeanor charges included operating an illegal business.
Tim Geary said Markham has it wrong and vows not to back down.
"We're going to throw a party again," he said. "Let them try to stop us now."

I'm willing to bet real money that the police will, in fact, both try and succeed at stopping them if they do.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand the laws banning places like this, or most vice type businesses.  Set up a decent zoning system to keep them out of neighborhoods and then, who cares?  Is it hurting the people of the town that some folks want to do...whatever?  I mean, it's probably not "essential" so social distancing probably takes precedence right now, but day to day?  Generally, I'm a live and let live kind of guy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swinging to the bathroom, swinging through the kitchen.....
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stray_capts: I don't understand the laws banning places like this, or most vice type businesses.  Set up a decent zoning system to keep them out of neighborhoods and then, who cares?  Is it hurting the people of the town that some folks want to do...whatever?  I mean, it's probably not "essential" so social distancing probably takes precedence right now, but day to day?  Generally, I'm a live and let live kind of guy.


If they had a big house in the country, no one would notice or care if there were 18 cars parked there every night, as long as they weren't making so much noise that they kept the neighbors awake and those visitors weren't dropping garbage and used condoms in their yards.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wear the rubber dam on the face.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's been there for 30 years. You may want to avoid the founding members.
 
