(9News (Australia))   Aussie sex workers push to be considered an 'essential service', say everyone needs a little push push in the bush, even in these coronavirus times   (9news.com.au) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 246x205]


also to be used for morning sex. No one wants morning breath.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cinderella - Push, Push - Night Songs
Youtube PFQwqeS5xeU
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Moral judgements aside, no, intimate personal contact like this is not safe at this time.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Your safe word is "Hydroxychloroquine"
 
PvtStash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Human logic: We need to keep our distance and not be up close personally interactive as mu ch as we possibly can in order to help alleviate the current crisis. But hey maybe we should make sure that the industry of pay for sexual acts carries on during these times. As surely these thigns are unrelated..
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in most of the rest of the world, sex workers are seen as criminals because religious nutjobs and hypocrites run the government.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in most of the rest of the world, sex workers are seen as criminals because religious nutjobs and hypocrites run the government.


But, enough about the US senate.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can watch a strippers from 6 feet away but putting dollar bills in her g string is difficult.
 
6nome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Down under
 
Hipjoint [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x635]

Your safe word is "Hydroxychloroquine"


Fark user imageView Full Size


That is so not my fetish!

But it is now.
 
Hipjoint [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: I can watch a strippers from 6 feet away but putting dollar bills in her g string is difficult.


I heard in Canada, patrons toss their loonies at the entertainers.  I tried it here in the states with a Sacagawea and got tossed.

What a night that was!
 
