(Fox 4 KC)   Missouri bank with state contract on prepaid debit cards for unemployment making money off long list of fees
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just one of the fine reasons Republicans try to put SNAP on debit cards.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shocked face:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robing the poor and giving to the rich. The Sheriff of Nottingham would approve.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's a $5 charge to use a bank teller and $3 if you call a customer service"

I started out ehh, but this right here's some BS
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mo Access is the name of Missouri's unemployment benefits debit card.

This is...I mean...just, too..."Mo Access"? Fo' less access? 

Phrasing, Missouri. Plus, stop being a dick.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
With the added bonus that there's a record of your transactions, and if you pay at a retailer, where you spent the money.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I wonder how much the guys working for the state get in kickback. Friends always give a little something back.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nuke Missouri.  Problem solved.
 
Mergatroid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uber capitalism at it's finest.

If I was them, my first transaction would be to empty everything from that bank to my bank, and only use them when more money is added into the account.

In Canada, there is at least enough competition that you can get bank accounts that don't charge you anything to use that bank's brand of cash machine. They only charge you if you use a different company's machine, and some banks are not even charging for that. In other cases, you can pay $5 a month if you use a lot of different machines, and that will cover any fees you may normally expect.

I remember when banks made their money from interest on loans, and all banking was free. The fact that no one does that anymore shows there really is no honest competition between banks. I mean, as if we should expect banks that make billions in profits every year to let you take your own money our for free. You know, that same money they lend to other people?

My mother always told me that too much of anything, even if it's a good thing, can be bad. This is lesson Uber American-style capitalists seem to have missed.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke Missouri.  Problem solved.


The radioactive waste would flow south and contaminate Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
/ Not sure if I meant that as a pro or a con.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, this is Missouri.  Corruption and self-dealing are a feature, not a bug, of their state government.  Here's their previous governor
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, they do this in Wyoming too, and I'm sure they do it elsewhere. So I have one of those cards, and I never got a dime of unemployment. They sent it to me right off. I read the terms of service.
Maybe it was magic, and I was supposed to put it in an ATM for a prize or something.

Kumana Wanalaia: With the added bonus that there's a record of your transactions, and if you pay at a retailer, where you spent the money.


Exactly. It's not that they want to know what you're spending your unemployment on, it's just that they do.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke Missouri.  Problem solved.


avpgalaxy.netView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Robing the poor and giving to the rich. The Sheriff of Nottingham would approve.


A challenger appears:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Just give him some lupins.

🎶 Dennis Moore, Dennis Moore...etc...etc...🎶
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotta love that shown me State!!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just run everything on credit cards until they don't work anymore. What's so hard about that?
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And when you try to move the funds off your card, as my room-mate did, they put a hold on the money.

And he did this from the from and to the same bank that issued the debit card.

F*ck MO UI....I spent three solid days on the phone getting disconnected.

They "say" my money is there, yet it is not.

Missouri, the Blow Me state
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mergatroid: Uber capitalism at it's finest.

If I was them, my first transaction would be to empty everything from that bank to my bank, and only use them when more money is added into the account.

In Canada, there is at least enough competition that you can get bank accounts that don't charge you anything to use that bank's brand of cash machine. They only charge you if you use a different company's machine, and some banks are not even charging for that. In other cases, you can pay $5 a month if you use a lot of different machines, and that will cover any fees you may normally expect.

I remember when banks made their money from interest on loans, and all banking was free. The fact that no one does that anymore shows there really is no honest competition between banks. I mean, as if we should expect banks that make billions in profits every year to let you take your own money our for free. You know, that same money they lend to other people?

My mother always told me that too much of anything, even if it's a good thing, can be bad. This is lesson Uber American-style capitalists seem to have missed.


There are plenty of decent American banks that don't destroy you with fees, but apparently Missouri went with a shady one instead. This is less about banks in general, and more about it being really expensive to be poor.
 
Marine1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke Missouri.  Problem solved.


Difficulty: we have the nukes, the bombers to deliver them, and a history of being the only ones with the insanity to actually order a nuclear strike.

Anyways, back to the article. Central Bank out of Jeff City has been on an acquisition tear here of late. Bought up Platte Valley Bank and BankLiberty here in KC North both in the last year. Someone's gotta pay for all of those newly-bought locations, and I guess people who actually have to work for a living are the ones to do it since they aren't going to be doing other things that bring the chodes in charge money during a pandemic.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WWTDD?
 
