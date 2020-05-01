 Skip to content
(YouTube) This is the most awesome and amazing video of the pilot's eye view of the joint Blue Angels/Thunderbirds New York City overflight the other day that you will ever see you live to be a million. And, yes, Subby is sobbing like a baby watching it
gopher321
3 hours ago  
Exluddite
1 hour ago  
Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.
 
edmo
1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Also, it freaked me the fark out.


How come?
 
croesius
1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.


I liked this perspective:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
millsapian87
1 hour ago  
Empty symbolism is what we do best, I suppose
 
karnal
1 hour ago  

millsapian87: Empty symbolism is what we do best, I suppose


And the wet blanket makes its appearance
 
emtwo
1 hour ago  
Are you crying because you're watching all that potential coronavirus response funding get burned up in the atmosphere? Are you crying because we would literally rather light money on fire and throw it into the sky than do anything that helps people?
 
invictus2
1 hour ago  

millsapian87: Empty symbolism is what we do best, I suppose


/ since 1980
 
psykick dancehall
1 hour ago  
WHERE ARE THE F*CKING TESTING KITS AND PPE YOU INSUFFERABLE ASSHOLES
 
brizzle365
1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.


emtwo: Are you crying because you're watching all that potential coronavirus response funding get burned up in the atmosphere? Are you crying because we would literally rather light money on fire and throw it into the sky than do anything that helps people?


Money already allocated would not be redistributed to covid19 related anything.

Did yall not pay attention to anything when Trump tried to reallocate DOD funds for the Mexico funded wall?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
1 hour ago  
Yay flashy noisy things to distract from real problems on taxpayer money!
 
rebelyell2006
1 hour ago  
And millions of people underneath those airplanes are struggling to afford basic food, due to food stamp cuts and food deserts in urban areas.
 
oa330_man
1 hour ago  

karnal: millsapian87: Empty symbolism is what we do best, I suppose

And the wet blanket makes its appearance


It's possible that they are a first responder and don't have PPE.
 
adj_m
1 hour ago  
Get a grip subby, lol.
 
Meat's dream
1 hour ago  
Because nothing comforts traumatized New Yorkers like jets flying low and fast around the city.
 
rebelyell2006
1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

emtwo: Are you crying because you're watching all that potential coronavirus response funding get burned up in the atmosphere? Are you crying because we would literally rather light money on fire and throw it into the sky than do anything that helps people?

Money already allocated would not be redistributed to covid19 related anything.

Did yall not pay attention to anything when Trump tried to reallocate DOD funds for the Mexico funded wall?


The wall is a waste of money.  The air shows are a waste of money.  The DOD needs to do what so many municipalities are doing right now, which is freezing unnecessary budgets to save the general fund money for necessary emergency expenditures.
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: brizzle365: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

emtwo: Are you crying because you're watching all that potential coronavirus response funding get burned up in the atmosphere? Are you crying because we would literally rather light money on fire and throw it into the sky than do anything that helps people?

Money already allocated would not be redistributed to covid19 related anything.

Did yall not pay attention to anything when Trump tried to reallocate DOD funds for the Mexico funded wall?

The wall is a waste of money.  The air shows are a waste of money.  The DOD needs to do what so many municipalities are doing right now, which is freezing unnecessary budgets to save the general fund money for necessary emergency expenditures.


Sell a few military toys, feed the country for a year. Or more.
 
COMALite J
1 hour ago  

oa330_man: karnal: millsapian87: Empty symbolism is what we do best, I suppose

And the wet blanket makes its appearance

It's possible that they are a first responder and don't have PPE.

"Wet blanket" is just one syllable different from "wet market." Just sayin'.
 
barc0001
1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.


Not to rain on YOUR parade, but the pilots and all the support crews there need to keep their skills in tune so they were going to be doing similar activities regardless.  You don't just furlough everyone for a couple of months and keep the planes on the ground and expect them to be in the same readiness state.  So that money was going to be spent either way.  At least this way the public got to enjoy a nice show.
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.


You pay to comment early on news articles.

Perhaps you are not the person to opine about wasting money.
 
canaryfarmer
1 hour ago  
"We're helping!" - the pilots, probably.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.


Want to know how I know you don't know how Fed contracts work?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
1 hour ago  
That airshow was farking stupid. I live right next to the I-95 corridor and all it did was show off which of my neighbors were big enough jackasses to clump up in groups against the city's ordinance. This wasn't anything to be proud of, now grow a farking brain before you undermine the sacrifices we have to make for the greater good.
 
emtwo
1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Money already allocated would not be redistributed to covid19 related anything.


"Would not be" is just a bullshiat excuse. "Could not be" would be a flat-out bullshiat lie.

This money could be allocated wherever we wanted it to be allocated to, if we wanted it.
 
give me doughnuts
1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Money already allocated



That's part of the problem.
We spend way to much public money on the wrong things.

The latest gizmos for killing lots of folks?  Here! Have a dump-truck full of money!
Preventing a pandemic?   Here's some change we found under the sofa cushions.
 
Glitchwerks
1 hour ago  

barc0001: At least this way the public got to enjoy a nice show.


A loud, annoying, public display of expensive aerial killing machines, while Americans die by the thousands.

God bless the USA indeed.
 
msinquefield
1 hour ago  

barc0001: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

Not to rain on YOUR parade, but the pilots and all the support crews there need to keep their skills in tune so they were going to be doing similar activities regardless.  You don't just furlough everyone for a couple of months and keep the planes on the ground and expect them to be in the same readiness state.  So that money was going to be spent either way.  At least this way the public got to enjoy a nice show.


Thank you! You are correct...they practice/fly constantly. The money was going to be spent anyway.
 
Sergeant Angle
1 hour ago  
Sorry, not getting "teary-eyed" here.

/trump and Duke sucks
 
Warthog
1 hour ago  
This is a MUCH better and more enlightening COVID-era flyover video, if you know anything about aviation in the NYC area:

ATC LAUGHS, but got EWR-LGA-JFK in my RV-8. LIFL Ep19
Youtube LgppNdSEAag
 
Homer Elmer
1 hour ago  
I got a really stupid question. Are those jets air conditioned or something? It looks like it could get really toasty in there with the sun so bright shining in.
 
Xyzzyka
1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: rebelyell2006: brizzle365: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

emtwo: Are you crying because you're watching all that potential coronavirus response funding get burned up in the atmosphere? Are you crying because we would literally rather light money on fire and throw it into the sky than do anything that helps people?

Money already allocated would not be redistributed to covid19 related anything.

Did yall not pay attention to anything when Trump tried to reallocate DOD funds for the Mexico funded wall?

The wall is a waste of money.  The air shows are a waste of money.  The DOD needs to do what so many municipalities are doing right now, which is freezing unnecessary budgets to save the general fund money for necessary emergency expenditures.

Sell a few military toys, feed the country for a year. Or more.


We'd probably be the buyers in that situation.
 
listernine
1 hour ago  
I usually just watch them from my backyard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
 
SonOfSpam
1 hour ago  

barc0001: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

Not to rain on YOUR parade, but the pilots and all the support crews there need to keep their skills in tune so they were going to be doing similar activities regardless.  You don't just furlough everyone for a couple of months and keep the planes on the ground and expect them to be in the same readiness state.  So that money was going to be spent either way.  At least this way the public got to enjoy a nice show.


Smarted. I am amazed at how many bedwetters there are that complain about our flight demonstration teams and the artistry they perform.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
A patriotic display by flying fighter jets over a city is absolutely the worst form of 'thoughts and prayers'.
 
OtherLittleGuy
1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


I AM ANGRY ABOUT THE FLYOVER!
 
emtwo
1 hour ago  

barc0001: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

Not to rain on YOUR parade, but the pilots and all the support crews there need to keep their skills in tune so they were going to be doing similar activities regardless.  You don't just furlough everyone for a couple of months and keep the planes on the ground and expect them to be in the same readiness state.  So that money was going to be spent either way.  At least this way the public got to enjoy a nice show.


That's farking bullshiat and you know it.
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  
subby sounds like a little baby.
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  

emtwo: brizzle365: Money already allocated would not be redistributed to covid19 related anything.

"Would not be" is just a bullshiat excuse. "Could not be" would be a flat-out bullshiat lie.

This money could be allocated wherever we wanted it to be allocated to, if we wanted it.


We?

Fine. Moneys going towards the wall.

We decided that.
 
Psychohazard
1 hour ago  
This would've been nice if we were celebrating something.
 
Obscure Login
1 hour ago  

barc0001: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

Not to rain on YOUR parade, but the pilots and all the support crews there need to keep their skills in tune so they were going to be doing similar activities regardless.  You don't just furlough everyone for a couple of months and keep the planes on the ground and expect them to be in the same readiness state.  So that money was going to be spent either way.  At least this way the public got to enjoy a nice show.


This is what I've heard and I'm going to accept it as truth because it was cool as fark to see from my apartment and this video was spectacular.

If anyone has any information to refute barc0001's post, please keep it to yourself so I can stay in my comfy bubble.
 
karnal
1 hour ago  

emtwo: barc0001: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

Not to rain on YOUR parade, but the pilots and all the support crews there need to keep their skills in tune so they were going to be doing similar activities regardless.  You don't just furlough everyone for a couple of months and keep the planes on the ground and expect them to be in the same readiness state.  So that money was going to be spent either way.  At least this way the public got to enjoy a nice show.

That's farking bullshiat and you know it.


It is not!
 
breadman
1 hour ago  
Don't understand the sobbing like a baby in any way shape or form. Usually when people post that there's something in the post that you can empathise with, but this was just a whole lot of nothing. Not angry about wasted money at all, couldn't care less, just not sure why anyone would care about this. Were they celebrating the one millionth case or something? Grats I guess?
 
Luse
1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

emtwo: Are you crying because you're watching all that potential coronavirus response funding get burned up in the atmosphere? Are you crying because we would literally rather light money on fire and throw it into the sky than do anything that helps people?

Money already allocated would not be redistributed to covid19 related anything.

Did yall not pay attention to anything when Trump tried to reallocate DOD funds for the Mexico funded wall?


Don't bother trying to educate the simple minded. Trump not being able to touch that money is only good when it would go to a cause they don't like. Also, canceling the flight would have magically created PPE that doesn't exist.  Some people just have to shiat on EVERYTHING.
 
Truthman
1 hour ago  
Fark the Blue Angels.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
Cool but dumb.
 
rebelyell2006
1 hour ago  

barc0001: Exluddite: Not to rain on your teary parade, but the money spent on that flyover could have gone to much better use. Also, it freaked me the fark out.

Not to rain on YOUR parade, but the pilots and all the support crews there need to keep their skills in tune so they were going to be doing similar activities regardless.  You don't just furlough everyone for a couple of months and keep the planes on the ground and expect them to be in the same readiness state.  So that money was going to be spent either way.  At least this way the public got to enjoy a nice show.


Seems like a waste of money.  It's the era of beyond-visual-range AAMs and long-range SAMs and cheap MANPADS.  What's the point of spending millions on fancy flying?
 
gretzkyscores
1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: This wasn't anything to be proud of, now grow a farking brain before you undermine the sacrifices we have to make for the greater good.


Except that we aren't sacrificing for the greater good. We're sacrificing the greater good of the entire economy and causing untold harm in the form of unemployment, stress, debt, addiction, suicide, abuse, and bankruptcy for millions of productive people for the benefit of the few thousands who will die from C-19.

We literally are doing the exact opposite of the utilitarian principle of "the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few."
 
huntercr
1 hour ago  

oa330_man: karnal: millsapian87: Empty symbolism is what we do best, I suppose

And the wet blanket makes its appearance

It's possible that they are a first responder and don't have PPE.


And a time traveler? What First Responders don't have PPEs now?
 
Luse
1 hour ago  

emtwo: brizzle365: Money already allocated would not be redistributed to covid19 related anything.

"Would not be" is just a bullshiat excuse. "Could not be" would be a flat-out bullshiat lie.

This money could be allocated wherever we wanted it to be allocated to, if we wanted it.


He wanted to allocate it to the border fence, he COULDN'T and you likely cheered. Short memories and all.
 
TorpedoOrca
1 hour ago  

Homer Elmer: I got a really stupid question. Are those jets air conditioned or something? It looks like it could get really toasty in there with the sun so bright shining in.


They just open a window of it gets warm. The air temp is really cold at altitude :)
 
