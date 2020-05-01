 Skip to content
(NYPost)   U-Haul on a funeral home using their vehicles as dead 'rona storage: "You nasty bastards, we have to clean those trucks. You are forever banned"   (nypost.com) divider line
37
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm wondering if that's going to be the next thing on the checkout\checkin list:
Did you store any bodies in this?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we won't be seeing this soon in any feel good U-Haul commercial.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey they filled the tank before they returned it. They aren't monsters.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wondered how many moms fit in the attic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
teamjimmyjoe.com
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some dude is going to steal one and get a helluva surprise.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh NOW  they tell me...
Fark user image
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like my lifetime ban after I didn't properly clean it out after using it as a mobile furry sex dungeon.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did you notice a sign on the side of my U-haul that said "Dead 'Rona Storage"?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not Penske material.
 
bump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Carroll unavailable for comment.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: He's not Penske material.


That episode first aired in 1993.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the picture of Tombstone, Arizona on the side confused them.
 
zzottt
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

steklo: [teamjimmyjoe.com image 500x474]


I decided to see if that album was available via discogs

Nope but it sure is a valuable single! $80 average
 
bump
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Alternative option:

https://images.app.goo.gl/gAG1w2kA5Wa​X​DH3L8

'like this job?!'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zzottt: Nope but it sure is a valuable single! $80 average


Geez, bad taste is expensive!
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GhoUl- Haul
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Rapmaster2000: He's not Penske material.

That episode first aired in 1993.


Ta-ta, Tuttel.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
..Came for Pulp Fiction
/leaving satisfied

img.thedailybeast.com
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They never asked if I was going to use their trailers for corpse storage in the past. Good thing too, because it really came in handy when... no, I've said too much as is.

Anyway, they really should make these policies clear up front.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean yea, there were some dead bodies, but they didn't use the moving blankest or dolly, we should be ok.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fat boy: GhoUl- Haul


Daaammnnn.

::golf-clap::
 
McFarkus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My work has had me in places (keeping this a little vague for hopefully obvious reasons) where med students and cadavers coexist. Apparently cadavers have a limited, um, life. So maybe once or twice a year, there are new cadavers brought in, and the old ones are taken out. I once witnessed cadavers in cardboard boxes/coffins being loaded into a U-haul (or maybe Ryder) truck.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The way U-Hauls catch fire, they are missing out on the lucrative mobile crematorium market.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What, it's not like they were actually going to try to drive the U-Haul trucks.  That would require them to be in working order.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also U-Haul:
<quietly> Okay, just clean it and put it in the back....
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The funeral home should have to buy the trucks.  That was pretty outrageous.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Please, like hauling corpses hasn't always been the primary purpose of renting U-Haul vehicles.

... what?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They can store them in my office, for some reason they have been keeping it freezing in here.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The banner at the top said the state pulled the funeral home's license, so they wont be using anybody's trucks.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Merltech: I'm wondering if that's going to be the next thing on the checkout\checkin list:
Did you store any bodies in this?


Whenever I see a seemingly stupid rule or checklist item, I know it exists because someone made it happen.

"Well, Carl, how do we prevent people from associating the fine brand of U-Haul with dead body storage and transport in the future? This looks awful for us!"

"Ummm, let's just make a note in the contract and add it to the checklist!"

I believe the military started us down this path, but the corporate world has really taken the torch. This is especially true of HR training. "See, here's proof we trained this employee to not do things to hurt himself. He checked the 'I received and understand this training' box and signed. We are not responsible."
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
U-Haul Body Storage is the name of my Nirvana cover band.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I always wondered how many moms fit in the attic.


Yours? One.

/ Low-hanging fruit
// Picked
/// Slashed for freshness
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least they didn't use PODS, then we would have pod-people on our hands!
 
brizzle365
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Please, like hauling corpses hasn't always been the primary purpose of renting U-Haul vehicles.

... what?


what are you talking about, its not like U-Haul rented mid 80's camero's.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oldcub: Merltech: I'm wondering if that's going to be the next thing on the checkout\checkin list:
Did you store any bodies in this?

Whenever I see a seemingly stupid rule or checklist item, I know it exists because someone made it happen.

"Well, Carl, how do we prevent people from associating the fine brand of U-Haul with dead body storage and transport in the future? This looks awful for us!"

"Ummm, let's just make a note in the contract and add it to the checklist!"

I believe the military started us down this path, but the corporate world has really taken the torch. This is especially true of HR training. "See, here's proof we trained this employee to not do things to hurt himself. He checked the 'I received and understand this training' box and signed. We are not responsible."


I just returned a Uhaul yesterday. Some guy who makes warning decals is sheltering in place on a yacht somewhere.
 
