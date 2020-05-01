 Skip to content
(NBC News)   When you weren't looking, the Department of Homeland Security ordered 100,000 body bags and FEMA is trying to get 200 refrigerated 53' trucks. Contagion is starting to look like a documentary   (nbcnews.com) divider line
67
    More: Scary, Health care, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Universal health care, Public health, President of the United States, Medicine, White House, Health  
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's a start.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Suckers. Trump said it would be over by April, and now it's May, so it's over.
Just like that.
Right?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's as many as 10,000 tens!!!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: That's as many as 10,000 tens!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The twist is that Jerrod is stockpiling them and will only give them to states that support Trump.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm not sure that TFA covers all of the vendors...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's just a big Karate Kid tie-in event. Clap on, clap off sort of thing.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

stan unusual: I'm not sure that TFA covers all of the vendors...
[pbs.twimg.com image 640x626]


They're made in China.

And they leak.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First thought: "well, they need to replace the ones used at some point"

But then the 200 reefer bid sent that idea up in smoke
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stan unusual: I'm not sure that TFA covers all of the vendors...
[pbs.twimg.com image 640x626]


I want it noted here and now... if I die (from this virus or any other cause), I want nothing on my body bag, or coffin that says "Trump".  I don't want any Trump touching my body bag or coffin.  I don't want any Trump calling my family to express sympathy.

There, that's out of the way
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the States were on their own.  Why are the Feds buying this stuff?  Is there a Trump campaign contributor in the body bag business or something?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of bodies. Now I have "Layla" stuck in my head,
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FEMA camps!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so we're too good for U-Haul trucks now?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're making another Rambo movie?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Suckers. Trump said it would be over by April, and now it's May, so it's over.
Just like that.
Right?


He said it would be over by April.

He didn't say which April!

Chexmix Bibfards!
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see Trump in one.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: First thought: "well, they need to replace the ones used at some point"

But then the 200 reefer bid sent that idea up in smoke


You guys got some reefer?
 
RY28
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can have both of ours .We haven't put even one body in them .
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's just a big Karate Kid tie-in event. Clap on, clap off sort of thing.


stinkwhisperscom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you stormed Michigan's Capitol yesterday with guns to protest against protections for health care workers, I suggest you reserve one ahead of time.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: [66.media.tumblr.com image 700x1050]


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why DHS?

/and for some reason I got this vision of things escalating with China and suddenly Chinese-American internment camps
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: [Fark user image 425x283]

If you stormed Michigan's Capitol yesterday with guns to protest against protections for health care workers, I suggest you reserve one ahead of time.


Alternate headline:  Overweight Guy Wants You To Believe He Enjoys Planting, Eating Vegetables
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Suckers. Trump said it would be over by April, and now it's May, so it's over.
Just like that.
Right?


We'll have our boys home in time for Christmas!
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's just a big Karate Kid tie-in event. Clap on, clap off sort of thing.


Exactly what I was thinking. Viral marketing for Karate Kid VI: The Cloning of Larusso.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the pandemic is over, let's all go out to Hooters!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

MrBallou: The twist is that Jerrod is stockpiling them and will only give them to states that support Trump.


If Trump-supporting states need all those body bags, maybe some will finally get a clue.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
 Trump has described his role as "cheerleader" for the country. "I want to give people in this country hope," he said in March.

Instead he gave us six times the anguish of a leaderless and obstructive effort to manage the disaster.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Another hundred thousand on top of the millions Alex Jones told me about years ago?
 
planes
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

fat boy: I'd like to see Trump in one.


Why don't you move to any one of a dozen countries where, if said something like that about the leader, you wouldn't see breakfast tomorrow.
 
Riche
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I always assumed the feds had a stockpile of several million body bags already.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

planes: fat boy: I'd like to see Trump in one.

Why don't you move to any one of a dozen countries where, if said something like that about the leader, you wouldn't see breakfast tomorrow.


cry more snowflake
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: [Fark user image image 425x283]

If you stormed Michigan's Capitol yesterday with guns to protest against protections for health care workers, I suggest you reserve one ahead of time.


It isn't often I compliment an American cop, but sweet, merciful crap, the self-discipline there.

This is what should happen:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
100,000 units is where the price break is on body bags, duh. Everybody knows that.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is Trump going to delay delivery until he can get his name printed on them?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Suckers. Trump said it would be over by April, and now it's May, so it's over.
Just like that.
Right?


He didnt say which April.

Chubby Checker, limps.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trump: I've ordered more body bags than Abraham Lincoln....and let me just say they are the best body bags...many, many people say just like the ammunition. Body bags and ammunition Obama left us without any of those! Fake news!
 
12349876
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Trump has described his role as "cheerleader" for the country. "I want to give people in this country hope," he said in March.


He should be watching Kentucky governor Andy Beshear for pointers on how to do this

/we will get through this
//we will get through this TOGETHER
///THREEPEAT
//we will get through this
/we will get through this TOGETHER
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Riche: I always assumed the feds had a stockpile of several million body bags already.


What are we paying the military for anyway?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This thread has got me wondering as to what company actually manufactures body bags.  It's not really a thing you want your brand associated with like Glad or Zip Lock. I assume business is booming
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So where ya gonna Park em first Florida??
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

planes: fat boy: I'd like to see Trump in one.

Why don't you move to any one of a dozen countries where, if said something like that about the leader, you wouldn't see breakfast tomorrow.


can I choose one of the dozens of countries with sensible and reasoned covid responses where I'm just as free to criticize the government instead?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Beardy cavemen with guns throwing public temper protest temper tantrums en masse at state capitols.

Govt. increases it's supply of body bags.

Totally unrelated events, I'm sure.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait until you hear about Jared's two to a bag solution.

Two go in the bag
List it as one grave
One grave = one death
Lower numbers!
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: This thread has got me wondering as to what company actually manufactures body bags.  It's not really a thing you want your brand associated with like Glad or Zip Lock. I assume business is booming


Indiana has a company that manufactures two products.  The first is those fancy hospital beds with the electronics and such.  Really important for hospital stays

You can guess the second.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As states relax restrictions, it's a good time to remember that when new virus increases are "leveling off" that means we're at a local maximum.  This order will need to be increased by an order of magnitude.
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

planes: fat boy: I'd like to see Trump in one.

Why don't you move to any one of a dozen countries where, if said something like that about the leader, you wouldn't see breakfast tomorrow.


Why move? If folks like you have your way, we'll have that here soon.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.