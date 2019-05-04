 Skip to content
(Bay News 9)   Small town Florida. Guns. Drugs. Hookers. Mayor #1 arrested. Mayor #2 arrested. Police Chief retires minutes after city counsel member asks about a police "sting" against the current mayor, #3   (baynews9.com) divider line
Drugs, guns and politics collided in the small town of Port Richey. Two mayors went to jail.

By Rebecca Woolington and Justin Trombly
Published May 4, 2019
Updated May 9, 2019

PORT RICHEY - Month after month, police officers headed to the big blue house on the water.
They had often been called there by the home's owner, one of the most prominent people in Port Richey: the mayor, Dale Massad.
Many calls were about two women in his life. Massad told the police one spat in his face, the other threatened to plant drugs in his home and he wanted both to go away. At times all three lived together at the house; they got into fight after fight, year after year.
 
