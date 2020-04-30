 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Former Miss Western Navajo Valentina Blackhorse, died of coronavirus Thursday at the age of 28. 28   (navajotimes.com) divider line
25
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah well, we've been pointing out for awhile that the age and pre-existing conditions thing was pretty well debunked.  Yeah, older people still need to be careful, but so does everyone else.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In beauty I walk
With beauty before me I walk
With beauty behind me I walk
With beauty above me I walk
With beauty around me I walk
It has become beauty again
Hózhóogo naasháa dooshiatsijí' hózhóogo naasháa dooShikéédéé hózhóogo naasháa dooShideigi hózhóogo naasháa dooT'áá altso shinaagóó hózhóogo naasháa dooHózhó náhásdlíí'Hózhó náhásdlíí'Hózhó náhásdlíí'Hózhó náhásdlíí'
Today I will walk out, today everything negative will leave me
I will be as I was before, I will have a cool breeze over my body.
I will have a light body, I will be happy forever, nothing will hinder me.
I walk with beauty before me. I walk with beauty behind me.
I walk with beauty below me. I walk with beauty above me.
I walk with beauty around me. My words will be beautiful.
In beauty all day long may I walk.
Through the returning seasons, may I walk.
On the trail marked with pollen may I walk.
With dew about my feet, may I walk.
With beauty before me may I walk.
With beauty behind me may I walk.
With beauty below me may I walk.
With beauty above me may I walk.
With beauty all around me may I walk.
In old age wandering on a trail of beauty, lively, may I walk.
In old age wandering on a trail of beauty, living again, may I walk.
My words will be beautiful...
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Roughly one in every 70 people in Mckinley County are infected
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Very sad. The median age of coronovirus cases is about twice that.

Why couldn't it be a Trump Karen?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn, my heart breaks for her family and her little girl.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stay home, stay safe
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
April 23 at 10:22 p.m

That's so sad to know the minute, but to realize that a year from now, only her friends will remember the month, and in 100 years nobody will remember at all.

/sorry for her family today, nonetheless.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Very sad. The median age of coronovirus cases is about twice that.


Damn. This thing just took out a 112yo somewhere.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: brantgoose: Very sad. The median age of coronovirus cases is about twice that.

Damn. This thing just took out a 112yo somewhere.


This online snark thing is tough.  J can't tell which of you two, or both, j want to hit with a pillowcase of rusty doorknobs.
 
Ashelth [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah well, we've been pointing out for awhile that the age and pre-existing conditions thing was pretty well debunked.  Yeah, older people still need to be careful, but so does everyone else.


Good to know that the highest case fatality rate in the 85+ age bracket is fake news.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
InB4 the Farkers who were hoping for the depopulation of earth show up .

/ havn't seen them in awhile though
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ashelth: cretinbob: Yeah well, we've been pointing out for awhile that the age and pre-existing conditions thing was pretty well debunked.  Yeah, older people still need to be careful, but so does everyone else.

Good to know that the highest case fatality rate in the 85+ age bracket is fake news.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's just the flu.

/s
 
LaChanz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah well, we've been pointing out for awhile that the age and pre-existing conditions thing was pretty well debunked.  Yeah, older people still need to be careful, but so does everyone else.


Yeah sorry but not true one little bit. Younger people certainly still can get it but are much more likely to recover.
 
monykers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
as a white mountain Apache, this hurts.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MrBallou: April 23 at 10:22 p.m

That's so sad to know the minute, but to realize that a year from now, only her friends will remember the month, and in 100 years nobody will remember at all.

/sorry for her family today, nonetheless.


found Bill Barr's username

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Good to know that the highest case fatality rate in the 85+ age bracket is fake news.


Smoking kills people later in life. So I should smoke in my 20s??????????????
 
LaChanz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...and the way tfa is written, she got pneumonia and then a liver infection and then got covid.
So preexisting may ally here.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ashelth: cretinbob: Yeah well, we've been pointing out for awhile that the age and pre-existing conditions thing was pretty well debunked.  Yeah, older people still need to be careful, but so does everyone else.

Good to know that the highest case fatality rate in the 85+ age bracket is fake news.


Handy chart, for science!
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: MrBallou: April 23 at 10:22 p.m

That's so sad to know the minute, but to realize that a year from now, only her friends will remember the month, and in 100 years nobody will remember at all.

/sorry for her family today, nonetheless.

found Bill Barr's username

[Fark user image 425x408]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


"All humans die eventually", says the killer robot cybernetic organism who resembles Eric Trump.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MrBallou: April 23 at 10:22 p.m

That's so sad to know the minute, but to realize that a year from now, only her friends will remember the month, and in 100 years nobody will remember at all.

/sorry for her family today, nonetheless.


And this comment will be forgotten... sorry, lost my train of thought.  Ah well, on to the Entertainment tab!
 
LaChanz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Handy chart, for science!


I consider myself at least of average or even above average intelligence but just what does that chart tell me?

Is it 6% of 38 year olds that catch it die from it?

What am I missing there?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LaChanz: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Handy chart, for science!

I consider myself at least of average or even above average intelligence but just what does that chart tell me?

Is it 6% of 38 year olds that catch it die from it?

What am I missing there?


It seems like it's comparing the overall fatality rate to the average (well, the median anyway) age of all people in the country.  So it's not telling you anything about the age of people who are dying, or the rate of death at any particular age, but rather it's a method of seeing if countries with older populations are seeing higher rates of death per x number of infections.

So it doesn't directly address the disagreement of the different posters here.
 
