(9 News)   Colorado paramedic traveled to NYC to fight coronavirus. Today he finished that fight. Godspeed   (9news.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
ugc-01.cafemomstatic.comView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Respects to family and friends.
RIP, sir.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hero.   Peace to his loved ones.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
His death was heroic. I hope he is the last paramedic in NY to die of COVID; and that New York honours him with a statue of some sort.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Hero tag has been used correctly here. He knew the risks, and gave his life to help others.

I don't know what else can be said.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: His death was heroic. I hope he is the last paramedic in NY to die of COVID; and that New York honours him with a statue of some sort.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is a very sad story....... Let us hope the rest of the volunteers won't have to have the same to befall the same fate...... RIP
 
