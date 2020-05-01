 Skip to content
(Vox)   Men might be dying more often from Coronavirus, but women are working themselves to the bone trying to save us from it   (vox.com) divider line
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's always a competition with you broads, int it?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A basic income would help the nation recognize this kind of work has value and compensate those doing it a reasonable amount.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wanna trade?
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus my girlfriend sure as shiat isn't, lazy cow hasn't done a stroke since it started, and I'm still working (well, half-assed sort of working)
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soaking up some sun yesterday. Vitamin D is a must during these isolated days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Serious Black: A basic income would help the nation recognize this kind of work has value and compensate those doing it a reasonable amount.


Buh-buh-but how will we get black people to stay in poverty, use drugs, and then throw them in jail to be used as slave labor???

/s
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Serious Black: A basic income would help the nation recognize this kind of work has value and compensate those doing it a reasonable amount.


Agreed. Also, businesses could pay more money for wages too.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once again women making their own choices is being spun as women not being appreciated. If you make masks for a hospital that can't pay you that was your choice. Making masks for friends and family is also your choice. Housework comes with having a home you don't get paid for cleaning your own house I'm sorry it doesn't seem fair but that's how it is and you need to accept it. Same thing for taking care of your own kids. If your husband isn't doing his share maybe talk to him about it or even better have that talk before moving in together and having kids.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have you guys ever seen The Day After? You know the scene where the father tries to convince the mother that missiles are on their way but she still keeps cleaning? That's an extremely realistic demonstration of how some will react to such things.

Women are amazing creatures.

/not sarcasm
 
dragonchild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gaspode: Jesus my girlfriend sure as shiat isn't, lazy cow hasn't done a stroke since it started, and I'm still working (well, half-assed sort of working)

Refreshing Fark is serious business yo
 
