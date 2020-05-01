 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "There once was a Fark Artist from Nantucket..." For this week's Fartist Friday Contest, create social-distancing themed limericks. Thread opens on Friday @ Noon ET   (fark.com) divider line
30
    More: Spiffy, Contests  
•       •       •

87 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2020 at 1:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest! Our creativity theme this week: "There once was a Fark Artist from Nantucket..." Create a social-distancing themed limerick and share it with us. Be sure to enable voting!

OK all you cool cats and kittens, I'll start us out with a fine example:

There once was a Fartist from Nantucket
Who stayed home and kept herself and everyone else safe
The end.

OK that's a terrible limerick but if you need as much help with this as I do, here's what makes a limerick a limerick. And to grab some sweet inspiration for your word stylin', check out Rhymezone.com.

Fartist Fridays are weekly contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since most of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

Vote-enabling Instructables:

If you're on the full site (not mobile), check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you post.

If you're on mobile, normally the contest images we post will automatically have voting enabled. BUT since this is a wordy contest, if you submit an entry on mobile we'll turn on the Vote button for you.

All contest entries must be original - if you want to share instead a fantastic limerick you saw, just say so in your post and voting won't be enabled.

Fartist Friday contests will be submitted on Thursdays with entries opening up on the Main Page on Friday. TotalFarkers get an hour before then to submit their entries - membership has its privileges! The contests will close at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Rules:

All works must follow the theme requirements, be created from scratch for this contest and votable entries must be your original work. This week's theme to follow is Limericks about Social-Distancing.

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter.

All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine) and most importantly - we're all in this together so let's create some Farts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alone in the house and on Fark
The screen's light to hold back the dark
Will this be my green?
Only red to be seen
Goddamn it Drew show me some heart.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a Farker who posted
More often than not while quite toasted
'Twas alcohol's fault
He confused all his alts
And in flaming himself, got quite roasted.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once were some Farkers in lockdown,
Who could not ever put their own c***s down,
They spent all the morn',
Just looking at porn,
No wonder that the streets seemed a ghost town.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a nude lady just seated
Far from my table but pleated
The mask on her face
Her smile gone to waste
To the rest I clearly was treated
 
slaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T'il from Covid 19 we're all free
There's just one thing I need you to see
Recall the release
by the band, The Police
And please don't stand so damn close to me!
 
slaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You fret o'er the Economy
You claim you've a Right to be Free
but your worry and dread
does no good if we're dead
Please don't stand so damn close to me!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While everyone is now stuck at home

Complaining at screens on their phones.

There's no change for me.

I'm free as can be

I'm as usual, forever alone.
 
slaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this point all true experts agree
(Not the quacks blabbling on Faux T.V.)
Just forget your "Resistance"
and please Social Distance
And DON'T STAND SO DAMN CLOSE TO ME!!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While everyone is now stuck at home
Complaining at screens on their phones.
There's no change for me.
I am free as can be
I'm as usual, forever alone.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a fellow named Hannity,
who looked like a dead, bloated manatee.
He screamed "Get as close as you want,
They are your rights to flaunt,
Please ignore all the death and insanity.
 
slaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my 3rd and final (they're all sort of related really)

You fret o'er the Economy
You claim you've a Right to be Free
But your worry and dread
mean jack sh*t if we're dead
so please don't stand so damn close to me.
 
mikaloyd [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Fark times were sure tough indeed
The Covid financials brought need
The road was so rough
It was almost enough
To make Drew post on TFD
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A man from the political right
When farking to stir up a fight
But his trolling had failed
Because those he assailed
Smelled shiat and withheld their bite.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There once was a guy from upstate
Sequestered at home with his mate
The sex, she forbids
"We can't wake the kids!"
Deciding instead to berate
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been stuck in quarantine in the lab
Where I came up with an idea so fab
I'll create a homebrew
Then I'll give it to Drew
Where upon drinking it will nuke the PolTab
 
wiredroach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There once was a Farker who cared
Stayed home so that others were spared
It showed some real guts
But his chair ate his nuts
Now he's stuck and he's so very scared
 
PirateKing
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A good social distancing start:
Should I move to be farther apart?
The distance it goes
from the sick to your nose
is the same as the smell of a fart.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket
To distancing rules, he said "f*ck it."
He went out anyway
And needless to say
Before long, he kicked the bucket.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As learned in biology class,
the way that the virus is passed
is through droplets in air
or 'manger des derriere'
Which is how the French say 'eating ass'.
 
Spectrum [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take a look over there as I point
At six idiots sharing a joint
It's 4/20 but jeez
They're spreading disease
I don't think these clowns get the point

/true story
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't want to catch the corona
But what do I do with this boner?
I tried to get laid
From six feet away
fark limericks, I'll just rub one out
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There was a young woman of Ottawa,
Who wondered what everyone thought of her;
So she gatecrashed a Zoom
Chat and showed herself nude.
They poorly reviewed her posterior.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There once was a farkette of bad cheer
For all that was in the house was beer.
Before leaving the house was a crime
She had plenty of time
To get her some gin and a lime.

(   ._.)   No g&t for me.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A couple of chairs on her lawn
Moved closer dawn after dawn
I replaced evidence
Of shortening distance
With a sign saying "Get a brain, moran!"
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Shanj-zhu
Who contracted a very strange flu
He thought it was nothing
And went back to work stuffing
New iPhones in a bag for You.

Now it's spread world-wide
And a bunch of people have died
You can get Pizza Hut
But not your hair cut
So what's a Karen to do?

I guess you could stare at the wall
Or try to learn virtual Baseball
Whatever you pick
You better learn quick
'Cause this sh*t's coming back in the fall...
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Mass.
Who suffered from lack-of-an-ass
Inspired by spite
It was a mournful sight
When he laid in a thong on the grass
 
Mayhem_2006
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This time with voting!  (Never done that before!)

The virus that they call Corona,
Isn't too bad for a loner,
In my house I'll stay,
All night and all day.
Can't visit my mother?  I'll phone 'er.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was once a Fartist from Nantucket
He had to poop and said farkit
He let go, but missed the round things
and there were the brown strings
running all over his split up five gallon bucket

Sentimentality thinking about my time at The Columbus State Hospital 50 years ago.
Fun times that.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: There once was a man from Mass.
Who suffered from lack-of-an-ass
Inspired by spite
It was a mournful sight
When he laid in a thong on the grass


There once was a man from Mass
Who suffered from a lack-of-an-ass
It was a sight to see
But he was not suffering like me
He was the only guy alive not needing TP.
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.