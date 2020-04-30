 Skip to content
(NYPost)   New York MTA to shut down at night starting May 6 to scrub off the graffiti that Covid-19 is leaving behind   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Homelessness, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, nightly closures, homeless population, bipartisan group, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Essential Connector, City Council members  
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not spray paint.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's because they come out mostly at night.......mostly
 
jekfark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shutting it down after all of the deaths? Good timing Cuomo. Are you wearing a mask yet?
 
BigChad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pete meet Repeat.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nysubway.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So you're saying, subby, that the words of Corona are written on the subway walls?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've never been to NYC outside of a single off Broadway show we walked to from the train station. Did they not already do this for cleaning? Or did they just never clean them?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: So you're saying, subby, that the words of Corona are written on the subway walls?


Concert Halls?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they really mean to properly clean up the subways, NYC could be short 6,500,000 illegal workers by May. Or, if they force Americans to work for their coronavirus relief, suffer a worse fate. Full employment and 1970s levels of inflation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: So you're saying, subby, that the words of Corona are written on the subway walls?


THE KING IS A FINK. -- Brantgoose and Parker
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice screen name, MIkey. I am a big fan of the Fuccons, even if they are a bit stiff and low animation even by American WASP Toon standards.
 
