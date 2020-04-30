 Skip to content
(96.3 The Blaze)   Locals fear skaters will go blind   (963theblaze.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NOTIFICATION: The City had intended on opening the skate park for use starting Friday, May 1st, however, someone chose to damage the park with graffiti on April 28th. Because of this, the skate park will be fenced off and remain closed until the graffiti can be cleaned up. This may take up to a couple of weeks as the City Parks Department has a lot of other things to do, rather than clean up after someone who obviously does not care about this community

Wow. A-hole much?

There's absolutely zero reason the skate park must remain fenced off and closed until the graffiti is cleaned up. Is the graffiti poisonous? And you say "someone chose to damage the park". How is it damaged??? Will someone be injured if they try to skate there now? Then you throw in the passive/aggressive  "This may take up to a couple of weeks as the City Parks Department has a lot of other things to do".

Punishing the whole community for the act one person did? You sound like the kind of teacher who would punish the whole class because of something one kid did.
 
drayno76
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know how hard it is to do the palm flip or the finger flip with hairy palms?

You can't become a masterskater if you've got Wookie hands.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Man, this country's will to fascism and it's mainstream promotion are something to behold. What organization would otherwise dare punish the many for the actions of unknown persons with unknown affiliation, unless that group happens to be young, poor, unwhite or otherwise generally powerless.

This new guard is for stomping on necks for no other reason than their feet being wrapped in a boot.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This makes an argument for painting surfaces with polymer coatings on the level of Rhino-Liner so you can just wash off sprays.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Skaters skating on graffiti. Ya don't say.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: Man, this country's will to fascism and it's mainstream promotion are something to behold. What organization would otherwise dare punish the many for the actions of unknown persons with unknown affiliation, unless that group happens to be young, poor, unwhite or otherwise generally powerless.

This new guard is for stomping on necks for no other reason than their feet being wrapped in a boot.


"Exactly. By making him suffer. Obedience is not enough. Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own? Power is in inflicting pain and humiliation. Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing."

- George Orwell, 1984
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Geez, it is almost like politicians are control freaks that get off on ordering people about.  How would have thought that?
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That's some great police there Lou...
We don't know exactly what address Gorge lives at on 28th street; or is he just a bad speller.
 
gregscott
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Government's new motto since the onset of the corona virus is "Yes, we can!". We can control the people, nd they will put up with it.

This is true of employment, freedom of movement, freedom to protest, freedom to pursue happiness.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is boring graffiti. The shiat that impressed me was the stuff on highway interchange boards where the only obvious way to access them is with a crane truck.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, someone painted "love yourself" at the skatepark. Golly, we would love to open it for you hip kids, but we are gonna keep it closed for a few more weeks to teach you a lesson. Specifically, that lesson is that adults in power are usually just complete dicks.
 
phishrace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Note to self: Never go anywhere near Hamilton Montana.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And don't even get the Reverend Shaw Moore started on the dancing
 
