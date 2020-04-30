 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   ....As opposed to a mildly amused alligator?   (bbc.com) divider line
11
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something was probably wrong with his medulla oblongata
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a mildly amused alligator might look like.
cdn.bukisa.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At first I thought the animal control guys were lawn jockies.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


O HAI GUYZ!!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Angry"

That's a funny word for horny.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prolly trying to pass a turtle.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll share my mildly amused bear story.

I'm doing some single track mountain biking with a buddy who is like, a comical level of skill above me. we are coming down this tight "trail" and he is in front and i hear him casually yell, "watch the bear on the left"

So of course i look to the left, see this bear just....being a bear.....maybe 15 feet off our "trail" and am in the process of working out in my mind what exactly watching the bear means i should do, when i clip a tree on  the right with my handlebars and get tossed.

I'm not hurt, but it was one of those hard enough falls where you sort of have to reboot your head and body for 30 seconds, until  you are like, "oh shiat, there is a bear right there...."

So now i'm running through my mind what i'm supposed to do. I know we only have black bears around here and they are easily scared, but the thing just saw me clock a tree. How scared is it possibly going to be of me. I'm facing the wrong way, i don't even know where it is, but if i roll over and its near by, will i make eye contact? am I supposed to make eye contact? is that good or bad? I don't know! Usually i just yell at them when they are messing by the garbage and maybe throw a shoe at them. That usually seems to work....should i try and and take a shoe off?

So I sort of glance over at this bear, and he is just sitting on his ass, with his head slightly cocked like quizical dog in a "look at this jackass..." expression.

He then just randomly huffs and runs off in the other direction.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just can't stop laughing at this one........
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did they tell the alligator, "See you later?"
 
