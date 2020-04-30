 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   No matter If your fiancée says it's OK, don't tase her, Mr. Policeman. She might become your ex-fiancée   (tampabay.com) divider line
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, there are some positives about Florida. I hear you have to pay extra
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for that in Vegas.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://i.imgur.com/hesE3tA.mp4
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WITHOUT PAY?! WHAT'S THIS WORLD COMING TO?!

Back the blue! Back the blue!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A police officer was suspended after an internal investigation found he used his Taser on his then-fiancée and a family friend.

The two gave Officer John Pace their permission to use the weapon them, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

...

Pace's fiancée, described by police as "now estranged,"

What kind of topsy-turvy world do we live in that a person's word means nothing? She said it was OK!

/It would have been totally hilarious if the taser caused cardiac arrest
//Yeah, I can believe she's "now estranged"
///Guess this guy's part of the 99% of cops that makes the 1% look bad
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a LEO, I have to confirm that it's a bad idea to do this.  Even if your drunk buddy wants to know what it feels like, you just can't do it, as tempting as it is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have just shot them. Then the police chief would have held a press conference and called him a hero.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still keeping Florida classy!!!!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman scorned and scorched.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Your honor, 'tase me' was our safe word"
 
drayno76
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The two gave Officer John Pace their permission to use the weapon them, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Pace was handed a 160-hour suspension without pay, removed from specialized units for 18 months and referred to the department's employee assistance program, police said. He will also have to meet with his supervisor once a month to ensure he's using his Taser properly. Finally, his department nickname shall henceforth shall be, "Pacemaker."

FTFM
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The officer also gave a friend an expired canister of department-issued pepper spray, police said.


There's the real reason he got in trouble
 
