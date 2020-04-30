 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "You performed the Pink Mass only over the grave of Fred Phelps' dead mother; correct?"   (twitter.com) divider line
'' 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

LucienGreaves: From my trial testimony in the Scottsdale case... https://t.co/j8allQ1pQU


Tell me they aren't arguing over which religion is real.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 4 hours ago  
My testicles are divinely protected by the 1st Amendment.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago  
I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago  
This fountain in BHM Alabama is one of my favorite things about the city.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

OldRod: I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?


It is no more silly or outrageous than claiming to eat the flesh and drink the blood of the son of a deity.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: OldRod: I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?

It is no more silly or outrageous than claiming to eat the flesh and drink the blood of the son of a deity.


Or having two straight people kiss in front of a table designated as holy while a guy in special robes recites an incantation designed to bind them together for all eternity with no hope of escape.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 4 hours ago  
Placing your testicles on a grave marker seems more mainstream than many Christian rituals.  Raised Catholic, I practiced cannibalism of a zombie who was his own father.  Tea bagging a an inanimate object seems boring by comparison.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

optikeye: This fountain in BHM Alabama is one of my favorite things about the city.
[Fark user image image 800x600]


Where in Birmingham is that? I am normally there 3 or 4 times each year.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: optikeye: This fountain in BHM Alabama is one of my favorite things about the city.
[Fark user image image 800x600]

Where in Birmingham is that? I am normally there 3 or 4 times each year.


Five Points South. It's right up 20th street. Good restaurants around there too.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
God bless the Church of Satan.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Unobtanium: optikeye: This fountain in BHM Alabama is one of my favorite things about the city.
[Fark user image image 800x600]

Where in Birmingham is that? I am normally there 3 or 4 times each year.

Five Points South. It's right up 20th street. Good restaurants around there too.


Thanks.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
'' 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: optikeye: Unobtanium: optikeye: This fountain in BHM Alabama is one of my favorite things about the city.
[Fark user image image 800x600]

Where in Birmingham is that? I am normally there 3 or 4 times each year.

Five Points South. It's right up 20th street. Good restaurants around there too.

Thanks.


While your there check out the "back side of Vulcan" for a fairly Christian Town.
The most odd thing is that their city symbol is a naked guy in leather harness.
Sure, it's susposed to be Vulcan..and he's no looker...But daaym.
Dat Ass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
'' 3 hours ago  
If you would like the back story:

A church sent 15,207 emails to Scottsdale opposing Satanist invocation, trial reveals

And the outcome:

The Satanic Temple-Arizona's Religious Claims Valid, Scottsdale Snub was "Administrative Decision" Court Finds

Just a quick search, may be better info out there.

/Hail Satan
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
I honestly can't take anyone who calls themselves Lucien Greaves seriously, even if they're doing so ironically.  Is footwear supposed to sound ominous?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

PreMortem: If you would like the back story:

A church sent 15,207 emails to Scottsdale opposing Satanist invocation, trial reveals

And the outcome:

The Satanic Temple-Arizona's Religious Claims Valid, Scottsdale Snub was "Administrative Decision" Court Finds

Just a quick search, may be better info out there.

/Hail Satan


Teabagging gravestones always has a backstory.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
What was the lawsuit even for? Is balling a headstone illegal without consent?
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Placing your testicles on a grave marker seems more mainstream than many Christian rituals.  Raised Catholic, I practiced cannibalism of a zombie who was his own father.  Tea bagging a an inanimate object seems boring by comparison.


See?
Jesuits are da kewl!
 
MiamiChef
'' 1 hour ago  
Did said balls touch the gravestone or not?

You can't handle the truth!!

You need me those balls!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What was the lawsuit even for? Is balling a headstone illegal without consent?


The SCROTUS ruling and majority opinion for RIP v. Ballstein, in 1851 was a very controversial decision but later made for a great ABC after-school special.
 
Usernate
'' 1 hour ago  
Remember Satanists are just atheists who chose to be assholes.
 
Sean VasDeferens
'' 1 hour ago  
And yet more proof that the demise of the DNC was due to inviting the bat shiat farking crazy into that big tent.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?


The best part is if the courts rule you can't do religious rituals to change someone's sexual orientation posthumously than it's open season on the Mormons for rebaptizing the dead
 
morg [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
'' 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What was the lawsuit even for? Is balling a headstone illegal without consent?


Basically, the satanic temple in Scottsdale was planning a public prayer of some sort.  Some local church found out and started spamming the city's email accounts with complaints, and the city decided to pull their permit.  The temple then sued the city for violating their constitutional rights.  The whole 'tea-bagging a grave stone' thing was just brought up by the city's attorney to try and make the argument that satanism isn't a valid religion.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus
'' 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?


Okay, Boomer.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Usernate: Remember Satanists are just atheists who chose to be assholes.


The TST isn't about Satanists. You are confusing them with the Curch of Satan, or just generally misinformed.

I support them because they push hard against christian zealotry and their truly evil goals.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus
'' 1 hour ago  

Usernate: Remember Satanists are just atheists who chose to be assholes.


s/assholes/awesome
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Usernate:

Remember Satanists are just atheists who chose to be assholes demonstrate what thin skinned hypocrites Christian fundamentalists are.

Fixed.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Original: Original Tweet:
LucienGreaves: From my trial testimony in the Scottsdale case... https://t.co/j8allQ1pQU

Tell me they aren't arguing over which religion is real.


That's the ENTIRE point of the church of satan. They're rightfully giving the finger to the special exceptions we give religion for no good reason.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: And yet more proof that the demise of the DNC was due to inviting the bat shiat farking crazy into that big tent.


You're not wrong, but fortunately they seem to be realizing what a terrible mistake it was to invite Republicans to take positions of power within the party and are working to rectify it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
I would like to join a religion where I get to place my testicles on inanimate objects. Sounds like a fun way to spend the Sabbath.
/no weirder than any other sh*t that goes on out there
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
'' 57 minutes ago  
This is the kind of shiat the Westboro Baptist Church that Fred Phelps heads does. They protest military funerals, they protest same sex marriages and funerals.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The fact this guy kissed his partner, while dragging his balls over Phelps mothers gravestone in a ceremony to turn his mother gay post mortem is the reason this guy is my new hero.

Fark Fred Phelps, his family, his church, his racism, bigotry and hate speech rhetoric disguised as Christianity.
 
Phocas
'' 54 minutes ago  
Haw haw haw. Desecrating graves is so funny.

I've got some ideas to add...

Pouring pig grease on the grave of a Jewish Rabbi.
Rubbing liquor on the grave of a Muslim.
Sprinkling the ashes of Buddhist in a meatpacking plant.
Setting up a mobile barbershop on the burial site of a Sikh.

What, you're telling me the person I'm in conflict with isn't dead yet? Eh, not a problem. I'll just pick on a dead relative of theirs. After all, they're related, so they must be guilty of some sort of offense, and that totally justifies what I'm doing.

Thanks, subby. I'll know what is acceptable conduct if our values should conflict.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
'' 54 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: OldRod: I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?

It is no more silly or outrageous than claiming to eat the flesh and drink the blood of the son of a deity.


Or claiming anyone who doesn't do that will be tortured eternally by demons...
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tea bagging is a storied tradition
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
'' 48 minutes ago  
I farking love the The Church of Satan.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
'' 48 minutes ago  

IgG4: God bless the Church of Satan.


Satanic Temple.  Not the same thing.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
'' 47 minutes ago  

Phocas: Haw haw haw. Desecrating graves is so funny.


Do you make a similar objection when the Phelps clan disrupts someone's funeral?

If not...fark off.

If so...well, actions have consequences.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
'' 45 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: OldRod: I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?

Okay, Boomer.


Oh fark off.  That stupid catch phrase is so old and dead I'm gonna rub my balls on its gravestone.
 
Sean VasDeferens
'' 43 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: m, bigotry and hate speech rh


"his mother", you should consider professional counselling.
 
CivicMindedFive
'' 42 minutes ago  

PunGent: Phocas: Haw haw haw. Desecrating graves is so funny.

Do you make a similar objection when the Phelps clan disrupts someone's funeral?

If not...fark off.

If so...well, actions have consequences.


Yes.  Phelps is a thoroughly despicable human being.  Desecrating his mothers grave is also despicable.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
'' 40 minutes ago  

Phocas: Haw haw haw. Desecrating graves is so funny.

I've got some ideas to add...

Pouring pig grease on the grave of a Jewish Rabbi.
Rubbing liquor on the grave of a Muslim.
Sprinkling the ashes of Buddhist in a meatpacking plant.
Setting up a mobile barbershop on the burial site of a Sikh.

What, you're telling me the person I'm in conflict with isn't dead yet? Eh, not a problem. I'll just pick on a dead relative of theirs. After all, they're related, so they must be guilty of some sort of offense, and that totally justifies what I'm doing.

Thanks, subby. I'll know what is acceptable conduct if our values should conflict.


Apparently you aren't familiar with the Westboro Baptist Church.   Take a look at the post right before yours.   No decent person would ever white-knight for those incredibly cruel and stupid people.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
'' 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: This fountain in BHM Alabama is one of my favorite things about the city.
[Fark user image image 800x600]


Man, the farkie I have you tagged under never gets old but this post really gets my goat

Fark user image

/ it's the sound a calf makes when they're stuck in a cage in a tree
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
'' 34 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Someone Else's Alt: m, bigotry and hate speech rh

"his mother", you should consider professional counselling.


I did, it didn't take.

/Fark him and anyone that ever stood in the same room with him and didn't throat punch him.
//Glad they are both dead, our country and world are better for it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
'' 32 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: optikeye: This fountain in BHM Alabama is one of my favorite things about the city.
[Fark user image image 800x600]

Man, the farkie I have you tagged under never gets old but this post really gets my goat

[Fark user image 425x100]

/ it's the sound a calf makes when they're stuck in a cage in a tree


Yeah...there was a tornado and a calf from a nearby dairy was stuck in a tree in one of those calf shelter things,
Kinda like a larger version of a cat carry on thingy for airlines.
Well, the calf was in the tree doing that sound. So we call the fire department and Dad's out there and the firemen are out there...and Dad says "well, I guess you don't get many calls like this" the fireman says "no, nope, do we don't" Then they both kinda nod at each other.
 
Bedelia Grantham
'' 31 minutes ago  
When I was in high school our parish had a hot priest like the one from Fleabag. Believe me, I would have been more than happy to have him drag his balls across my head (stone).

He quickly realized what he was missing out on when all the women would swoon over him after Mass. He lasted barely a month before quitting the priesthood for good. Don't blame him in the slightest.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus
'' 31 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Drunk and Bitter Jesus: OldRod: I have honestly never heard of a Pink Mass before... so I Googled it.  From Wikipedia:

"The Pink Mass was officiated by Greaves and consisted of two gay men kissing over Johnston's grave while Greaves touched the tombstone with his genitals and chanted an incantation intended to change the deceased's sexual orientation. "

LOL, WTF?

Okay, Boomer.

Oh fark off.  That stupid catch phrase is so old and dead I'm gonna rub my balls on its gravestone.


You'll get over it.
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 28 minutes ago  

Usernate: Remember Satanists are just atheists who chose to be assholes.


The Satanic Tempe does more to keep the Bible-thumping Fundie Zealots in check than any other organization.  They are more a group of 1st Amendment lawyers keeping Bibles out of schools and monuments of the 10 Commandments out of courthouses.  If you think that's being an asshole, you need to reacquaint yourself with how freedom of religion and separation of church and state work.
 
scalpod
'' 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Pink Mass? Sounds about right...
 
