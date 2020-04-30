 Skip to content
(Guardian) Meanwhile, cruise ship crews are still stranded at sea. FARK: 100,000 of them
Dead for Tax Reasons
2 hours ago  
100k crews?  that's a lot of ships
 
lindalouwho
1 hour ago  
Geez reading that makes me feel like I'm living a life of luxury in my apartment.
 
stoli n coke
32 minutes ago  
Maybe we'd take them more seriously if their distress call in the picture wasn't "Y-M-C-A!"
 
buntz
31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
28 minutes ago  
It really is enough crew not being paid on board any given cruise ship to forcibly and successfully mutiny. I wonder why that hasn't happened yet.
 
Monkey
28 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Maybe we'd take them more seriously if their distress call in the picture wasn't "Y-M-C-A!"


You're horrible.

For making me laugh at that.
 
morg
24 minutes ago  
It seems like the longer this goes on, the fewer funds and appetite the companies will have to send these people home.
 
AmbassadorBooze
23 minutes ago  
The governments of the world should pressure the countries the ships are flagged under to take in the crews and provide for them.  Any country that chooses not to take care of a crew of a ship that is flagged under the flag of that country should be nuked.  Even the US.  If a cruise ship is flagged under the american flag, and the US decides to abandon them, it should be nuked.
 
stoli n coke
21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The governments of the world should pressure the countries the ships are flagged under to take in the crews and provide for them.  Any country that chooses not to take care of a crew of a ship that is flagged under the flag of that country should be nuked.  Even the US.  If a cruise ship is flagged under the american flag, and the US decides to abandon them, it should be nuked.


Little drastic, don't you think?
They have shuffleboard.
 
Tom_Slick
18 minutes ago  
The problem is 3 fold, 1 the cruise lines operated much too long after the writing was on the wall that a shut down was looming, 2 most countries don't want to let the ships dock and offload, 3 even if they did international air travel is still shut down so they can't get home even if they get off the ship.

It's a dilemma for sure. The cruise lines should charter jets and find a place that'll let them dock and shuttle directly to the air port. But I believe finding air crews to work those flights would be difficult, not impossible but very difficult.

Unfortunately in unprecedented times Chaos seems to rule the day.
 
New Rising Sun
17 minutes ago  
FTA "Most of the cruise companies are registered in low-tax, low-regulation nations such as Panama or Liberia, with their ships flying the flags of territories such as the Bahamas or Bermuda, which are not prepared to care for thousands of sick crew. "

Crazy idea -- countries should start requiring passenger cruise companies to register their ships in a country where they usually operate.  Obviously it might not always be cut and dry, but if your ship only only docks in the US and the Caribbean, then maybe it should not be allowed to consider itself Liberian or whatever.

Add this to the list along with cracking down on companies that effectively function like they operate (and earn their profits in) country A, except all that goes to expenses with their sister company in tax-haven B., but they still want all the benefits of being a country-A company.
 
AmbassadorBooze
16 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: AmbassadorBooze: The governments of the world should pressure the countries the ships are flagged under to take in the crews and provide for them.  Any country that chooses not to take care of a crew of a ship that is flagged under the flag of that country should be nuked.  Even the US.  If a cruise ship is flagged under the american flag, and the US decides to abandon them, it should be nuked.

Little drastic, don't you think?
They have shuffleboard.


If a country is threatened with nukes and all the have to do to avert nuclear sterilization of their population is take in the crews of cruise ships, that paid taxes to them, and they choose to not take in the cruise ship crews?  They deserve to be nuked.  They deserve to be nuked, and then when we develop chrono displacement technology, we go back in time and execute every citizen of that country to have ever existed.  Make that country never exist at all.  Wipe them from history.
 
Por que tan serioso
15 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: AmbassadorBooze: The governments of the world should pressure the countries the ships are flagged under to take in the crews and provide for them.  Any country that chooses not to take care of a crew of a ship that is flagged under the flag of that country should be nuked.  Even the US.  If a cruise ship is flagged under the american flag, and the US decides to abandon them, it should be nuked.

Little drastic, don't you think?
They have shuffleboard.


Little "drunk" is probably more like it. Look at his handle for sh*ts sake. Yours too. Its like I'm playing cards with my sisters kids.
/Thats a lot of plural possessives friends.
 
Coloman
14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: FTA "Most of the cruise companies are registered in low-tax, low-regulation nations such as Panama or Liberia, with their ships flying the flags of territories such as the Bahamas or Bermuda, which are not prepared to care for thousands of sick crew. "

Crazy idea -- countries should start requiring passenger cruise companies to register their ships in a country where they usually operate.  Obviously it might not always be cut and dry, but if your ship only only docks in the US and the Caribbean, then maybe it should not be allowed to consider itself Liberian or whatever.

Add this to the list along with cracking down on companies that effectively function like they operate (and earn their profits in) country A, except all that goes to expenses with their sister company in tax-haven B., but they still want all the benefits of being a country-A company.


Yup very Crazy

1. A Cruise cost goes up from $300 to $3000 for the crap rooms.
2. They couldn't use the 'slave labor' because US Rules for min wage and stuff like that.
3. They would go bankrupt.

So if you ask the President of Carnival, he would say 'How About No' and go take a bath in his millions.
 
American-Irish eyes
13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The governments of the world should pressure the countries the ships are flagged under to take in the crews and provide for them.  Any country that chooses not to take care of a crew of a ship that is flagged under the flag of that country should be nuked.  Even the US.  If a cruise ship is flagged under the american flag, and the US decides to abandon them, it should be nuked.


"There's only one big sea cruise ship registered in the USA - ms Pride of America, and the sole reason for that is she sails in Hawaii exclusively, the whole year-round."

https://www.cruisemapper.com/wiki/758​-​cruise-ship-registry-flags-of-convenie​nce-flag-state-control
 
Invincible
11 minutes ago  

Coloman: New Rising Sun: FTA "Most of the cruise companies are registered in low-tax, low-regulation nations such as Panama or Liberia, with their ships flying the flags of territories such as the Bahamas or Bermuda, which are not prepared to care for thousands of sick crew. "

Crazy idea -- countries should start requiring passenger cruise companies to register their ships in a country where they usually operate.  Obviously it might not always be cut and dry, but if your ship only only docks in the US and the Caribbean, then maybe it should not be allowed to consider itself Liberian or whatever.

Add this to the list along with cracking down on companies that effectively function like they operate (and earn their profits in) country A, except all that goes to expenses with their sister company in tax-haven B., but they still want all the benefits of being a country-A company.

Yup very Crazy

1. A Cruise cost goes up from $300 to $3000 for the crap rooms.
2. They couldn't use the 'slave labor' because US Rules for min wage and stuff like that.
3. They would go bankrupt.

So if you ask the President of Carnival, he would say 'How About No' and go take a bath in his millions.


I suspect insurers and underwriters will have an opinion on this in the future.
 
AmbassadorBooze
11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: FTA "Most of the cruise companies are registered in low-tax, low-regulation nations such as Panama or Liberia, with their ships flying the flags of territories such as the Bahamas or Bermuda, which are not prepared to care for thousands of sick crew. "

Crazy idea -- countries should start requiring passenger cruise companies to register their ships in a country where they usually operate.  Obviously it might not always be cut and dry, but if your ship only only docks in the US and the Caribbean, then maybe it should not be allowed to consider itself Liberian or whatever.

Add this to the list along with cracking down on companies that effectively function like they operate (and earn their profits in) country A, except all that goes to expenses with their sister company in tax-haven B., but they still want all the benefits of being a country-A company.


I like my crazy idea better.  The countries the ships are flagged under profited.  Make them take care of the crews or annihlate the countries.  Hell, give them a plan C.  With plan A being "take in the crews and provide for them.  And Plan B being "nuclear slag heap".  Plan C.  They don't have to take in the crews of the cruise ships, but they have to castrate all the males in their country, and submit to enslavement by the countries who volunteer to take in the crews of the cruise ships.  Every male, even toddlers.  And the females taken as concubines and war brides.  If a country chooses plan B or C over just farking taking in the crews of their cruise ships, they deserve what they get.  And the ships are of their country, otherwise they wouldn't allow their flags to fly on them.
 
AmbassadorBooze
9 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: AmbassadorBooze: The governments of the world should pressure the countries the ships are flagged under to take in the crews and provide for them.  Any country that chooses not to take care of a crew of a ship that is flagged under the flag of that country should be nuked.  Even the US.  If a cruise ship is flagged under the american flag, and the US decides to abandon them, it should be nuked.

"There's only one big sea cruise ship registered in the USA - ms Pride of America, and the sole reason for that is she sails in Hawaii exclusively, the whole year-round."

https://www.cruisemapper.com/wiki/758-​cruise-ship-registry-flags-of-convenie​nce-flag-state-control


Ok.  Is the MS Pride of america stranded?  Do we need to threaten the US with nukes?  Either way, my solution stands.  Any country not willing to take in the crew of the ships flagged under their flag should be nuked or castrated and enslaved.
 
Tannax
9 minutes ago  
Given that most all of these cruise ships are likely all inclusive, now that these former employees are just tenants on the ship I'm sure they will not have a problem with the 10/day mandatory tip fee. Hopefully they saved up for the unlimited drink package* as well cause they're going to need it

*does not include coffee or water.
 
maxandgrinch
6 minutes ago  
Could cruise ships be used to 'harvest' pork and chickens?
 
LordJiro
3 minutes ago  
The cruise industry is an unethical shiatshow, even by modern corporate standards. Who knew?
 
OkieDookie
3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: New Rising Sun: FTA "Most of the cruise companies are registered in low-tax, low-regulation nations such as Panama or Liberia, with their ships flying the flags of territories such as the Bahamas or Bermuda, which are not prepared to care for thousands of sick crew. "

Crazy idea -- countries should start requiring passenger cruise companies to register their ships in a country where they usually operate.  Obviously it might not always be cut and dry, but if your ship only only docks in the US and the Caribbean, then maybe it should not be allowed to consider itself Liberian or whatever.

Add this to the list along with cracking down on companies that effectively function like they operate (and earn their profits in) country A, except all that goes to expenses with their sister company in tax-haven B., but they still want all the benefits of being a country-A company.

I like my crazy idea better.  The countries the ships are flagged under profited.  Make them take care of the crews or annihlate the countries.  Hell, give them a plan C.  With plan A being "take in the crews and provide for them.  And Plan B being "nuclear slag heap".  Plan C.  They don't have to take in the crews of the cruise ships, but they have to castrate all the males in their country, and submit to enslavement by the countries who volunteer to take in the crews of the cruise ships.  Every male, even toddlers.  And the females taken as concubines and war brides.  If a country chooses plan B or C over just farking taking in the crews of their cruise ships, they deserve what they get.  And the ships are of their country, otherwise they wouldn't allow their flags to fly on them.


You've got a real Old Testament streak, you know.
 
T Baggins
1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: It really is enough crew not being paid on board any given cruise ship to forcibly and successfully mutiny. I wonder why that hasn't happened yet.


Essential crew are being paid, and the others know better than to put the shuffleboard coordinator at the helm. Free rent, food, and internet may beat what awaits them at home anyway.
 
brantgoose
less than a minute ago  
Shippin is perhaps the only business in the world dirtier, deadlier and more diabolical than fossel fuels extraction.

Rescue the crews. Bill the owners. Shut down the cruise industry. Ban bunker coal on the high seas as well as in territorial waters and dismantle the China-America conspiracy, aka Babylon the Harlot riding on the Red Dragon's back. Use shipping magnates instead of bunker coal. When they run out, use Extraction Industry Magnates and National Resource Landlords.

The rents are too damn high.

One third of the land in the USA is owned by the Federal Government, exploited by the Super Rich and their evil minions. Take it all back. Tax the profits at 99% and the workers at 1% per annum, no deductions.
 
