(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Baby missing in Bath water   (wjactv.com)
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snark here. Losing your kids like this has to suck. 4 at a time? fark.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grover Norquist wanted for questioning.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope I don't go to Hell for laughing at this.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo, subby. That was dark.

Out yourself, you whimsical bastard.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: No snark here. Losing your kids like this has to suck. 4 at a time? fark.


There's a lot more trouble than you're implying.  They started with 2.
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I hope I don't go to Hell for laughing at this.


That makes one of us.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was a headline of the year category for brutal, this would be it.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is deservedly going straight to Hell for this one.

That's truly sad.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Very sad. Also, "low water bridge" is a fancy term for "not a bridge."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Normally, I would expect that a buggy accident would be fixed by using some kind of repellant.

But that headline was some kind of repellant alright, and it's not helping.
 
rcain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reading the headline made me curious. Reading the article leaves me shaking my head at such a callous comment about a devastating tragedy for a family and their community
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Darwin award the hard way.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Great headline, terrible story. Is there an award for that at the end of the year?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: No snark here. Losing your kids like this has to suck. 4 at a time? fark.


Don't worry.  They'll make more
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge.


Everyone knows you don't ford the river.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
