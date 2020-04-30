 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   If you are going to leave the scene of a fatal hit and run, leaving behind such key evidence will be of use to the police   (wcax.com) divider line
25
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. I image you have to hit someone pretty hard to knock off your bumper.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never understood those who hit and run. A license to drive is a license to kill, so long as you stay at the scene, call 911 and show remorse for it being "a terrible accident"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
mom said right away the he did not have a gun...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Was he driving in reverse when he hit her?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moose?
 
weapon13
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Was he driving backwards?!
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they report on the dog's condition?  It may be in the back seat of that car.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I think he missed her the first time, and then put it in reverse.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I shouldn't be out driving, but I'm bored. The only thing in the cd player is my daughters Disney sing-a-long. After an hour or so of exasperated crooning, I swung around the corner near my home and got into a car accident with a little person.

He got out and said "I'm not happy"

I said "Well which one are you then ?"
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah sure...she's really 63. That's the difference between "clinical age" and "insurance age."
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is why you always stop after a collision.  Make sure you havent left any evidence, and if you did, grab it, toss it in the trunk.

Depending on damage to the vechicle....  it may be advisable to have a minor fender bender on the way home.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Either he lost control of the car and hit her in a sideways skid/fishtail or he hit something else while fleeing.  But that's a lot of damage for a human body to have done to the quarter panel and C pillar.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: This is why you always stop after a collision.  Make sure you havent left any evidence, and if you did, grab it, toss it in the trunk.

Depending on damage to the vechicle....  it may be advisable to have a minor fender bender on the way home.


Yes, I'm going to hell ;)
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hit the E-Brake and bank that sucker of a post for the combo
 
arcgear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
totally cool with the dog getting run down, absolutely not the human.

nothing quite like the incarnation of the stench of garbage trying to hump your leg while it pisses on, shiats on, and barks at everything nearby.

Pft, what an apt friend for some people.

/unpopular opinion, yeah i know.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Was he driving in reverse when he hit her?


Mr. Shabooboo: Moose?


weapon13: Was he driving backwards?!


Mark Ratner: I think he missed her the first time, and then put it in reverse.


Hence, my confusion.

Callous: Either he lost control of the car and hit her in a sideways skid/fishtail or he hit something else while fleeing. But that's a lot of damage for a human body to have done to the quarter panel and C pillar.

Not to mention the busted out back window.
How fast was he going?


Not to mention the busted out back window.
How fast was he going?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rcain: Never understood those who hit and run. A license to drive is a license to kill, so long as you stay at the scene, call 911 and show remorse for it being "a terrible accident"


They can't prove you were drunk if you run.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcain: Never understood those who hit and run. A license to drive is a license to kill, so long as you stay at the scene, call 911 and show remorse for it being "a terrible accident"


In a word: alcohol.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Leaving the scene probably to avoid DUI charges plus he can possibly claim car was stolen.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I were to make a guess from that picture, he was coming around a corner much too fast saw the pedestrian and overcorrected the steering while hitting the brakes which swung the back end around.

Could be alcohol, but based on the drivers age it could simply be testosterone poisoning.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: If I were to make a guess from that picture, he was coming around a corner much too fast saw the pedestrian and overcorrected the steering while hitting the brakes which swung the back end around.

Could be alcohol, but based on the drivers age it could simply be testosterone poisoning.


Yeah, it could be testosterone and alcohol. Lethal combo. He's 21.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: rcain: Never understood those who hit and run. A license to drive is a license to kill, so long as you stay at the scene, call 911 and show remorse for it being "a terrible accident"

They can't prove you were drunk if you run.


That's the thing, if you have an otherwise clean record, DUI Manslaughter will typically get you less than Manslaughter with the Hit and run

this is especially relevant since he's an African American in Vermont, so he'd be facing the max either way. Calling 911 and facing the consequences was definitely the right move since even with the racial issue, moves like that get noticed by the judge and prosecutors making for a better plea bargain
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry, kid.

You took a life, that's real bad. Assumedly while speeding at a crazy speed, that's much worse. You were a coward, that's even worse, even if panic set in. You screwed up really badly...

...but leaving a bumper with the plate there? You're too stupid for any sort of mercy or leniency.  You're too stupid to be a member of society. You deserve any and all bad things coming your way, including butt stuff with Bald-headed John. You deserve the worst for the rest of your life.
 
