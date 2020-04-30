 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fake News, historical edition, courtesy of the Daily Fail   (twitter.com) divider line
13
    Fake, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, writers cost money. This way a single editor and a research monkey can take up entire pages worth of content, and make it seem important.

You sheeple, don't you understand? Writers cost money, and without ad revenue...they cost the paper money, and that costs execs and editors money. Real money. Proper money, even.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At the dawn of the world wide web making web pages that looked as much like actual newspapers as possible was a thing, albeit a rather nerdy thing.

And then everyone switched to sucking at blogging.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They never said it was from THIS timeline
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lh4.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
70 years ago?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
why the fake headline front page?  too lazy to look up the scanned front page in the archive?  or is the content meant to provide some important retcon to a modern conservative talking point?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Obviously, the answer is "we switched timelines somewhere along the way."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll reprint some of their other coverage of fascists.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Digitization making Winston Smith's job easier since 1984
 
uttertosh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dbaggins: is the content meant to provide some important retcon to a modern conservative talking point?


It might have been, but the guy in the office who actually knows what those words mean has Corona, and the rest of the staff are still unsure how to write anything, especially with all the pubs closed.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I must now doubt the existence of the Daily Fail thanks to reporting by the Daily Fail.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh.

I'm not expending any effort to research a defense of the Mail, but that looks like they're playing, "what if tabloids in 1945 were like those today."
 
