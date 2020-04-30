 Skip to content
(Vox)   Some Americans are experimenting with thriftiness for the first time in these coronavirus times after decades of embracing materialism. This is probably a good thing   (vox.com) divider line
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... we are?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, if everyone 'puts away the checkbook/credit card' most commerce will grind to a halt.

But so many have either lost job/income, or are worried that they will, that this is inevitable.

As long as govt embrace trickle down rather than trickle up, a repeat of the 1930's - a long slow recovery - is most likely scenario
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SomeAmerican: ... we are?


Username checks out.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try, but generally could do much better at being frugal and less wasteful.  However I have been putting a greater emphasis on eating any fresh/perishable/leftover food first versus dried/canned/frozen foods or godforbid takeout/delivery.

We have been using microfiber towels in place of paper towels much more, and we have plenty to cycle through regular laundry schedules.  I hope some of this sticks in a good way.  I'm concerned we're looking at more of a Great Depression than some sort of enlightenment, however.
 
mactheknife [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not frugality.  It's bankruptcy.  When you've already max'ed out your available credit and have no means of paying any of it off?  You're going to spend less.  Because you have no access to funds.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not me. I'm rich, biotch!
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being more thrifty earlier to build a savings buffer is certainly useful for times like these. I hope people learn this... But expect they will just revert to their usual spending habits.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are ways to stretch your dollar, but there are easier ways to just keep spending.

I bought a pack of tenderloin beef from Costco a few days ago. It was about $30 for three large steaks. I parted one out into two steaks and cooked those plus one full steak for my teenage son.

So for around $15, we ate pretty well.

We could have just as well eaten all three steaks in one night, but by portioning in some asparagus spears and potato medallions, we stretched our budget by 2x.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered some meth seeds online.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people didn't spend their childhood in constant food insecurity, and it shows.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate Headline:  people too young to remember the last recession.  Or the one 7 years before that.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like they said they would after the Great Recession...and the Dot Com bubble bursting...and <insert name of recession here>.

American love to shop. They live to shop. Thriftiness will last until the economy is good again, then it's back to maxing out the credit cards.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: Being more thrifty earlier to build a savings buffer is certainly useful for times like these. I hope people learn this... But expect they will just revert to their usual spending habits.


Yeah, since over half of Americans have less that 1000 is a saving account  and over half of Americans are under the middle class, maybe of they had less things like refrigerators and avacado toast, they can afford to not spend on things. Amirite?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heroic and feckless American consumer has powered this great economy by not saving any money.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Americans spend WAY too much on useless schitt. News at 11!

11: Most Americans not spending as much on useless schitt as they did before. Still a 1st world problem though...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I ordered some meth seeds online.


Fool. Meth planting season is January. You have missed the boat.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: American love to shop. They live to shop.


Which is why so many of them are acting like crybabies now that they've been inconvenienced.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Some people didn't spend their childhood in constant food insecurity, and it shows.


As someone who grew up eating on food stamps and from food banks, I'm really getting a kick out of "omg I'm eating the heels of the bread, I'm so frugal!"
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work as a home healthcare assistant, and my wife works for an arts and crafts studio. I'm essential, but she isn't so she's working remotely and getting partial unemployment, but with the full unemployment benefit amount due to the covid. This means she's getting paid roughly three times what I do and she does normally per week, and we both got our stimulus checks. Along with our tax return, with some rule that made it so my student loans didn't eat my portion, we're in unbelievable shape. We've got several months of rent saved. We've never had this kind of money in the bank before.

/TL:DR It took a global catastrophe to raise our standard of living,
//Late Stage Capitalism is insane.
 
Emposter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As wages have stagnated, credit has picked up the slack.  This has not been going on for decades.  If we stop spending money we don't have, we'll have nothing to spend at all.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having had incescts crawl over me + having a  "bathroom" on the same "1st class" unisex train be a hole in the metal floor, slippery from previous visitors...having pissed and shat 50-plus feet off the trail in the June wilderness along the US/Canada Border Route Trail ...  mac and cheese coming out well with minimal butter and/or  milk, has been more than a casual experiment - it's a huge success!
 
Emposter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Emposter: As wages have stagnated, credit has picked up the slack.  This has not been going on for decades.  If we stop spending money we don't have, we'll have nothing to spend at all.


Not => now.  Damn you tiny keyboard.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryptozoophiliac: The heroic and feckless American consumer has powered this great economy by not saving any money.


Speak for yourself. I've spent a small fortune on foreign auction sites this last week.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is 'being thrifty' the new way to say 30 million Americans are unemployed now?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Some people didn't spend their childhood in constant food insecurity, and it shows.


Once my parents split and my mum got custody, we had a lot of containers in our cupboards with six black squares on 'em.

I will say that we at least never lacked for food, though.  My mum knew how to stretch a buck.  But I was always amused (bemused?) when, as I got older, people of my generation would look back wistfully at all the goddamn toys they had as kids.

I had 6 books, and a homemade wooden truck made by my uncle.

So, yeah, I've never been big on how much shiat I own.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Actually, if everyone 'puts away the checkbook/credit card' most commerce will grind to a halt.

But so many have either lost job/income, or are worried that they will, that this is inevitable.

As long as govt embrace trickle down rather than trickle up, a repeat of the 1930's - a long slow recovery - is most likely scenario


One that required a farking world war to actually get things going again.

You can't have a healthy economy without a strong middle class - something the R party has been working to since 1968 when the brown folk started to see things start to get better.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VOCSL5: Having had incescts crawl over me + having a  "bathroom" on the same "1st class" unisex train be a hole in the metal floor, slippery from previous visitors...having pissed and shat 50-plus feet off the trail in the June wilderness along the US/Canada Border Route Trail ...  mac and cheese coming out well with minimal butter and/or  milk, has been more than a casual experiment - it's a huge success!


Pearl Jam - Bugs
Youtube 86PvgGy4LeQ
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(shrug) I don't really HAVE to be frugal (I still have a job, so far), so I'm not, about some things. I am about others. I don't go out of my way to waste things, but the things some people do (like making their own laundry detergent) are ridiculous to me. I mean, you do you, and if you have to watch every penny, you do whatever you have to to save money, no scorn from me. But if you're just doing it to try to demonstrate some sort of "frugal" cred, my observation is that it's not worth the time. Most people don't care about your laundry detergent.

But as long as I can afford to buy some things instead of making them, I will. Laundry detergent, candles (I don't buy that many of those, maybe a couple times a year), etc. I've had the same car for 7 years, it runs fine, no plans to replace it anytime soon. The last car I bought, I had over a decade and it was used when I bought it. I try to take care of expensive shiat and not sweat over inexpensive shiat. I'm not living paycheck to paycheck. I know not everyone is that fortunate.

Don't wash out plastic bags. That's dumb. I reuse those all the time and as long as there's not a bunch of shmutz in them, it's fine. Shake out bread crumbs and reuse, you're not gonna kill yourself by reusing a sandwich bag. I've had the same box of freezer bags for over a year. That's my thrifty tip of the day.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: Just like they said they would after the Great Recession...and the Dot Com bubble bursting...and <insert name of recession here>.

American love to shop. They live to shop. Thriftiness will last until the economy is good again, then it's back to maxing out the credit cards.


We have always paid our cc balance when due. But then, there's not a lot to pay. We mostly use cash. Gasoline is an exception.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: \Once my parents split and my mum got custody, we had a lot of containers in our cupboards with six black squares on 'em.


? Please enlighten me - six black squares?

/ All of my difficulties have been as an adult.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: dustman81: Just like they said they would after the Great Recession...and the Dot Com bubble bursting...and <insert name of recession here>.

American love to shop. They live to shop. Thriftiness will last until the economy is good again, then it's back to maxing out the credit cards.

We have always paid our cc balance when due. But then, there's not a lot to pay. We mostly use cash. Gasoline is an exception.


You're the exception. According to the CFPB, 40% of Americans pay off their cards in full every month, as of 2018. With the economy falling on its face, that number is sure to be lower today.

https://www.cardrates.com/advice/cred​i​t-card-debt-statistics/

/One of those 40%
 
MBZ321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, I've been living below my means since before it was cool.

/I've been pissed all the local thrift stores have been closed :(
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSpartanGrant: I work as a home healthcare assistant, and my wife works for an arts and crafts studio. I'm essential, but she isn't so she's working remotely and getting partial unemployment, but with the full unemployment benefit amount due to the covid. This means she's getting paid roughly three times what I do and she does normally per week, and we both got our stimulus checks. Along with our tax return, with some rule that made it so my student loans didn't eat my portion, we're in unbelievable shape. We've got several months of rent saved. We've never had this kind of money in the bank before.

/TL:DR It took a global catastrophe to raise our standard of living,
//Late Stage Capitalism is insane.


Vulture Capitalism is what is killing this country. Vulture Capitalists don't care if the people they conned into investing with them make any money, as long as the Vulture Capitalist makes their money back. As soon as that happens the Vulture Capitalist acts like a mobster running a bust-out scam and leaves everyone else holding the (now-empty) bag.
 
solobarik
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

mactheknife: It's not frugality.  It's bankruptcy.  When you've already max'ed out your available credit and have no means of paying any of it off?  You're going to spend less.  Because you have no access to funds.


Then you're a dumb fark.  Jesus, I managed to live fine through the last recession on 30k a year with a wife who got laid off and a two year old.  Now I make five times that much and am doing fine again.  Just don't be a dumb fark and you'll be OK.  Jesus, so many of you disappoint the hell out of me
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Vulture Capitalism is what is killing this country.


Is there any other type in non-fiction?
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bughunter: mofa: Some people didn't spend their childhood in constant food insecurity, and it shows.

As someone who grew up eating on food stamps and from food banks, I'm really getting a kick out of "omg I'm eating the heels of the bread, I'm so frugal!"


I remember mom giving me 5 bucks worth of foodstamps and saying "you can buy whatever you want, choose wisely." I'd always end up with a few apples, some cheese and cracker packs, soft drink, and a candy or two. She raised three boys alone and taught each of us to be frugal. Now that I've got some money I'm sitting on it, there isn't any unnecessary spending.

/excepting this brand new laptop. $200, replacing one over 7 years old that I'm giving to a friend.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: ClavellBCMI: Vulture Capitalism is what is killing this country.

Is there any other type in non-fiction?


Sadly, modern business schools use Gordon Gecko as a role model and not as a worst-case example.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For the grasshoppers among us, it's a time of sacrifice and frugality,

For us ants, it's a time to buy the slightly used cars, houses, and electronics from the grasshoppers at pennies on the dollar.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There are ways to stretch your dollar, but there are easier ways to just keep spending.


You nailed it.  It's that way on purpose, of course.  We started going to hell about the time credit cards became common, which was when--the 70s?

I started thinking of every purchase as some horrible burden that makes me a slave to always upgrading, because everyone knows that once you start, you can't stop.
Like an addiction, because it is an addiction, and I already had to learn about those when I was young.  So I was always suspicious of buying crap just for the fun of it.

This is easier if you have no money, because it is very painful to go backwards on the money-wasting scale, while you don't miss what you never had.

Unless you fell in love, and I can't help you with that.

You can still acquire a whole lot of stuff without buying it new.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Being more thrifty earlier to build a savings buffer is certainly useful for times like these. I hope people learn this... But expect they will just revert to their usual spending habits.


2006 wasn't that long ago . You would have thought they would have learned  from that
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: (shrug) I don't really HAVE to be frugal (I still have a job, so far), so I'm not, about some things. I am about others. I don't go out of my way to waste things, but the things some people do (like making their own laundry detergent) are ridiculous to me. I mean, you do you, and if you have to watch every penny, you do whatever you have to to save money, no scorn from me. But if you're just doing it to try to demonstrate some sort of "frugal" cred, my observation is that it's not worth the time. Most people don't care about your laundry detergent.

But as long as I can afford to buy some things instead of making them, I will. Laundry detergent, candles (I don't buy that many of those, maybe a couple times a year), etc. I've had the same car for 7 years, it runs fine, no plans to replace it anytime soon. The last car I bought, I had over a decade and it was used when I bought it. I try to take care of expensive shiat and not sweat over inexpensive shiat. I'm not living paycheck to paycheck. I know not everyone is that fortunate.

Don't wash out plastic bags. That's dumb. I reuse those all the time and as long as there's not a bunch of shmutz in them, it's fine. Shake out bread crumbs and reuse, you're not gonna kill yourself by reusing a sandwich bag. I've had the same box of freezer bags for over a year. That's my thrifty tip of the day.


I have a cycle of freezing the first 6th of a drank Gatorade bottle with filtered water, 2 bottles actually, then taking one out, thaw the cap, then fill the rest with cool water from the faucet filter, wait 5 minutes, then wind up with round 1 of awesome cold-water for the day. Repeat cycle endlessly 2-4 times a say.... so far.
That, and rice + various spices on hand = liveable in a way where I'm zen/I have yet to lash out at anyone.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: mofa: Some people didn't spend their childhood in constant food insecurity, and it shows.

As someone who grew up eating on food stamps and from food banks, I'm really getting a kick out of "omg I'm eating the heels of the bread, I'm so frugal!"


High five. Its always the mofos who probably literally save the cardboard from their toilet paper rolls, that are always bragging about how frugal they are.

God what a miserable life.  You can't take none of it with you. You'll weather these first few months well.  But this isn't a movie or comic book series. This is happening all around you, in the air you breathe, affecting everything.  If almost half of America got knocked on its ass, unless you're part of the one percent, you're vulnerable too.

Maybe you can use the money under your mattress to pay for internet once the prices start to rise.  If you share your password with your neighbor, you can deduct it for charity.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mock26: AbuHashish: I ordered some meth seeds online.

Fool. Meth planting season is January. You have missed the boat.


They don't develop the proper crystals if they are never exposed to sub-freezing temperatures.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: LiberalConservative: Being more thrifty earlier to build a savings buffer is certainly useful for times like these. I hope people learn this... But expect they will just revert to their usual spending habits.

Yeah, since over half of Americans have less that 1000 is a saving account  and over half of Americans are under the middle class, maybe of they had less things like refrigerators and avacado toast, they can afford to not spend on things. Amirite?


I know the past comments that you refer to, and yes those were asinine. But there are plenty of ways that lower income earners do actually waste their money. Not all such people, but many of them. The interesting thing about poorer people who are responsible with their money... is they tend to make other good decisions that in combination significantly help them to not be (as) poor.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tell me about it. I've already lost $600k during the crisis so far and had to settle for a cheaper doula than I would have preferred. This is really hurting my early retirement.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: LiberalConservative: Being more thrifty earlier to build a savings buffer is certainly useful for times like these. I hope people learn this... But expect they will just revert to their usual spending habits.

2006 wasn't that long ago . You would have thought they would have learned  from that


True that. Short-shortsightedness does seem ingrained for many.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: mofa: Some people didn't spend their childhood in constant food insecurity, and it shows.

As someone who grew up eating on food stamps and from food banks, I'm really getting a kick out of "omg I'm eating the heels of the bread, I'm so frugal!"


Yup. Plus hearing people talk about the wonders and clarity brought on by fasting from dawn all the way to dusk(that one time) makes me get all stabby.
 
duenor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: TheSpartanGrant: I work as a home healthcare assistant, and my wife works for an arts and crafts studio. I'm essential, but she isn't so she's working remotely and getting partial unemployment, but with the full unemployment benefit amount due to the covid. This means she's getting paid roughly three times what I do and she does normally per week, and we both got our stimulus checks. Along with our tax return, with some rule that made it so my student loans didn't eat my portion, we're in unbelievable shape. We've got several months of rent saved. We've never had this kind of money in the bank before.

/TL:DR It took a global catastrophe to raise our standard of living,
//Late Stage Capitalism is insane.

Vulture Capitalism is what is killing this country. Vulture Capitalists don't care if the people they conned into investing with them make any money, as long as the Vulture Capitalist makes their money back. As soon as that happens the Vulture Capitalist acts like a mobster running a bust-out scam and leaves everyone else holding the (now-empty) bag.


You mean like how all those idiots bought AYTU stock because they thought their *Heallight* was Trump's secret genius?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: mofa: Some people didn't spend their childhood in constant food insecurity, and it shows.

As someone who grew up eating on food stamps and from food banks, I'm really getting a kick out of "omg I'm eating the heels of the bread, I'm so frugal!"


I've always eaten the bread heels. It's part of the loaf. Why be wasteful? I think some of the folks that don't must have had their crusts cut off by mommy.

/I keed
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Grew up with people who lived in the Depression, and as my mother reminded just now in a phone call, using ration cards during WW2 (she remembers her mother standing in line during the war to get food with her ration cards).  Idid learn to not be wasteful and always look for the deals.   Those reduced for quick sale stickers are my favorite in the grocery store.   One grandmother became a bit of a hoarder.  Not extreme, but it was a leftover from that time...I don't waste food, and am kind of an expert on making leftovers into something different and really good.

Was thinking, before I called my mom, about Depression Tomatoes.   Homes canned stewed tomatoes with chunks of bread thrown in, absorbing the tomato juices and extending them with some carbs.   Not bad really.

Sorry, I was wandering a bit there.
 
