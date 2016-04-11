 Skip to content
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


bored cat owners with too much time on their hands
 
The Third Man
1 day ago  
"Caturday?  Talk to the paw."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Hey, all you wonderful Caturday folks!


If you haven't read this week's https://www.fark.com/comments/blog958​/​Fark-NotNewsletter-OhFark!, there's a new way to support fark in these trying times.
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess
1 day ago  
Yay!  Caturday is here!  MiL insisted on getting our little gas molecule back for her depression.  Daddy (her son, my spouse) explained the risks, she still insisted and Daddy caved.  So our happy little gas molecule is watching DirectTV and playing video games when not romping on the acre or so back yard.

I am still getting over pneumonia, it can take a month or more.  Feeling a LOT better, though.  Spouse and I are still trying to minimize our chances of getting or spreading the plague-de-jour.  Saw my dermatologist, I was a bit annoyed that the covid19 screening wasn't done until getting in the exam room, and that I wasn't informed about the covid19 risk form (basically, we are doing everything we can, but can't guarantee you won't get it here) until I was checking in, but got told to keep doing what you are doing and come back in 3 months, so the rash from before the stay at home orders is getting significantly better.

I hope everyone else is doing well, or at least, getting better than last week.
 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  
Blanche is ready for Caturday, donning one of her biatchy faces.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Yay!  Caturday is here!  MiL insisted on getting our little gas molecule back for her depression.  Daddy (her son, my spouse) explained the risks, she still insisted and Daddy caved.  So our happy little gas molecule is watching DirectTV and playing video games when not romping on the acre or so back yard.

I am still getting over pneumonia, it can take a month or more.  Feeling a LOT better, though.  Spouse and I are still trying to minimize our chances of getting or spreading the plague-de-jour.  Saw my dermatologist, I was a bit annoyed that the covid19 screening wasn't done until getting in the exam room, and that I wasn't informed about the covid19 risk form (basically, we are doing everything we can, but can't guarantee you won't get it here) until I was checking in, but got told to keep doing what you are doing and come back in 3 months, so the rash from before the stay at home orders is getting significantly better.

I hope everyone else is doing well, or at least, getting better than last week.


Good to hear you're on the mend!
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Carrot(s) has decided this thread is relevant to her interests.
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x318]

Carrot(s) has decided this thread is relevant to her interests.


good job kitty!
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
Andrew is ready for Caturday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  
Watching the Bird-n-Squirrel Network on the balcony.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiralmonkey
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
1 day ago  
"Reporting for Caturday Duty."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  
Sleepy Stanley

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess
1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Timid Goddess: Yay!  Caturday is here!  MiL insisted on getting our little gas molecule back for her depression.  Daddy (her son, my spouse) explained the risks, she still insisted and Daddy caved.  So our happy little gas molecule is watching DirectTV and playing video games when not romping on the acre or so back yard.

I am still getting over pneumonia, it can take a month or more.  Feeling a LOT better, though.  Spouse and I are still trying to minimize our chances of getting or spreading the plague-de-jour.  Saw my dermatologist, I was a bit annoyed that the covid19 screening wasn't done until getting in the exam room, and that I wasn't informed about the covid19 risk form (basically, we are doing everything we can, but can't guarantee you won't get it here) until I was checking in, but got told to keep doing what you are doing and come back in 3 months, so the rash from before the stay at home orders is getting significantly better.

I hope everyone else is doing well, or at least, getting better than last week.

Good to hear you're on the mend!


Thank you.  RWDA wanted us to check in when the thread opened during this, so I've been checking in when the thread opens.  And I'm happy I'm on the mend, too.
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
justsomething.coView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Per my son, something super interesting to Percy was going on outside last night :D
 
vpc
1 day ago  
As promised near thread close on Monday this week: cimnamum rolls. I got the recipe out of a mystery novel a couple of decades ago. The protagonist was a cook, and every one of her included recipes was dynamite. I still use a bunch of them. The author was Dianne Mott Davidson but I have no clue which book this was in. Total prep and cook time is 3-3.5 hours so this is definitely a lazy Sunday recipe!

Dough:
6 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup milk
6 tablespoons sugar
3/4 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 tablespoons yeast
1/4 cup warm, not hot, water
2 eggs
4 cups flour
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp cinnamon

Mix water, sugar, and yeast in a mixing bowl and let stand 10min. While the yeast is starting, warm the milk and butter together until the butter is melted. Stir in the salt. After the yeast has proofed (little bubbles rise to the top and it just smells "yeasty"), add the milk mixture and the eggs. Stir well, add the nutmeg and cinnamon, then add the flour one cup at a time until it's all incorporated. Knead 10min by hand or 2min in a stand mixer on high after the flour is all in. Set the dough aside and allow it to double in size. (90 min standard room temperature; 60 min on a summer day or 2hrs in the winter; overnight if you put it in the fridge.)

Once the dough has risen, make your filling:
2.5 cups packed brown sugar (I use dark brown)
1.5 cups (3 sticks) very soft butter. Not melted, just very soft!
1.5 cups chopped nuts (I use pecans; you can leave these out if you don't like nuts or are allergic).

Mix all together, should be a nice buttery sweet paste. Line a 9x13 pan with parchment, or just grease it well, and spread about 1/2-1cup of the filling in the bottom.

Roll out the dough to a rectangle 12-18 inches wide and as long as you can get it at about 1/2" thick (probably about 24-30 inches - this is a BIG recipe, folks.)

Spread the filling evenly on the dough, all the way across the width, but keep a strip at the top (so, the 12-18" wide bit, at the "top end", 30" across the table from you at this point) that has no filling on it. This is why you use very soft butter - makes it much easier to spread evenly. It also works better if you use your hands but a spoon will work in a pinch.

Roll your rolls, starting at the "bottom" in front of you and going towards the "top" bit that's bare dough. You should end up with a 12-18" long (the width) roll with a bunch of coils. Use a little water to seal the bare bit so the filling stays in.

Cut into six rolls each 2-3" thick. Yes, six. I warned you these were BIG. Place them into your 9x13 pan, and let rise for another 30 min. Heat your oven up to 350.

Bake until the bread is cooked, 30-40min depending on your oven. They'll be nice and golden brown. Then, add icing!

4oz cream cheese, soft
2 tablespoons whipping cream (milk is ok too. just not water.)
1/2 tsp vanilla
3 c confectioners sugar
tiny pinch salt

Mix all the ingredients together, then drizzle the icing over the warm rolls.

I swear they're just like cinnabon. Also, they freeze, just don't ice them first.

I think I know what I'm doing this weekend. I'll post pictures.
 
vpc
1 day ago  
vpc: cinnamon rolls ADDENDUM

...oops, I forgot the cinnamon.

Add two tablespoons of cinnamon to that filling mixture :)
 
bucket_pup
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Hey, all you wonderful Caturday folks!


If you haven't read this week's https://www.fark.com/comments/blog958/​Fark-NotNewsletter-OhFark!, there's a new way to support fark in these trying times.


I was wondering what those were.  Jeez, one of those badges has seemed to have attached itself to me!
 
lajimi
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Hey, all you wonderful Caturday folks!


If you haven't read this week's https://www.fark.com/comments/blog958/​Fark-NotNewsletter-OhFark!, there's a new way to support fark in these trying times.

I was wondering what those were.  Jeez, one of those badges has seemed to have attached itself to me!


want to support Caturday and Wetnoseday but not sure if can afford. Hopefully.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
1 day ago  
Hi everyone, we are still here!  Still working from home, at least till May 18.  Mrs Spacemonkey is doing ok as well 👌

Bertha, the f100 is in the shop, and I'm cringing when the bill hits.    There was a grinding noise when I turned the wheel at speed, something that was starting to get worse.  Turns out I was feeling the bearings going out in the rear and grinding the gears.    Alternator had a bad wire in alternator harness as suspected.  While it's in there I'm getting headers added as they didn't machine the exhaust manifolds when we dropped in the crate motor last year.  Keeping the side pipes though, I really dig on them.    We'll enjoy her and pay it off.   We are blessed.....

Here's a nice moment between Gober Pea and Toot Britches (aka Big Momma Toot)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm missing a bunch of pics because I got a new memory card, will post more later 🕉
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Hey, all you wonderful Caturday folks!


If you haven't read this week's https://www.fark.com/comments/blog958/​Fark-NotNewsletter-OhFark!, there's a new way to support fark in these trying times.

I was wondering what those were.  Jeez, one of those badges has seemed to have attached itself to me!

want to support Caturday and Wetnoseday but not sure if can afford. Hopefully.


Thanks again for the ear savers.  I like to use mine if I have to wear my mask for long periods, but if I'm in a situation where I can take it on and off regularly (like at my desk instead of at the Smartscope)  it's easier to not use one.  They are getting a mixed reaction from the people I passed them out to.  Some people love them, but one of the bio techs says it tangles in her hair.  If you go in the bio lab or any of the clean rooms you have to wear bonnets, and ear plugs in the clean rooms.

I had to go into one of the clean rooms yesterday (I avoid them like the plague (... um....  yeah).  Safety glasses over my regular glasses, bonnet, mask, beard mask over the mask, ear plugs, disposable jacket, and rubber gloves - ugh.  I was in there for 90 minutes and I was sweating like mad.  I don't know how the CE room people do that all day long.  Props to them.  The company has posted signs over all the lines that produce COVID-19 related products, it's just a little reminder to the employees that what they are doing is important.
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Hi everyone, we are still here!  Still working from home, at least till May 18.  Mrs Spacemonkey is doing ok as well 👌

Bertha, the f100 is in the shop, and I'm cringing when the bill hits.    There was a grinding noise when I turned the wheel at speed, something that was starting to get worse.  Turns out I was feeling the bearings going out in the rear and grinding the gears.    Alternator had a bad wire in alternator harness as suspected.  While it's in there I'm getting headers added as they didn't machine the exhaust manifolds when we dropped in the crate motor last year.  Keeping the side pipes though, I really dig on them.    We'll enjoy her and pay it off.   We are blessed.....

Here's a nice moment between Gober Pea and Toot Britches (aka Big Momma Toot)

[Fark user image 425x212]

[Fark user image 425x212]

I'm missing a bunch of pics because I got a new memory card, will post more later 🕉


you're lucky to have Bertha!
 
laulaja
1 day ago  
Many FangQs to bestow for mostly photos above.   "Cupcake answers to Thor".
Mega Cinnamon Roll recipe provided as promised/threatened, not one I've permission to make: lack oven, have only microwave for 3-4 yrs now.
Shared this with Canine Cousins already.  Genetics Research explains why dogs are Very Good Boys
...   you'll see, from someplace like GetPocket that shows up with occasional Fill Tale/Tail? on own computer Interwebs Access pg.
Got That Net to lassoo ~8PM.  Maya typed last time, now Expected to go to 2 count 'em 2 Zoom nets.  Chorus & another.
Type of Cook, need prep Plumbicon's bkfst egg substitute.  He'll eat eggs in but not by selves.
Fark user imageView Full Size

lilyspad fetch 11.4.16. We ate, they ate, even used Can Opener to free our protein.   bbl ....
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Fark that Pixel: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Hey, all you wonderful Caturday folks!


If you haven't read this week's https://www.fark.com/comments/blog958/​Fark-NotNewsletter-OhFark!, there's a new way to support fark in these trying times.

I was wondering what those were.  Jeez, one of those badges has seemed to have attached itself to me!

want to support Caturday and Wetnoseday but not sure if can afford. Hopefully.

Thanks again for the ear savers.  I like to use mine if I have to wear my mask for long periods, but if I'm in a situation where I can take it on and off regularly (like at my desk instead of at the Smartscope)  it's easier to not use one.  They are getting a mixed reaction from the people I passed them out to.  Some people love them, but one of the bio techs says it tangles in her hair.  If you go in the bio lab or any of the clean rooms you have to wear bonnets, and ear plugs in the clean rooms.

I had to go into one of the clean rooms yesterday (I avoid them like the plague (... um....  yeah).  Safety glasses over my regular glasses, bonnet, mask, beard mask over the mask, ear plugs, disposable jacket, and rubber gloves - ugh.  I was in there for 90 minutes and I was sweating like mad.  I don't know how the CE room people do that all day long.  Props to them.  The company has posted signs over all the lines that produce COVID-19 related products, it's just a little reminder to the employees that what they are doing is important.


I know several people that were getting raw sores be in their ears because of those elastic so I figured I could help somebody :-) glad you're able to use them
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I've been practicing.  I have to watch the video each time I do this....for now.  I really love the graphics tablet.  It makes editing sooo much better and easier.  I just need to remember to use the right pen....an ink pen will not work.
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  

fortheloveofgod: [Fark user image 850x856]


this is way more fun if it is a real lizard.   Trust me.....
 
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  
This is what I had to save when I came back in the house from a dog walk this morning .  Cuban tree frog

Forry thought it was very cool.  It came into my patio under the screen door...and Forry brought it into the house.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: This is what I had to save when I came back in the house from a dog walk this morning .  Cuban tree frog

Forry thought it was very cool.  It came into my patio under the screen door...and Forry brought it into the house.[Fark user image 360x640]


Glad you rescued him!
 
