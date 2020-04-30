 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Sex meeting arranged on Facebook turns into a robbery and shooting. Doesn't matter, almost had sex   (mlive.com) divider line
    Macomb County, Michigan, Warren, Michigan, Detroit  
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is exactly why you shouldn't do stuff with strange women you meet on the internet.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's what you get for not social distancing .
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
See! Trump made people do bad things!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

great_tigers: See! Trump made people do bad things!


Well he never made anything do anything good.
Except as an example of what not to be.
But that has nothing to do with this headline, and mods should delete your idiotic account for spamming pro-Trump political garbage in threads that have nothing to do with it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Day 59 without sex: Its raining today so I go out and look up.  That's right.... all over my face!

*sigh*  (  ._.)
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This is exactly why you shouldn't do stuff with strange women you meet on the internet.


No, because this one turned out to be an actual female.  That's half a step above average, being there are no women on the internet.

Subby has it wrong, the almost part is worse than the robbery.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Summer Desjardain: Her name says sexy french model, her mugshot says crackwhore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Day 59 without sex: Its raining today so I go out and look up.  That's right.... all over my face!

*sigh*  (  ._.)


It could be worse. My sister-in-law is a dental hygienist and my nephew is 2 months old. She's up in people's grills all day. She's deathly afraid of giving Corona to him.
 
cwheelie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you had just said "Sex meeting, Detroit" we could've filled in the details
 
