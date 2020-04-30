 Skip to content
(CNBC)   I'd ask you to come work in the fields where I grow my farks, but alas, my field is barren   (cnbc.com)
42
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You nailed it Subby. Fark this guy...
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the S&P 500 took a massive dip in March, we experienced a 30% drop in our stock portfolio ... and lost more than $600,000.


Everyone but one cousin told me I was panicking when I said I'm pulling everything out. I didn't lose a penny, neither did my cousin because he saw what I did in 2006.

They told me the same thing in late 2006 when I pulled everything. They all lost 40%+, I lost 0%
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After taxes, we basically spent about $65,000, which is $25,000 more than we normally do. (The main reason our expenses increased was because we had to hire a doula - a non-medical maternity coach who works alongside obstetricians and midwives - to shepherd my wife through labor.)"

They simply had to spend $65,000, there were no other options.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone please think of the rent seekers in this very trying time?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heh.... nice one, Subby!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: "After taxes, we basically spent about $65,000, which is $25,000 more than we normally do. (The main reason our expenses increased was because we had to hire a doula - a non-medical maternity coach who works alongside obstetricians and midwives - to shepherd my wife through labor.)"

They simply had to spend $65,000, there were no other options.


25K for a Doula.   So many things I could say, but I won't.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Batman Has Zero F***s | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube 87Ba9yb83JY
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really having a tough time empathizing or having sympathy for this person.

Too many Wall St. "millionaires" worship money and only money.  Now money is working against him, Fook him for not diversifying.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow....fark this douchebag.
 
Brat E. Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel free to fark right off.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So STFU and GBTW like the rest of us.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
These are the A-holes who are pushing to get people out of quarantine before things settle down..
They are "losing" money because other people aren't going to risk their lives, while they safely
sit in their houses with no risk..Fark them.. Almost everyone "Lost" money (paper losses) who had it
invested..That's called RISK Vs. REWARD...You payed your money, you took your chances, just
like everyone else...FARK YOU... Don't make other people risk their lives for your gamble...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: You nailed it Subby. Fark this guy...


Bravo, subby!!! You 100% nailed this. A lot of us wish we could somehow lose $600k and not be so far in the hole our great-grandchildren would still be paying off the debts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
4. It has never been a more stressful time for parents.


Try being poor.

Oh wait, never mind.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Correction to the first line of the article.

In 2012, I quit my job in investment banking grift
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This guy lived through the Great Recession and still seems surprised that economic good times don't last forever.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Walmart is hiring.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thres always barber college.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We quickly realized that our expenses were going to increase with another child, especially in an expensive city like San Francisco, where the median cost of child care for preschool-aged kids is $1,526 per month.

AND THEN

So.... I decided that I had to re-enter the workforce

So, if I'm understanding you correctly, you are going back to work so you and your also-retired wife can afford the child care?

Hit me up, dude.  I think I might see what your problem is.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1. They never lost 600k. Paper losses and stocks are only 10-15% down for the year. They said 20% equity so they would have been in great shape if they actually had 80% BND which is up 5%. Instead they have a ton of money in high price real estate which has done amazingly recently. A couple months of missed rent will barely touch their nest egg.

2. Double early retirement and they are complaining about child care costs? If only there were some idle adults around to watch them.

3. No jobs keeping the them there but they NEED to live in one of the most expensive cities.

I'm not anti-FIRE, but I am against dumbasses that can't even play their cards right with a gold laying hen.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Say, he has a Twitter address under that article. And yes his Twitter feed is most educational on just how much of a bag of dicks this guy is. In one Tweet he rejoices that golf course will be opening again in the Bay Area ( of course he's a white privileged Bay Aryan snob ) and he won't have to go 'sneaking onto the courses'. Be sure to send him some opinions shared here. I did. Got banned again on Twitter for 24 hours. The Magats are running a campaign against me and reporting me daily -- and of course Fascist Jack is fine with it.

/ I suppose i need my long guns for Free Speech rights. Can do!
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

VanBurenBoy: We quickly realized that our expenses were going to increase with another child, especially in an expensive city like San Francisco, where the median cost of child care for preschool-aged kids is $1,526 per month.

AND THEN

So.... I decided that I had to re-enter the workforce

So, if I'm understanding you correctly, you are going back to work so you and your also-retired wife can afford the child care?

Hit me up, dude.  I think I might see what your problem is.


Dammit - beat me to it.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Thres always barber college.


Well, I still like the Bloomingdale's executive training program for him.
 
Zero Fox [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Thres always barber college.


Or clown college
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't think you guys are giving enough credit to the hardship an investment banker experiences in servitude to society. The physical, emotional, and even sexual toll inflicted on them forces a brief career with little possibility for personal gain or hope for a future free of chronic pain and mental anguish. They've earned whatever small comforts we can provide them in their unavoidable early and likely brief retirement, and no small thanks for each and every one of us.

/ingrates
 
Hachitori
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: When the S&P 500 took a massive dip in March, we experienced a 30% drop in our stock portfolio ... and lost more than $600,000.


Everyone but one cousin told me I was panicking when I said I'm pulling everything out. I didn't lose a penny, neither did my cousin because he saw what I did in 2006.

They told me the same thing in late 2006 when I pulled everything. They all lost 40%+, I lost 0%


That means nothing. What matters is what you pay when you get back in the pool.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Won't someone please think of the rent seekers in this very trying time?


I could hardly read the story with all the tears in my eyes. What a sad sad story. Please in the future only green light stories that make us happy. That poor guy and his tremendous hard ships, never again. If he goes back to work ripping investors off at least he won't die of brain rot watching daytime TV.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's awful close to having to ask your parents for a loan or cash out some stonks just to pay the doula. JFC dude, you planned it so well, how did you not account for additional children or market fluctuations?

Oh Mortimer, if only the poors knew your plight and how lucky they are.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow we really need to start a gofundme for him or something so he can keep his doula on and a fleet of nannies so he and the wife can be at peace. And just think of it he can no longer wipe his butt with $100 bills he might have to switch to double ply TP like most of us, the horror the horror.
 
Birnone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some of their reasoning seems questionable. Retire at 34? You must have accumulated a large...oh, three million you say? That's enough for the next 30 years of life's ups and downs? You choose to retire to one of the most expensive cities? You start a family in retirement? You plan for one kid but don't use birth control?

No one could have known this pandemic was going to happen, except the person sneaking the virus out of the lab, but it was still possible to plan for a worst case scenario. What if turns out you need to go back to work after all, but the economy is in a downturn and jobs are difficult to find? Is your nest egg sufficient? What if you decide to add another child to the family?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When the S&P 500 took a massive dip in March, we experienced a 30% drop in our stock portfolio ... and lost more than $600,000.

You only lose money if you have to sell before the market recovers. Dividend stocks are still paying dividends so quit acting like this temporary dip in net worth is having any lasting impact on you. In fact you should be eager to take some small losses to limit your tax burden for the year.

/quit yer beeyotching
//and fark your pity party
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's farking farked.
Learn a trade. Don't try to make a living off other peoples money.
 
whitroth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby nailed it, all right. 34, retired? I was making about $27k a year then.

Here, for you and your wife, matching shopping carts. Load them up, and push all your belongings away.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zero Fox: WTFDYW: Thres always barber college.

Or clown college


You People have stood in my way LONG ENOUGH!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Zero Fox: WTFDYW: Thres always barber college.

Or clown college

You People have stood in my way LONG ENOUGH!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No comments section?

That would be worth reading.  What's the over/under on how long it takes this fool to get doxxed?
 
Free Radical
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only another round of tax cuts can save them.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't 600,000 only 20% of 3 million? If so he's not good at maths, could be one problem.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet he's the first one to tell someone who lives paycheck to paycheck that they should have saved for hard times.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Kumana Wanalaia: Zero Fox: WTFDYW: Thres always barber college.

Or clown college

You People have stood in my way LONG ENOUGH!

[Fark user image 246x204]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
