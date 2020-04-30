 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Cow lives out dream of being a bull, police and motorists not amused   (upi.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Washington, loose cow, Kennewick Police Department, Washington state, English-language films, report of a cow, Police, Columbia River  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 10:02 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the cow self-identifies as a bull, then you can't call him a cow. HATE CRIME! HATE CRIME!
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So now  we have a mad cow disease outbreak to deal with as well?  When will it end?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: If the cow self-identifies as a bull, then you can't call him a cow. HATE CRIME! HATE CRIME!


You're steering it in the wrong direction.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cow trifecta in play and yet they tell me there's a beef shortage.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So was this a suburban wannabe farmer or a loose cow that got into a white picket fence neighborhood? So few details to go on
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
English is so screwed up. A super common animal and we don't have a singular non-gendered word for it. I know people use cattle in the singular but it still makes me laugh that we have to do that.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her milkshakes brought all the cops to the yard.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: English is so screwed up. A super common animal and we don't have a singular non-gendered word for it. I know people use cattle in the singular but it still makes me laugh that we have to do that.


Huh. I actually thought cow was a gender neutral term referring to the species like person.  It's the same deal with duck / drake I found out.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: Russ1642: English is so screwed up. A super common animal and we don't have a singular non-gendered word for it. I know people use cattle in the singular but it still makes me laugh that we have to do that.

Huh. I actually thought cow was a gender neutral term referring to the species like person.  It's the same deal with duck / drake I found out.


My grandparents would sure give you some confused looks if you called anything but a cow a cow.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
what does little Ernest croon
in his death at afternoon?
(kow dow r 2 bul retoinis
wus de woids uf lil Oinis
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$ThatsUnfortunate$: "So now  we have a mad cow disease outbreak to deal with as well?"

Cowvid-20 : caused by a mis-steak made at an open heifer market
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.