 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   𝅘𝅥𝅮𝅘𝅥𝅮 Blame China 𝅘𝅥𝅮𝅘𝅥𝅮   (cnn.com) divider line
44
    More: Awkward, Communist Party of China, People's Republic of China, South China Sea, Communism, Hu Jintao, US-China clash, Trump's passport, US soldiers  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 5:52 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure denying them the bigly opportunity to allow Trump to build hotels and golf courses across China will give them pause.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe tariffs. That oughta work.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In my opinion, the "blame everything on China" thing makes Trump look even worse. He took China's word as gospel and proceeded to ignore all of the scientists who said different.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mothers Against China

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Flurching
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wars get presidents re-elected right? Build it and they will bote
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
working hard to make America great again, again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So I guess Ivanka will be divesting her fashion brand assets after all.

/no mass production sweatshops for you
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: In my opinion, the "blame everything on China" thing makes Trump look even worse. He took China's word as gospel and proceeded to ignore all of the scientists who said different.


Of course he did. That's what he does to distract from the fact he is a fark up of epic proportions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did Trumpy Tweet how the Intel people are lying yet? Surely he will soon.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's spelled, "Gyna".
 
Flurching
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flurching: Wars get presidents re-elected right? Build it and they will bote


*vote
/autocarrot
//fark autocarrot
///autocorrect
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: In my opinion, the "blame everything on China" thing makes Trump look even worse. He took China's word as gospel and proceeded to ignore all of the scientists who said different.


Exactly. He tried this before but it didn't work. But he knows its bound to work this time!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: working hard to make America great again, again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
War.

War never changes.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is it possible the other side of this coin is Warner Media, Comcast, et. al. blaming everything on Trump to distract from China's many errors in this? Shouldn't we take a hard look that's maybe not one filtered through the lens of a big business conglomerate doing billions in revenue in China so long as they maintain the blessing of their authoritarian communist regime?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: War.


What is it good for?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here, I'm going to predict the future: a token reprobate will appear shortly, leave a turd crying about "TDS" and then dip out to do the same thing to another thread.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Is it possible the other side of this coin is Warner Media, Comcast, et. al. blaming everything on Trump to distract from China's many errors in this? Shouldn't we take a hard look that's maybe not one filtered through the lens of a big business conglomerate doing billions in revenue in China so long as they maintain the blessing of their authoritarian communist regime?


No. That's pretty stupid.

If you think Trump did everything he possibly could to mitigate this pandemic, you're delusional.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They tried to warn us
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Blame China?  You're farking right I do.

1) suppressed initial information regarding covid
2) punished, jailed, disappeared people who tried to warn the world.
3) prohibited domestic travel to/from Wuhan but allowed international travel from Wuhan for the new year celebrations, effectively promoting the spread of the disease globally.

China is the single common factor in all of the world's cases. Period. Full stop.

FARK you China.
 
drayno76
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's awfully damned hard to place the origin of just about every pandemic through history.  At least as far as beyond, rats, pigs, bats, mosquitoes etc. To assign blame, therefore implying either intent or carelessness is at best internationally irresponsible and at worst racist. 

He thinks this makes him look strong, like a father punishing a kid.  When like most his perceptions, in reality it shows his ever expanding ability to be ignorant of all things.

This either transferred from animal to human through contact be it as a food, as a pet, or simply a sick animal attacked a human; it possibly could have escaped from a laboratory which was doing testing with inadequate containment protocols on any number of animal to human diseases. To say it couldn't happen here is wrong, so to blame and punish China is nonsensical.

It wasn't engineered or weaponized, multiple reports with genetic, biological and logical analysis have shown that. Full stop.  If it wasn't on purpose, the blame and punish game is just diplomatically irresponsible.

Just a f'n muscle show for his idiotic, revenge seeking base.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Blame China?  You're farking right I do.

1) suppressed initial information regarding covid
2) punished, jailed, disappeared people who tried to warn the world.
3) prohibited domestic travel to/from Wuhan but allowed international travel from Wuhan for the new year celebrations, effectively promoting the spread of the disease globally.

China is the single common factor in all of the world's cases. Period. Full stop.

FARK you China.


Yep, China completely dropped the ball on this and didn't do everything they could to contain the issue when they probably had the chance.

How does that excuse the US's response to this?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I told you. There's going to be a war.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's doing his best to get a war revved up before November.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Apparently this is going to be the reelection strategy.  Blame China for Trump not acting. Then, OK, stop laughing for a sec, tout how well Trump's response to the virus has worked. Yup, that's it, that's what he is going to run on.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel bad for Chinese citizens. They are stuck with a shiatty government with shiatty people, like we are.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
China won't declare war in response. They don't need to. They just have to hold up PPE in paperwork and customs before they can be exported.  We will just suffer or die.  Don't crap on the guy your success depends.  Just like ordering meat processing employees back to work without an effective PPE plan. Someone clearly hasn't thought their clever plan for re-election through.
 
trialpha
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Apparently this is going to be the reelection strategy.  Blame China for Trump not acting. Then, OK, stop laughing for a sec, tout how well Trump's response to the virus has worked. Yup, that's it, that's what he is going to run on.


The sad thing is it'll probably work.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: PapermonkeyExpress: Blame China?  You're farking right I do.

1) suppressed initial information regarding covid
2) punished, jailed, disappeared people who tried to warn the world.
3) prohibited domestic travel to/from Wuhan but allowed international travel from Wuhan for the new year celebrations, effectively promoting the spread of the disease globally.

China is the single common factor in all of the world's cases. Period. Full stop.

FARK you China.

Yep, China completely dropped the ball on this and didn't do everything they could to contain the issue when they probably had the chance.

How does that excuse the US's response to this?


Uh... Because Lord Dampnut wants to be re-elected. You're an enemy of the people of you ask those questions.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: In my opinion, the "blame everything on China" thing makes Trump look even worse. He took China's word as gospel and proceeded to ignore all of the scientists who said different.


But all he has to do is deny that that ever happened, and that will be that.

Don't tell me that doesn't work.  Because you know it does.

The bottom line is that he was warned WELL in advance of when this became a problem.  If you care, you know that.  If you support Trump, you don't believe that to be true.

Such is where we are;  Truth and reality vs. what people believe.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have to say that it is going to suck if Trump can't find someone to blame for this.
I mean, we probably stil don't have a pandemic team at the CDC. when is china going to fix that?
And what about testing? When is China gonna send us our test kits? Maybe if China would start on a vaccine now, we might see a vaccine within year. Can they get off their asses?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: PapermonkeyExpress: Blame China?  You're farking right I do.

1) suppressed initial information regarding covid
2) punished, jailed, disappeared people who tried to warn the world.
3) prohibited domestic travel to/from Wuhan but allowed international travel from Wuhan for the new year celebrations, effectively promoting the spread of the disease globally.

China is the single common factor in all of the world's cases. Period. Full stop.

FARK you China.

Yep, China completely dropped the ball on this and didn't do everything they could to contain the issue when they probably had the chance.

How does that excuse the US's response to this?


This exactly. China isn't our parent or guardian ....they're not responsible for us.

This idea that as long as you have someone to blame, you're off the hook, while completely stupid, has been nurtured so effectively that it's become a valid line of thought to so many people.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: working hard to make America great again, again.


th.bing.comView Full Size


It's just around the corner....
 
mikalmd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
China is not president of the U.S. ..  Trump had warning and chose to ignore his own people telling him this was bad  .. It may have started there , as it could have started anywhere .. Trump is the one who got rid of the people who could possible have helped prepare for this .. Put the blame on who it belongs on ..Trump ..
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the one hand, China  needs to be slapped down. I'd really like to see a lot of manufacturing pulled from there and set up to boost the economies of friendlier, poorer nations.

On the other hand, I expect Trump to handle this with all the finesse of a pipe bomb.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I saw an article in Reuters earlier today saying that, according to Trump, "China is doing all of this to ruin his chances at re-election."

We all know that isn't true.  But, looking at it from a completely objective point of view, tRump has done nothing but cause trouble for China for YEARS now.  Unprovoked.  So, I'm quite sure that they indeed would be happy to see him go.

It's sort of like saying, "Well, I have never wished for someone to die, but I've smiled at a few obituaries."

Oh, and more thing.  Dr Mr Drumpf...   This is NOT ABOUT YOU, you narcissistic, scumbag, farkwad!  Real people are dying.  Like, real, actual humans.  Please go fark yourself.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I told you. There's going to be a war.


No, there's not.

There might be an incident, but if there's a war, having to wear a mask will be the least of your worries.

Lucky for me, I'll die in one of the first bright flashes.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Is it possible the other side of this coin is Warner Media, Comcast, et. al. blaming everything on Trump to distract from China's many errors in this? Shouldn't we take a hard look that's maybe not one filtered through the lens of a big business conglomerate doing billions in revenue in China so long as they maintain the blessing of their authoritarian communist regime?


Yeah, no, we're getting the information on how badly Trump is fsking this up straight from the ass' mouth on a daily basis. Or we were until he stuck his foot so far in his mouth that not even he could explain it away and walked off the stage in a snit.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Blame China?  You're farking right I do.

1) suppressed initial information regarding covid
2) punished, jailed, disappeared people who tried to warn the world.
3) prohibited domestic travel to/from Wuhan but allowed international travel from Wuhan for the new year celebrations, effectively promoting the spread of the disease globally.

China is the single common factor in all of the world's cases. Period. Full stop.

FARK you China.


But what if some dago bastard brought it over too? Is there any way we could reprimand everyone but ourselves? Because we did everything right. We listened to advise, early, and took action. We took it seriously. I mean some of us even had an opportunity to adjust investments to avoid catastrophic loss. Thing is, it's just a flu, perpetuated by the Dems to make Trump look bad. I wouldn't be surprised if the Clinton Foundation was involved.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikalmd: China is not president of the U.S. ..  Trump had warning and chose to ignore his own people telling him this was bad  .. It may have started there , as it could have started anywhere .. Trump is the one who got rid of the people who could possible have helped prepare for this .. Put the blame on who it belongs on ..Trump ..


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, Rex Tillerson was right about one thing.  But we've known that for a while.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
rofl

This should go well seeing as its been renamed #TrumpVirus seeing as trump nurtured it for well over a month.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The virus exists because Chinese people eat bats. Is there a reason why we shouldn't blame them
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Blame China?  You're farking right I do.

1) suppressed initial information regarding covid
2) punished, jailed, disappeared people who tried to warn the world.
3) prohibited domestic travel to/from Wuhan but allowed international travel from Wuhan for the new year celebrations, effectively promoting the spread of the disease globally.

China is the single common factor in all of the world's cases. Period. Full stop.

FARK you China.


absolutely correct
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.