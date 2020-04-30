 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Q - You know how you can tell a Florida man has broken into your home? A - He's still there, curled up on your couch, snacking your foods   (fox13news.com) divider line
12
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like armed Z-named men love chasing people in Florida.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida really knows how to rave.
Even when the music stops.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They said "stay at home,' but they didn't say WHICH home.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He puts down his duffel bag and says "where's my playbook?"
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its Dade City...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using a man's Snuggie and eating his Hot Pockets on the couch, WITHOUT using a napkin.  That ain't right. That ain't right at all.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be an episodic TV series like the Twilight Zone where ordinary people are suddenly transported into being the mythological Florida Man for just an hour
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not a question.  It is a statement with a question mark.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's food in the fridge you have to know someone is eventually coming home. Mr. Florida man.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It sounds like they got into his weed first.

You know, like Goldilocks.  Except it's two dudes. And one says "Man, this weed is too strong."

And the other says, "Whoa, dude."

And the first says, "Wonder if there's any Hot Pockets."

And then they found the hot pockets and everything else was "just right, man."

"Yeah, man."

/too much Cheech and Chong in my yoot
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it Tom Brady?
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Floridian here. They do that sometimes. I just give them a few beers and shoo them off the couch.
 
