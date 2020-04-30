 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   It's the Fark Daily News Summary at 7pm Eastern. What's important today, what was overlooked, what was downright dumb, and cute animal videos. Celebrating 2 consecutive days without a Facebook takedown notice involving sheep   (twitch.tv) divider line
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 whole days? Guess you pulled the wool over their eyes.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I drive my housemate crazy with dad jokes during movies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lanolin cures the CoViD. But you have to be thirsty enough to drink a whole sheep.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Sometimes I drive my housemate crazy with dad jokes during movies.


Sounds like a MST3K fan-riff.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Non Sequitur Man: Sometimes I drive my housemate crazy with dad jokes during movies.

Sounds like a MST3K fan-riff.


Love me some MST3K.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Non Sequitur Man: Sometimes I drive my housemate crazy with dad jokes during movies.

Sounds like a MST3K fan-riff.


I'm no longer invited to family movie night for this reason.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Sometimes I drive my housemate crazy with dad jokes during movies.


in related news THE PICKLE INCIDENT counter has been reset to zero
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB - Drove across the country with some friends to see a Grateful Dead tour in the late 80's. It took 3 days. On one of those days, I was riffing off of sentence spoken, off of every sight seen. I was on point to the point that one of my fellow travelers screamed at me to STFU.  ....25-ish years later, I reconnected with her at a local music festival. She said "I bet you don't remember me." and I replied "I drove you crazy with bad puns while we drove across the country."  She lit up and laughed and recounted that adventure in great detail.  Good times. :)
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: CSB - Drove across the country with some friends to see a Grateful Dead tour in the late 80's. It took 3 days. On one of those days, I was riffing off of sentence spoken, off of every sight seen. I was on point to the point that one of my fellow travelers screamed at me to STFU.  ....25-ish years later, I reconnected with her at a local music festival. She said "I bet you don't remember me." and I replied "I drove you crazy with bad puns while we drove across the country."  She lit up and laughed and recounted that adventure in great detail.  Good times. :)


God I miss summer tour!  My ex was going to let my oldest (12 at time) go to Boston with me in fall of 95 to see some shows (closing of Boston Garden). She was only going to let it happen because my sister lives out there and would lend a bit of normalcy to the trip. I got GDTS mail order tickets....the day Jerry died.

Oldest got tickets for us to see Dead and company this summer...tour cancelled.

Thankfully we HAVE seen a lot of other shows together.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Sometimes I drive my housemate crazy with dad jokes during movies.


I doubt I could watch anything these days without ripping the entire time. So probably a good thing for me to be alone right now.

Haven't even clicked the TV on since I've been back, and housemate watches ONLY baseball, so it's a big black rectangle of a dust-gatherer in the living room these days.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We got a takedown notice from whoever owned the sheep on a trampoline video. At least I think that's who it was. Apparently they never saw my TED talk
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We were headed to spring tour on the east coast from the west coast..I can't remember what year. It all melts into one.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was so fortunate to see the last 6 shows. Should have been 7 but second night at deer creek got cancelled because of fence jumpers.

Fence Jumpers Suck
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Drew: We got a takedown notice from whoever owned the sheep on a trampoline video. At least I think that's who it was. Apparently they never saw my TED talk


Wouldn't most stuff posted in public view be "public domain" unless trade marked, registered or copyrighted?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GratefullyAlive: I was so fortunate to see the last 6 shows. Should have been 7 but second night at deer creek got cancelled because of fence jumpers.

Fence Jumpers Suck


Deer Creek, love that venue. Alpine Valley, SPAC, Ventura, Red Rocks.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drew needs a new background image:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was a tour head from '85 - '91 then we headed out towards Barstow....
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Saw Leftover Salmon, Terrapin Family and Phil at Red Rocks two years ago. Took my older brother. what a venue.

Alpine was in my "home" territory as was deer creek. I always wanted to make it out west for some shows.  I finally did, after Jerry died. Summer 96, for Laguna SECA Daze...the Kick off to FurthurFest. Thats where I jumped on Leftover Salmons bus.

I could type for days about touring, damn I miss it a LOT.

When was your first show?  Mine...Keil Auditorium St Louis 2/11/79
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GratefullyAlive: Saw Leftover Salmon, Terrapin Family and Phil at Red Rocks two years ago. Took my older brother. what a venue.

Alpine was in my "home" territory as was deer creek. I always wanted to make it out west for some shows.  I finally did, after Jerry died. Summer 96, for Laguna SECA Daze...the Kick off to FurthurFest. Thats where I jumped on Leftover Salmons bus.

I could type for days about touring, damn I miss it a LOT.

When was your first show?  Mine...Keil Auditorium St Louis 2/11/79


'82. I wrote another CSB but then hit Backspace, GAAAAAAHHHHHH.
 
