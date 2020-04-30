 Skip to content
(Reuters)   US Intelligence report: No, Covid-19 was not created or altered in a lab. Just a simple case of nature vs. negligence   (mobile.reuters.com) divider line
    News, DNA, Conspiracy theory, Evolution, Donald Trump, American intelligence community, United States, Biology, Biological warfare  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mean tweets about the IC incoming in 3...2...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 could have escaped from one of two Wuhan government laboratories believed to be conducting civilian research into possible biological hazards.

Having seen how some people are negligent in gowning up and doffing the supplies, I honestly think this is the most plausible explanation. Someone carried it out of the lab and spread it. It's just sooooooooooo easy to happen if they are not following proper procedure.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love how they slip the bioweapons lab in there at the end like it's NBFD.  That's known horse shiat.  We had a virus team in Wuhan because that's where the pigs and ducks come together with every other filthy animal in Asia.  Trump cut their funding.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Having seen how some people are negligent in gowning up and doffing the supplies, I honestly think this is the most plausible explanation


I doubt that.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The rocket surgeons I work with all think Nancy Pelosi brewed this thing up in her bathtub. Seriously.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bats are basically virus generating machines, thanks to an immune system that's incredibly good at stopping viruses.

The whole lab thing fails the smell test. Yes, Wuhan had China's only BL-4 lab - if you believe that all BL-4 labs are public knowledge. If China has a bioweapons program, it's somewhere else and they're not telling anybody shiat about it.

I mean, c'mon man. We didn't find out about all the Soviet labs until after the fall of the USSR, and we probably don't know of all the US Labs that existed.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: The rocket surgeons I work with all think Nancy Pelosi brewed this thing up in her bathtub. Seriously.


Just use it as an idiot filter.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was not created in one of our labs. Did anyone ask these guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: could have escaped from one of two Wuhan government laboratories believed to be conducting civilian research into possible biological hazards.

Having seen how some people are negligent in gowning up and doffing the supplies, I honestly think this is the most plausible explanation. Someone carried it out of the lab and spread it. It's just sooooooooooo easy to happen if they are not following proper procedure.


Yup. shiatty scientists broke protocols (if they even exist), got sick, spread it around, the chinese gov covered it up = pandemic.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: dothemath: The rocket surgeons I work with all think Nancy Pelosi brewed this thing up in her bathtub. Seriously.

Just use it as an idiot filter.


Put those people into the "useless human" bucket, unless of course they own a boat or vacation home you can use occasionally.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If this wasn't a bio weapon, then obviously nature just evolved this virus to make Trump look bad.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Duh.

SARS-CoV-2 doesn't do anything that a naturally occurring virus can't. On the other hand, the infectious disease people I know say that an engineered virus can't really do anything that you're not likely to see in a naturally occurring virus either.

There are communities in China near bat colonies where significant numbers of people already have antibodies for similar viruses. New viruses are jumping from animals to humans every day, most of the time it amounts to nothing. We only have to get unlucky with a particularly deadly and transmissible one once though. https://link.springer.com/article/10.​1​007/s12250-018-0012-7
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Frankly, I see the accidental release of the virus as plausible. If you listen to the "this week in virology", TWIV, podcast since the end of December, they occasionally mention the Wuhan lab studying bat viruses. Given that our own hospitals have infected doctors and nurses using PPE knowing that they are dealing with a dangerous virus, how is it implausible a lab in china accidentally let it leave the lab before knowing how bad it was? Especially with so many asymptomatic people having the virus.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Having seen how some people are negligent in gowning up and doffing the supplies, I honestly think this is the most plausible explanation. Someone carried it out of the lab and spread it. It's just sooooooooooo easy to happen if they are not following proper procedure.


It doesn't happen as often as you imply from high biosecurity facilities, and as plausible as you may find it, it's still vastly less plausible than a wet market tapping directly into the enormous reservoir of wild viruses, particularly since that's where a number of earlier diseases have come from.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: The rocket surgeons I work with all think Nancy Pelosi brewed this thing up in her bathtub. Seriously.


Was that before or after she was dancing in the streets in Chinatown?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It was not created in one of our labs. Did anyone ask these guys?
[Fark user image 320x179]


I love how the Pentagon basically said, "LOOK! UFOS!", and everybody just yawned.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The question of whether the virus was man-made or naturally occurring has nothing to do the question of whether it came from a Chinese Lab where they were doing virus research on bat viruses. Say a lab like the one in Wuhan.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/how-chinas-bat-woman-hunted-down-​viruses-from-sars-to-the-new-coronavir​us1/
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rusty typewriter: Given that our own hospitals have infected doctors and nurses using PPE knowing that they are dealing with a dangerous virus, how is it implausible a lab in china accidentally let it leave the lab before knowing how bad it was? Especially with so many asymptomatic people having the virus.


It is extremely common to fall for the fallacy of seeking confirmatory evidence and building a storyline around it, which is where conspiracy theories come from.  Instead of setting out to construct a plausible chain of events to explain how something could have escaped a bio lab, consider all the already-existing scientific evidence that wet markets are huge disease vectors.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rusty typewriter: they occasionally mention the Wuhan lab studying bat viruses


That's because the last SARS outbreak was traced to horseshoe bats in caves near Wuhan.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ivo Shandor: It was not created in one of our labs. Did anyone ask these guys?
[Fark user image 320x179]

I love how the Pentagon basically said, "LOOK! UFOS!", and everybody just yawned.


They should have consulted the calendar.  The alien invasion isn't scheduled until May
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bad news:  nature is chaotic, random, and you are at its mercy.

I realize that it's much more comforting to believe in conspiracies, but nobody is really in control.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hachitori: The question of whether the virus was man-made or naturally occurring has nothing to do the question of whether it came from a Chinese Lab where they were doing virus research on bat viruses. Say a lab like the one in Wuhan.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/how-chinas-bat-woman-hunted-down-​viruses-from-sars-to-the-new-coronavir​us1/


But bats also do things like fly around and shiat everywhere.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NewportBarGuy: Having seen how some people are negligent in gowning up and doffing the supplies, I honestly think this is the most plausible explanation

I doubt that.


From your link:

The head of the lab's bat-coronavirus research, Shi Zhengli, published research on Nov. 30, 2017 in the journal PLOS Pathogens that traced the SARS coronavirus pandemic in 2003 to a single population of horseshoe bats in a remote cave in Yunnan province. The researchers also noted that other SARS-like coronaviruses discovered in that cave used the ACE2 receptor to infect cells and could "replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells," they wrote. (Both SARS and SARS-CoV-2 use the ACE2 receptor as the entry point into cells.)

Maybe, and I'm just spitballing here, maybe they should consider wiping out those farking bats.  Just firebomb that whole farking cave of horrors.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hachitori: The question of whether the virus was man-made or naturally occurring has nothing to do the question of whether it came from a Chinese Lab where they were doing virus research on bat viruses. Say a lab like the one in Wuhan.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/how-chinas-bat-woman-hunted-down-​viruses-from-sars-to-the-new-coronavir​us1/


Today's life lesson: Stay the hell out of the bat caves.

/attention all humans
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bats are basically virus generating machines, thanks to an immune system that's incredibly good at stopping viruses.

The whole lab thing fails the smell test. Yes, Wuhan had China's only BL-4 lab - if you believe that all BL-4 labs are public knowledge. If China has a bioweapons program, it's somewhere else and they're not telling anybody shiat about it.

I mean, c'mon man. We didn't find out about all the Soviet labs until after the fall of the USSR, and we probably don't know of all the US Labs that existed.


Plus, we've been down this coronavirus road before.

You don't have to be a scientician to use Occam's Razor.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of course we all believe US intelligence.  It's not like the government doesn't lie to us every day.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A lot of people have a pathological fear of the randomness of life.  This is why we have sky fairies, religions and bat-shiat crazy folk who think everything has a reason.

When some destructive act of randomness like COVID-19 occurs, those not burdened with a great intellect automatically try to create structure and logic where none exists - if that means sucking up some farcical clown theory, then so be it, now I am comforted that life is not random and meaningless.

Just accept that life sucks, you drink heavily to get through it, and then you die...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hachitori: The question of whether the virus was man-made or naturally occurring has nothing to do the question of whether it came from a Chinese Lab where they were doing virus research on bat viruses. Say a lab like the one in Wuhan.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/how-chinas-bat-woman-hunted-down-​viruses-from-sars-to-the-new-coronavir​us1/


Science tip:  if you live near a major city or a large university, there is a lab in some there doing research on bat viruses.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: rusty typewriter: they occasionally mention the Wuhan lab studying bat viruses

That's because the last SARS outbreak was traced to horseshoe bats in caves near Wuhan.


See, that's the thing.  They came close to mentioning it, but close only counts in horseshoe bats.

/I had no idea where I was going with that until I typed it all out
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hobnail: Maybe, and I'm just spitballing here, maybe they should consider wiping out those farking bats. Just firebomb that whole farking cave of horrors.


They're not the only bats with dangerous viruses, and if you firebomb all of the world's bats then you get to enjoy insect plagues instead.
 
js34603
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bad news:  nature is chaotic, random, and you are at its mercy.

I realize that it's much more comforting to believe in conspiracies, but nobody is really in control.


The conspiracies can easily follow the natural development of the disease.

/is it even a conspiracy to say governments the world over have downplayed and tried to minimize (or even exaggerate) this virus based not on scientific evidence but on their own agendas?
//is it conspiracy to say the Chinese government in particular attempted to cover it up and deflect its own responsibility for the spread?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hobnail: Marcus Aurelius: NewportBarGuy: Having seen how some people are negligent in gowning up and doffing the supplies, I honestly think this is the most plausible explanation

I doubt that.

From your link:

The head of the lab's bat-coronavirus research, Shi Zhengli, published research on Nov. 30, 2017 in the journal PLOS Pathogens that traced the SARS coronavirus pandemic in 2003 to a single population of horseshoe bats in a remote cave in Yunnan province. The researchers also noted that other SARS-like coronaviruses discovered in that cave used the ACE2 receptor to infect cells and could "replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells," they wrote. (Both SARS and SARS-CoV-2 use the ACE2 receptor as the entry point into cells.)

Maybe, and I'm just spitballing here, maybe they should consider wiping out those farking bats.  Just firebomb that whole farking cave of horrors.


All bat caves are creeping halls of horror.  Ebola is thought to have come out of one.  But killing all the bats is a really bad idea.  They tried killing all the sparrows in China not that long ago, and that ended... badly.  I can't imagine what kind of juju bats have over there.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Today's life lesson: Stay the hell out of the bat caves.

queerty-prodweb.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
funmonger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump needs it to be a plot against America. He needs it soooooo bad.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: The rocket surgeons I work with all think Nancy Pelosi brewed this thing up in her bathtub. Seriously.


Boy are they silly.

My "genius friends" assure me that Bill Gates paid the Chinese to do it so he can chip us all.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

js34603: Rapmaster2000: Bad news:  nature is chaotic, random, and you are at its mercy.

I realize that it's much more comforting to believe in conspiracies, but nobody is really in control.

The conspiracies can easily follow the natural development of the disease.

/is it even a conspiracy to say governments the world over have downplayed and tried to minimize (or even exaggerate) this virus based not on scientific evidence but on their own agendas?
//is it conspiracy to say the Chinese government in particular attempted to cover it up and deflect its own responsibility for the spread?


Those aren't conspiracies.  Those are the expected behaviors of people and organizations trying to deflect responsibility.  It's not a conspiracy when a child blames a broken vase on the dog.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok, not created.  But was it released from a wuhan lab, or other chinese lab?  Either purposefully or not on purpose.  Or did it come from the bat and pangolin eating market.  Choose one, the lab or the markets, and shut the guilty sector down.  Forever.  If the labs and or markets in china are not permanently shut down, we need to cut all ties with china, since they can't be trusted to not have diseases either from selling bats out the back door of a lab or from eating pangolin penis for boner help.  Or whatever they do.

If they put vids up of public executions of pangolin penis eaters via forced cannibal thunderdome competitions, I would be inclined to think they might be serious about stopping the eating of pangolin penis, or whatever they do with them.  But they don't execute the pangolin penis poachers on youtube, so I don't think they are serious about stopping the poaching of pangolin penis.  Probably too many of them over there can't get it up, and they are running out of rhino horn and they are afraid of Bat Penis soup right now.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BubbaBoBob: Of course we all believe US intelligence.  It's not like the government doesn't lie to us every day.


Ah yes, therefore we should always believe the exact opposite, because the intelligence community has a vested interest in deceiving us into believing that China had nothing to do with it.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That is exactly what a government agency tying to hide the truth would say.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: hobnail: Maybe, and I'm just spitballing here, maybe they should consider wiping out those farking bats. Just firebomb that whole farking cave of horrors.

They're not the only bats with dangerous viruses, and if you firebomb all of the world's bats then you get to enjoy insect plagues instead.


Of a plague of flaming zombie bats.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The last time I went grocery shopping, the goober "trainee" behind the deli counter was babbling on to his trapped co-worker about how this was all a conspiracy proven because some Chinese scientist talked at some event about "coronavirus" (I'm assuming he's unaware that the current strain in the news is only one of many types of coronaviruses out there) years before this all happened.

I desperately wanted to leap over the counter and just knock him the fark out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: dothemath: The rocket surgeons I work with all think Nancy Pelosi brewed this thing up in her bathtub. Seriously.

Boy are they silly.

My "genius friends" assure me that Bill Gates paid the Chinese to do it so he can chip us all.


This one makes me laugh.  The conspiracy ends at "chipping us all".  What would be the benefit to Bill Gates of that?

Besides, most people are already "chipped".  They carry smartphones with them everywhere.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
COVID-19 was created in a lab in Wuhan, China. There's too many suspicious coincidences to believe otherwise. I've done a lot of reading on this and have viewed hundreds of hours of YouTube documentaries, and all signs point to the fact that this is an engineered bio weapon created by Chinese communist party in conjunction with Comet Pizza To cover up child sex trafficking that funds the Clinton Foundation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Marcus Aurelius: Today's life lesson: Stay the hell out of the bat caves.

[queerty-prodweb.s3.amazonaws.com image 420x370]


That's the best thing that can happen to you...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The conspiracy theory, however, was created in multiple labs, which are known in the US as think tanks.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's what the Deep State wants you to believe. Sleep well.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ok, not created.  But was it released from a wuhan lab, or other chinese lab?  Either purposefully or not on purpose.  Or did it come from the bat and pangolin eating market.  Choose one, the lab or the markets, and shut the guilty sector down.  Forever.  If the labs and or markets in china are not permanently shut down, we need to cut all ties with china, since they can't be trusted to not have diseases either from selling bats out the back door of a lab or from eating pangolin penis for boner help.  Or whatever they do.



Again, bats fly around and shiat everywhere. It's just what they do.

There might not actually be anyone to blame.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skozlaw: The last time I went grocery shopping, the goober "trainee" behind the deli counter was babbling on to his trapped co-worker about how this was all a conspiracy proven because some Chinese scientist talked at some event about "coronavirus" (I'm assuming he's unaware that the current strain in the news is only one of many types of coronaviruses out there) years before this all happened.

I desperately wanted to leap over the counter and just knock him the fark out.


I was once getting my car worked on and one of the mechanics was loudly proclaiming that it couldn't have been the Russians who were hacking because unless you catch the guy "red-handed" you can't prove who was doing the hacking.  I had just taken the call of my weekly software security meeting in the waiting room.

Twitch.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldRod: dothemath: The rocket surgeons I work with all think Nancy Pelosi brewed this thing up in her bathtub. Seriously.

Was that before or after she was dancing in the streets in Chinatown?


fark if I know.
I go home every night and drink a 12 pack.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: COVID-19 was created in a lab in Wuhan, China. There's too many suspicious coincidences to believe otherwise. I've done a lot of reading on this and have viewed hundreds of hours of YouTube documentaries, and all signs point to the fact that this is an engineered bio weapon created by Chinese communist party in conjunction with Comet Pizza To cover up child sex trafficking that funds the Clinton Foundation.


You had me until the last bit, lib. It's to cover up the Clinton/Soros sex trafficking of young white christians, moron. Study it out or just shut up with your nonsense.
 
