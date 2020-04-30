 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Talking Points Memo)   Amidst the coronavirus pandemic people all over the world are coming together regardless of nationality, race or religion because we all share one common thing: Our idiots   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Japan, Tokyo, Government, Yuriko Koike, Sociology, Family, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, main message  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 9:14 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The saying " Americans work to live, Asians live to work " is true

Ive worked with more than a few, and they will never slack off or try to get out of working, its usually just the opposite, and your having to tell them to stop working and go home.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe we could have the Olympics on time after all.  Every country can send their dumbasses to compete against all the other dumbasses.  And at the end, have a biiiiig party to celebrate that they sure showed everyone.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Vapors - Turning Japanese
Youtube IWWwM2wwMww

Soon to be the next MAGA Corona Rally/Protest song
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Loosely quoting something I read the other day:
It's ironic that now we must stand together by standing apart.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.