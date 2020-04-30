 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   Mugshot happiness: Still has a smile on her face after being arrested for fleeing deputy who clocked her at 107 in a 45 zone -- but she did slow down 50 in a neighborhood before stopping at her house   (winknews.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Arrest, Maria DelRosario Montalban, 25-year-old Collier County woman, Resisting arrest, Police, Crime, Criminal law, Collier County Sheriff's Office  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I was going so fast, the wind blew my hair like this."
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She looks pretty good here even in a bad moment. Have her bathed, and the brought across the hallway in appropriate social distancing fashion.
 
veale728
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The pursuit ended as Montalban pulled into her Golden Gate Estates driveway where she was taken into custody without incident.

Dang, nabbed just before she was able to save.
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: She looks pretty good here even in a bad moment. Have her bathed, and the brought across the hallway in appropriate social distancing fashion.


I don't even want to know about your collection of troll dolls
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: She looks pretty good here even in a bad moment. Have her bathed, and the brought across the hallway in appropriate social distancing fashion.


I'd Zoom bang her
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, she seems like the pleasant sort. Hard to be too mad at her.
 
soupafi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did she think if she got home she would be on base and couldn't be arrested?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
she had to be a Jim's in 26 minutes...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She succeeded. Her car wasn't towed, held inaccessible for 5 days at a rate of $180/day for storage in a dirt lot for a total $1,480 just to find out anything of any value had been stolen from it and "the lot assumes no liability".
I'd smile too...

Cops and their impound lots are the most gangster schitt around.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't realize those cars could go that fast
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My neighbor just got arrested during a police chase that ended at his house. Police also found he was growing weed in his back yard and charged him with intent to distribute.

Apparently, my property line isn't where I thought it was.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Percise1: She succeeded. Her car wasn't towed, held inaccessible for 5 days at a rate of $180/day for storage in a dirt lot for a total $1,480 just to find out anything of any value had been stolen from it and "the lot assumes no liability".
I'd smile too...

Cops Tow Companies and their impound lots are the most gangster schitt around.


FTFY

It's not cops who tow you here, it's the tow companies, and they have a pretty sweet scam that's 100% protected by state law because Utah is "small business friendly"...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Montalban slowed to 70 mph as she passed the deputy and overtook a street sweeper vehicle.

Yeah, that isn't exactly hard to do. On a bicycle.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No, no, no... Its a Mugshot, not SMUGshot.
 
