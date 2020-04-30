 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   NYC subway system to be shut down daily for disinfecting, then reopened daily for reinfecting   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fill each station with 1 million gallons of Lysol and have passengers swim through it like that underwater scene in Alien Resurrection.

I bet that would help cut down on STDs too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's the poop
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit. Seeing news footage of them cleaning the NYC subway system makes me laugh.

Because I assumed that this is the first time its been cleaned since 1904.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear NYC, Please use plenty of

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is people being squeezed together like sardines.  Disinfecting each night couldn't hurt, but it's not going to help solve the problem, really.  The only thing that will truely solve the problem is making it more efficient and adding more trains so that the rides can be spread out.  But that'll be really expensive and take a long time to accomplish.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: I'll admit. Seeing news footage of them cleaning the NYC subway system makes me laugh.

Because I assumed that this is the first time its been cleaned since 1904.


Nah, they clean it all the time. It's just really dirty.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really odd it took so long to think of that.
Should have been doing along.
I'm sure it killed ppl in the past.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: The problem is people being squeezed together like sardines.  Disinfecting each night couldn't hurt, but it's not going to help solve the problem, really.  The only thing that will truely solve the problem is making it more efficient and adding more trains so that the rides can be spread out.  But that'll be really expensive and take a long time to accomplish.


well you just suggested applying both logic & reason, so you can fugetaboutit now.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our subway is open, clean, and still makes a good sandwich.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Our subway is open, clean, and still makes a good sandwich.


It may be open and it may be clean, but the "good sandwich" is pretty doubtful.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I'm sorry that you will have to find some place else to sleep.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Staten Island Railroad gets a mention without some one jumping in front of it. Woot!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you remove the infection, what'll be left to ride the subway? Or live in NYC?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

uncleacid: The Staten Island Railroad gets a mention without some one jumping in front of it. Woot!


I've been in the region for much of 30 years and I didn't know that Staten Island had its own railroad. But then I've never been there either
 
Delc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm calling bullshiat on this having anything to do with cleaning the trains. Service has been reduced enough that they could just swap trains out for cleaning during the day.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

smed7: jake3988: The problem is people being squeezed together like sardines.  Disinfecting each night couldn't hurt, but it's not going to help solve the problem, really.  The only thing that will truely solve the problem is making it more efficient and adding more trains so that the rides can be spread out.  But that'll be really expensive and take a long time to accomplish.

well you just suggested applying both logic & reason, so you can fugetaboutit now.


Logic and reason only works when a person knows what he's talking about.  The subways haven't been like sardines since social distancing started.
 
vinn01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jake3988: The problem is people being squeezed together like sardines.


The problem is the unwashed homeless taking over entire cars, or large sections of cars.  The homeless will be riding again soon enough.  Maybe not all night anymore, but probably all morning.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

