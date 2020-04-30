 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   The pandemic has given us Zoom sex and then the Zoom Orgy and now Zoom Orgies are being made to fill in the gaps left by idled porn production   (jezebel.com) divider line
    director Bree Mills, Zoom orgy, person studio shoots, production hold, adult industry, rules of time, Aidra Fox, Zoom orgies  
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Zoom-bombed a Zoom orgy the other day with a boring quarterly earnings report presented on grainy PowerPoint slides and glitchy audio. It was hilarious. They totally didn't expect it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's odd that a complete sausage fest starts with a picture of 4 women.

/NTTAWWT
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, the whole thing sounds pretty inappropriate.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby zoom sexes his mom.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Paul Lekakis - Boom Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room)
Youtube xXMrDu7374Y
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's not the sex that's uncomfortable. It's the awkward moment after. All the shameful breathing, the cumbersome clean-up, the indignity that arrives on their faces after they realize what they've done. Then, an embarrassing, flaccid penis approaches the camera lens, followed by some ugly dude's resting biatch face while he figures out how to turn off the Zoom meeting.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not really a porn person but is there not enough free porn on the internet to tide you over for like one and a half months? Do you need porn to be so current and relevant to the daily news cycle that you'd prefer to watch someone else's erotic video conference call?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I want to stick my tongue deep in your pussy."
- The Bad Boy of Figure Skating
 
comrade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't think of anything more sexually frustrating...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TabASlotB: I Zoom-bombed a Zoom orgy the other day with a boring quarterly earnings report presented on grainy PowerPoint slides and glitchy audio. It was hilarious. They totally didn't expect it.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
