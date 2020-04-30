 Skip to content
(Washington Post) NASA awards lunar lander contracts to SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics.
28
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
figmentfly.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
1 hour ago  
We're one step closer to getting Elon back home
 
UberDave
1 hour ago  
I wonder if this one will have blackjack and hookers.
 
dittybopper
1 hour ago  
Yeah, but you go ahead and try to land a DC-8 on the Moon.
 
Uzzah
1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Yeah, but you go ahead and try to land a DC-8 on the Moon.


My Body Thetan is my co-pilot.
 
pearls before swine
1 hour ago  
Interesting that none of the big established old-guard aerospace companies were included.   You would think they would throw a boeing or lockheed or northrup grumman in as one of the three.  Grumman, after all, has a track record in this application.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: Interesting that none of the big established old-guard aerospace companies were included. You would think they would throw a boeing or lockheed or northrup grumman in as one of the three. Grumman, after all, has a track record in this application.


Dynetics is well entrenched in the SLS program
 
freidog
1 hour ago  
Boeing got cut out completely, good work there Starliner guys.  That diligence is really paying off.
 
uncleacid
59 minutes ago  
So we're going for real this time. (ducks under desk)
 
Manfred J. Hattan
57 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Interesting that none of the big established old-guard aerospace companies were included. You would think they would throw a boeing or lockheed or northrup grumman in as one of the three. Grumman, after all, has a track record in this application.


Grumman is on the Blue Origin team.
 
dittybopper
56 minutes ago  

Uzzah: dittybopper: Yeah, but you go ahead and try to land a DC-8 on the Moon.

My Body Thetan is my co-pilot.


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size


WHAT BODY THE TAN MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Kit Fister
51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Uzzah: dittybopper: Yeah, but you go ahead and try to land a DC-8 on the Moon.

My Body Thetan is my co-pilot.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 850x864]

WHAT BODY THE TAN MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


the one on the right is not only a karen, but she's a karen who wants to speak to the manager or else.
 
Destructor
51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Uzzah: dittybopper: Yeah, but you go ahead and try to land a DC-8 on the Moon.

My Body Thetan is my co-pilot.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 850x864]

WHAT BODY THE TAN MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


I'm scarearoused.
 
dittybopper
47 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Interesting that none of the big established old-guard aerospace companies were included. You would think they would throw a boeing or lockheed or northrup grumman in as one of the three. Grumman, after all, has a track record in this application.


No, Grumman really doesn't.  At least, not the current company.

The last lunar module they built was no sooner than 1972.  That was 48 years ago.   An engineer straight out of college who briefly worked on it would be 70 or 72 years old now.   If he was still at Grumman, which seems unlikely.  A somewhat experienced engineer or other employee who would have been 30 years old in 1972 and thus had a track record with making lunar modules back then would now be 78 and retired.
 
dittybopper
46 minutes ago  

Destructor: dittybopper: Uzzah: dittybopper: Yeah, but you go ahead and try to land a DC-8 on the Moon.

My Body Thetan is my co-pilot.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 850x864]

WHAT BODY THE TAN MIGHT LOOK LIKE.

I'm scarearoused.


The real question is:  How many times does 3 go into 9?

/Math.  It's what's for dinner.
 
Evil Mackerel
44 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: We're one step closer to getting Elon back home


So this was a documentary?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ It all makes sense now.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: pearls before swine: Interesting that none of the big established old-guard aerospace companies were included.   You would think they would throw a boeing or lockheed or northrup grumman in as one of the three.  Grumman, after all, has a track record in this application.

No, Grumman really doesn't.  At least, not the current company.

The last lunar module they built was no sooner than 1972.  That was 48 years ago.   An engineer straight out of college who briefly worked on it would be 70 or 72 years old now.   If he was still at Grumman, which seems unlikely.  A somewhat experienced engineer or other employee who would have been 30 years old in 1972 and thus had a track record with making lunar modules back then would now be 78 and retired.


Grumman makes the cargo ships for the ISS.  Stick in a chair and a window and you're done.
 
dittybopper
39 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Grumman makes the cargo ships for the ISS. Stick in a chair and a window and you're done.


Don't you think you might need some landing gear too, Manfred.

Also, you might want to load up on VACs and COREs.

FINDVAC2   TS     EXECTEM1    # (SAVE CALLER'S BANK FIRST.)
CCS    VAC1USE
TCF    VACFOUND
CCS    VAC2USE
TCF    VACFOUND
CCS    VAC3USE
TCF    VACFOUND
CCS    VAC4USE
TCF    VACFOUND
CCS    VAC5USE
TCF    VACFOUND
TC     BAILOUT
OCT    1201        # NO VAC AREAS.

NEXTCORE    CAF    COREINC
ADS    LOCCTR
CCS    EXECTEM2
TCF    NOVAC3
TC     BAILOUT        # NO CORE SETS.
OCT    1202
 
GardenWeasel
38 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Interesting that none of the big established old-guard aerospace companies were included. You would think they would throw a boeing or lockheed or northrup grumman in as one of the three. Grumman, after all, has a track record in this application.


From ARS:

Three contracts

The awards, which cover a period of 10 months, were given to the following teams:
$579 million to the Blue Origin-led "National Team." Blue Origin will serve as the prime contractor, building the Blue Moon lunar lander as the "descent element" of the system, along with program management, systems engineering, and safety and mission assurance. Lockheed Martin will develop a reusable "ascent element" and lead crewed flight operations. Northrop Grumman will build the "transfer element," and Draper will lead descent guidance and provide flight avionics. It will launch on a New Glenn rocket.

$253 million to a Dynetics-led team. The company's proposal for a lunar lander is non-traditional and includes Sierra Nevada Corporation as a major partner. The ALPACA lander has a pair of drop tanks that are launched separately, which allow the main lander to be reused. These tanks are depleted and then jettisoned during descent. ALPACA could be launched on United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket.

$135 million to SpaceX. The company bid its Super Heavy rocket and Starship to carry humans to the Moon. The benefit of Starship is that if the vehicle is successful, it would offer NASA a low-cost, reusable solution for its needs.
 
dittybopper
34 minutes ago  
For the true nerds, here is the source code for the Apollo 11 lunar module Apollo Guidance Computer:

https://github.com/chrislgarry/Apollo​-​11/tree/master/Luminary099

Here is the same for the command module:

https://github.com/chrislgarry/Apollo​-​11/tree/master/Comanche055

And here is the language manual:

https://www.ibiblio.org/apollo/assemb​l​y_language_manual.html

I have the lunar module EXECUTIVE.agc program tacked up on my wall at my office.  That's the one that threw the 1201 and 1202 alarms when Apollo 11 were landing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
31 minutes ago  
Didn't click. Why are we going to the moon? We've been there already.
 
dittybopper
29 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder if this one will have blackjack and hookers.


With my luck it will have Jack Black and OES HORK.
 
dittybopper
28 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Didn't click. Why are we going to the moon? We've been there already.


Mainly to get away from people who ask why we're going back there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Didn't click. Why are we going to the moon? We've been there already.

Mainly to get away from people who ask why we're going back there.


Well then I guess it can't happen too soon. Seems awfully expensive, though.
 
pearls before swine
12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: pearls before swine: Interesting that none of the big established old-guard aerospace companies were included.   You would think they would throw a boeing or lockheed or northrup grumman in as one of the three.  Grumman, after all, has a track record in this application.

No, Grumman really doesn't.  At least, not the current company.

The last lunar module they built was no sooner than 1972.  That was 48 years ago.   An engineer straight out of college who briefly worked on it would be 70 or 72 years old now.   If he was still at Grumman, which seems unlikely.  A somewhat experienced engineer or other employee who would have been 30 years old in 1972 and thus had a track record with making lunar modules back then would now be 78 and retired.


Needlessly pedantic.  +1.
 
dittybopper
4 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: dittybopper: pearls before swine: Interesting that none of the big established old-guard aerospace companies were included.   You would think they would throw a boeing or lockheed or northrup grumman in as one of the three.  Grumman, after all, has a track record in this application.

No, Grumman really doesn't.  At least, not the current company.

The last lunar module they built was no sooner than 1972.  That was 48 years ago.   An engineer straight out of college who briefly worked on it would be 70 or 72 years old now.   If he was still at Grumman, which seems unlikely.  A somewhat experienced engineer or other employee who would have been 30 years old in 1972 and thus had a track record with making lunar modules back then would now be 78 and retired.

Needlessly pedantic.  +1.


To be fair, no company has any experience.  So it's not like they're at a disadvantage.
 
dittybopper
3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: dittybopper: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Didn't click. Why are we going to the moon? We've been there already.

Mainly to get away from people who ask why we're going back there.

Well then I guess it can't happen too soon. Seems awfully expensive, though.


Yeah, well, you get what you pay for.
 
Any Pie Left
1 minute ago  
The original LEM decent stage had one, center-mounted hypergolic-fueled center motor. Made the system kind of tall.  SpaceX has shown it is good at gimbaled motors, could do that same thing but it might make more sense to use clusters of fixed, super-dracos around the perimeter of the descent stage, with differential throttling. This lets you get the entire center of gravity of the machine lower for greater stability, plus, the multiple-motors have somewhat more redundancy for safety, lose one or three and still get to where you need to be,  could work up AND down, eliminating the need for a 2-stage system altogether.  You're borrowing the architecture of the Dragon capsule and reshaping it around a lunar lander.

Though I kinda like the drop-tank idea, for the bottom of the lander, and that could be left behind for takeoff, the rest of the ship flies back up, maybe available for additional uses, instead of just dumping it. It might even do a "hop" mission, hopping from the original landing spot to another one a dozen klicks away.
 
