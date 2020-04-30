 Skip to content
(UPI)   Hey Doug, call SCRAPS and pick up your Emu   (upi.com) divider line
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Had a chance to buy an emu once, for 75 bucks. His name was Butch.

Butch stood taller than me. He could jump a 6 foot fence and run 40 miles per hour. He had 4 inch razor-sharp claws on both feet, and a mean expression in his eye.

I thought about a moment or so, and declined the offer.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No emus is good emus
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even have an emu dude....
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Had a chance to buy an emu once, for 75 bucks. His name was Butch.

Butch stood taller than me. He could jump a 6 foot fence and run 40 miles per hour. He had 4 inch razor-sharp claws on both feet, and a mean expression in his eye.

I thought about a moment or so, and declined the offer.


That is unfortunate.  You could have displayed one of these.

Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can run the pants off a Kangaroo
 
faceonmars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a park in Washington state. It's not a state park. The article calls it High Bridge Park. This picture, though is across the road and is called "People's Park."  It was founded by hippies who were offended by the corporate domination of the World's Fair downtown.

For years it was an informal clothing optional park and later just a dating site for gays. Now it's a semi barren place with lots of trails.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Doug, get funny or go away. Please.
 
bump
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Rod Hull surrenders
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My real name is Doug, so I'm getting a kick...
 
Oysterman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Of course Limu Emu has a Twitter...
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It took awhile but I now crack up at these commercials. I wish they would make some new ones. Limu rocks
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iToad: Had a chance to buy an emu once, for 75 bucks. His name was Butch. Butch stood taller than me. He could jump a 6 foot fence and run 40 miles per hour. He had 4 inch razor-sharp claws on both feet, and a mean expression in his eye. I thought about a moment or so, and declined the offer.


Dr. Alan Grant: Try to imagine yourself in the Cretaceous Period. You get your first look at this "six foot turkey" as you enter a clearing. He moves like a bird, lightly, bobbing his head. And you keep still because you think that maybe his visual acuity is based on movement like T-Rex - he'll lose you if you don't move. But no, not Velociraptor. You stare at him, and he just stares right back. And that's when the attack comes. Not from the front, but from the side, [makes 'whooshing' sound]  from the other two raptors you didn't even know were there. Because Velociraptor's a pack hunter, you see, he uses coordinated attack patterns and he is out in force today. And he slashes at you with this... [he produces raptor claw from his pocket]  A six-inch retractable claw, like a razor, on the the middle toe. He doesn't bother to bite your jugular like a lion, say... no no. He slashes at you here, or here... [he lightly 'slashes' across the kid's body with the raptor claw]
Dr. Ellie Sattler: Oh, Alan...
Dr. Alan Grant: Or maybe across the belly, spilling your intestines. The point is, you are alive when they start to eat you. So you know, try to show a little respect.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet you'll never look at birds the same way again...
 
