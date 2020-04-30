 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   The USNS Comfort is now leaving New York harbor today for its home port in Virginia. Goodbye trying to help hospital ship   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better it was there and not needed than not there at all
 
limeyfellow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Better it was there and not needed than not there at all


Well apart from the Covid-19 infected crew that arrived with it and caused issues with the whole purpose of having the ship there. At least the thousand doctors, nurses, techs, and crew got some quiet time.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
USNS Comfort...USNS Mercy...those are pussy names! F*ck that!

Gonna call the new ships

USNS Gonna Fark You Up

USNS Anthrax

USNS Dirk Diggler

etc
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gopher321: USNS Comfort...USNS Mercy...those are pussy names! F*ck that!

Gonna call the new ships

USNS Gonna Fark You Up

USNS Anthrax

USNS Dirk Diggler

etc


The USN does have four guided missile submarines each carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, enough non-nuclear power to ruin any medium-sized nation's day. They chose the Ohio, the Michigan, the Florida, and the Georgia for this.

616 cruise missiles will make anyone say OMFG!
 
