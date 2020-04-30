 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   Swedish town pulls totally chicken shiat move to discourage revelry   (inquisitr.com) divider line
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I feel like chicken shiat might have some diseases in it. I could be wrong. Didn't RTFA.
 
Invincible
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So they want it both ways. No formal recommendations for social distancing but clearly an expectation of social distancing.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Invincible: So they want it both ways. No formal recommendations for social distancing but clearly an expectation of social distancing.


Yep. Very passive/aggressive of them.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Funny thing is a loss of the sense of smell is a common symptom of covid-19 infection.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So they are taking the handle off the town's only beer pump?
 
