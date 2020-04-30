 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Some science behind why wearing a mask is important and the difference between spit and a fart   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

658 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 4:20 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: [Fark user image 425x549]


Alex Harvey recorded a 34 second song that perfectly sums up that infographic:

Sensational Alex Harvey Band Hey
Youtube geDaJ-LotKg
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, but does farting on it, kill the virus?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm going to need a brazillian pages of source material.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WHY are we letting fart-sniffers influence our pandemic response policy???
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: WHY are we letting fart-sniffers influence our pandemic response policy???


I was told they were a bunch of smart fellas, is that not true?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Yes, but does farting on it, kill the virus?


Only after eating at Taco Bell.

I'm not prone to stinky farts, but omg if I eat the ground "beef" from Taco Bell, I'll be curling paint and straightening hair in just an hour.

I'm sure the viruses wouldn't stand a chance.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As the Chinese lady doctor explained it in that video I saw, the virus is mostly not aerolized but in tiny droplets of spit, possibly sweat, tears and blood. The virus is about 300 nanometers. To a virus, the Empire State building is like a condom and the windows are like the latex pores, but the golfer is Trump so he can't hit a window on the Empire State building (this is something I recycled from HIV fact sheets). The Chinese lady did not have an Empire State building or a golf ball. She had a model human hair about as thick as a giant prehistoric fern tree.

But any hoo, if you stop spraying it when you cough, sneeze or say "Another corona, please" then most of the virus stays in the thin papery mask when you throw it on the ground for people to hate at.

Not only can Trump not hit the Empire State building with a golf ball, he never made a penny of profit on it. His Yakusa buddies made all the money. At least all the traceable money. He probably made a giant bundle of invisible monies and flipped them through a few Russian kleptokrats buying Trump condos.

The Russians love Trump Organization, say Trump Pater, Trump Filius and the Wholey Unnessary Ghost, I'm Eric, Duh!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In this Golden Age of Bull Shiat, it is no longer possible to follow the money unless you are a Hollywood or Mafia Accountant, and Trump is so smart at sowing chaos and reaping dead butterflies, that he constantly outsmarts the one idiot he can, Himself.
 
Iamanevilcarrot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's the worst proclamation of "science" I've ever seen. If you're in healthcare, you probably know that wearing anything but an N95 mask doesn't help spreading this virus at all. It's theater.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aaaand... again we are provided with scientific proof of George Carlin's theory that half of all people are stupider than average.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Making home-made facemasks with dead butterflies on them is wholely appropriate. You can stick little pins through them and have them handy for repairs on the run.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Aaaand... again we are provided with scientific proof of George Carlin's theory that half of all people are stupider than average.


Carlin meant the median. Half of all people are stupider than the Median Average. About 85% are stupider than average, and 99% are stupider than the average of the 1%, despite the fact that that average runs right through the upper middle classes.

Median: about $40,000.

Aveage: about $350,000.

Average income of the 1%:  about $350,000-$500,000 in good "tax cut times".

Income of the real rich according to some silly rich biatch in NYC:  over $30,000,000 a year or you ain't even poor rich.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

not enough beer: [Fark user image 425x549]


That cutesy little graphic always leaves out the part where the guy that pissed in his pants takes off his pants and touches the pin pad, door handle, shopping cart, elevator button...  And then you walk behind him touch his piss and take off your pants.  Well maybe not take them off.  You might just pull up your pants.  Either way, you got piss on your pants.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sharks can smell blood only when it's in their nose.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That last bit was was a quotation overheard by one of the best informed financial newspaper journalists in NYC during the Good Old Days of the early 2000's and late 90's.  Guess who she is working for now?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Sharks can smell blood only when it's in their nose.


If you smell shiat, you are breathing it and thus tasting it also. This is a universal law of Nature and Trumpery.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Iamanevilcarrot: That's the worst proclamation of "science" I've ever seen. If you're in healthcare, you probably know that wearing anything but an N95 mask doesn't help spreading this virus at all. It's theater.


You don't have to be in healthcare.  Just get your OSHA card.  Proper PPE and wearing it properly is the way you protect yourself.  Wearing your arts and crafts project to protect against a virus is like wearing sunglasses to weld.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Sharks can smell blood only when it's in their nose.


Thought you had me with a technicality, didn't you? Ha!

I know all about faeces and coprolites. I am a Trumpologist. Amateur, but one of the good uns.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: not enough beer: [Fark user image 425x549]

That cutesy little graphic always leaves out the part where the guy that pissed in his pants takes off his pants and touches the pin pad, door handle, shopping cart, elevator button...  And then you walk behind him touch his piss and take off your pants.  Well maybe not take them off.  You might just pull up your pants.  Either way, you got piss on your pants.


If only there were a way to remove said piss from your hands before you touch your pants with like soap and water. Or I dunno neutralize the germs before you touched your pants.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.