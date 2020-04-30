 Skip to content
Here is a very optimistic timeline as to when we will get a coronavirus vaccine ... brought to you on the back of a unicorn pony
10
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Never o'clock.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clinical trials almost never succeed. We've never released a coronavirus vaccine for humans before. Our record for developing an entirely new vaccine is at least four years.

TFA is well worth a read. When you hear that they are aiming for 12-18 months to have a vaccine it is even a more ambitious thing than most of us would realize.

Normally 10% of clinical candidates ultimately get approved. The rest are unsafe or don't work or fail for other reasons. With coronavirus we are skipping most of the usual preclinical testing that would weed out some of the bad candidates, so the odds of success are even worse.

Meanwhile so many people are getting infected that the virus will have a chance to mutate into different strains that might need more than one vaccine.

It's going to be a few rough years.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A GIS for "doctor unicorn" returns WAY MORE than you would expect.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert. Vaccines are not guaranteed. It is entirely plausible an effective vaccine will not be developed for years, decades, or possibly ever.

People really need to take the farking blinders off and accept that there is a possibility this virus and mutations of it are a permanent fixture of our existence for a very long time, or even forever.

We're still at a very early stage in understanding this thing, and knowing if it will burn out on its own, be susceptible to vaccination, or be a permanent addition to our revolving rogues gallery of infectious diseases is still some ways off.
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: A GIS for "doctor unicorn" returns WAY MORE than you would expect.


wow...just wow.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It might be time to admit that we're probably going to need fewer nursing homes going forward.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a unicorn Doctor may look like.
 
Shazam999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Spoiler alert. Vaccines are not guaranteed. It is entirely plausible an effective vaccine will not be developed for years, decades, or possibly ever.

People really need to take the farking blinders off and accept that there is a possibility this virus and mutations of it are a permanent fixture of our existence for a very long time, or even forever.

We're still at a very early stage in understanding this thing, and knowing if it will burn out on its own, be susceptible to vaccination, or be a permanent addition to our revolving rogues gallery of infectious diseases is still some ways off.


NO I HIDE INSIDE FOREVER!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We've been telling you for decades, and you would not listen.

The starts have aligned. He awakens. You will be eaten.

Your only hope is to be eaten first.

He is rising
he is here
no one will live.
 
