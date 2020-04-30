 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes Danielle Dax, The Dentists, FOTN, and a sweeeet transvestite. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #131. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
26
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to hear a song called "State Of The Nation" by Industry.

thank you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbcdn1.podbean.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: [pbcdn1.podbean.com image 464x604]


yes, please. yummer yummer, man...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Evening all.
Well it is here at least
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In the middle of a move right now, and came across this gem, the 7" single for The Mission UK's Severina.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
here we goooooooo........
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here we goooooooo........


Most glorious. Da!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
as always, i'll be shooting out the playlist live here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

(no account needed to view)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here we goooooooo........

Most glorious. Da!


glorious!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: here we goooooooo........

Most glorious. Da!

glorious!


Da!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: I would love to hear a song called "State Of The Nation" by Industry.

thank you.


So here's the deal. I'm just finishing a move. Stranger to Stranger is somewhere in this pile...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Snarls suddenly went quite Lush-y
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: Snarls suddenly went quite Lush-y


oh you need to stick around for sure, we get a bit more lush-y later.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm here, missed the link.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: steklo: I would love to hear a song called "State Of The Nation" by Industry.

thank you.

So here's the deal. I'm just finishing a move. Stranger to Stranger is somewhere in this pile...[Fark user image 422x750]


That's awesome!

I just moved to a new place too...the first photo was my old music room...the rest is the new place...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: [pbcdn1.podbean.com image 464x604]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Chameleons!

Oh yes
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: The Chameleons!

Oh yes


so many good tracks from them, hard to choose. but this one i don't feel gets played nearly enough, certainly not as much as singing rule britainnia or up the down escalator
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: The Chameleons!

Oh yes

so many good tracks from them, hard to choose. but this one i don't feel gets played nearly enough, certainly not as much as singing rule britainnia or up the down escalator


I think Soul In Isolation is my favourite. Good lockdown themed tune too
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just found myself pretending to ride a horse
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: I just found myself pretending to ride a horse


oh, the significant other is not available?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Question: I don't have iTunes, is the show archived elsewhere for later listening as being able to sit & enjoy the whole thing live isn't quite possible atm but would love to be able to put it on my phone & listen to it later (with less distractions during it)?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Question: I don't have iTunes, is the show archived elsewhere for later listening as being able to sit & enjoy the whole thing live isn't quite possible atm but would love to be able to put it on my phone & listen to it later (with less distractions during it)?


last few weeks i have been trying to put together a youtube playlist, but this week has been crazy. but assuming i get my act together, i'll fire a youtube link out from my twitter account later today (or not).
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind some Siouxsie before I leave for work in about an hour ;)
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: isamudyson: Question: I don't have iTunes, is the show archived elsewhere for later listening as being able to sit & enjoy the whole thing live isn't quite possible atm but would love to be able to put it on my phone & listen to it later (with less distractions during it)?

last few weeks i have been trying to put together a youtube playlist, but this week has been crazy. but assuming i get my act together, i'll fire a youtube link out from my twitter account later today (or not).


Thanks!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: I wouldn't mind some Siouxsie before I leave for work in about an hour ;)


too popular. i love her/them, but our station mission is to play lesser known acts. sorry mate.
 
