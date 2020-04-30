 Skip to content
(Time)   You know who else killed himself 75 years ago today?
    Adolf Hitler, Osama bin Laden, Suicide, Videos of Osama bin Laden, September 11 attacks, Al-Qaeda, Bin Laden family, Hermann Gring  
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just a made up story by the lizard people to hid the fact that the Tri-Lateral Commission snuggles him off to Argentina so he could fake the moon landing.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed he had the ball to go thru with it
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Budd Dwyer?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speer was a lying opportunist, but his description of how everyone in the bunker reacted when FDR died is fascinating. (Hitler and his followers believed that he was Frederick the Great, and so would be saved as Frederick was when the Russian Empress died suddenly just as he was surrounded: "Hitler caught sight of me and rushed toward me with a degree of animation rare in him these days. He held a newspaper clipping in his hand. "Here, read it! Here! You never wanted to believe it! Here it is!" His words came in a great rush. "Here we have the miracle I always predicted. Who was right? The war isn't lost! Read it! Roosevelt is dead!"
"He could not calm down. He thought this was proof of the infallible Providence watching over him. Goebbels and many others were bubbling over with delight as they exclaimed how right he had been in his reiterated conviction that the tide would turn. Now history was repeating itself, just as history had given a hopelessly beaten Frederick the Great victory at the last moment. The miracle of the House of Brandenburg! Once again the Tsarina had died, the historic turning point had come, Goebbels repeated again and again and again." (Inside the Third Reich, 549)

That was April 12, 1945. He'd kill himself within a few weeks.

According to US Army reports, about 25% of the German population still believed in Hitler at that point--they said he'd been badly served by his underlings.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father was born on that day.
When I was a dipsh*t teenager this was a fun fact to know and throw about.

/my dad's actually pretty awesome.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if Vegas will take the bet but I'd wager Trump will die by his own hand.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I'm impressed he had the ball to go thru with it


The Armstrong and Miller Show | Hitler Has Only Got One Ball
Youtube Y1DWJQkOJew
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Budd Dwyer?


There's a name I haven't heard in a while.
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler lives in one of those crates in that big warehouse at the end of Indiana Jones.
He calls it his "Adolfort".
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memes aside, Downfall is a really fun movie where a bunch of Nazi assholes die.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if the rest of the pro-fa would just follow the leader.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've pretty much always thought that the idea of capture by the Soviets on or around May Day was impetus to off himself.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene Masseth?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself 75 years ago today.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler wasn't so bad. After all, he did kill Hitler.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: According to US Army reports, about 25% of the German population still believed in Hitler at that point--they said he'd been badly served by his underlings.


Then the crystal meth wore off.
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hitlers last witness is a great book by rochus misch (d. 2013)

he was the telephone exchange operator in the Führerbunker up until the very last seconds and very familiar with the man himself.  some great insight in that book

he would speak of things like they had to change the line directly into Hitler's suite because some jerks kept prank calling it, along with a few other things he would do himself (ringing mr. Heiliger and miss Nacht on xmas night, patching them through then eavesdropping on the ensuing argument of who called who and what theybwant)

anyway, fantastic book
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: My father was born on that day.
When I was a dipsh*t teenager this was a fun fact to know and throw about.

/my dad's actually pretty awesome.


So you're saying your dad is the reincarnation of Hitler? That is neat.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence Brown:

"We do not see things as they are. We see things as we are."
-Talmud
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not dead, he's planning a little hike...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eva Braun?
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick question: Would zombie Lincoln be nicer than zombie Hitler?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAY 17. Love, Death & Robots: Alternate Histories
Youtube OX_J8I2paNI
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, today we honor the anniversary of the untimely death of the man who killed Hitler. He may not have done many good deeds in his life, but that one made up for all his wrongdoings.

/At least, I'm pretty sure that's how history will remember it...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Memes aside, Downfall is a really fun movie where a bunch of Nazi assholes die.


Fark user imageView Full Size


They weren't all bad.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I don't know if Vegas will take the bet but I'd wager Trump will die by his own hand.


No chance -  he's a farking chickenclunk and anyway he's already too demented to be able to process the step.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: educated: My father was born on that day.
When I was a dipsh*t teenager this was a fun fact to know and throw about.

/my dad's actually pretty awesome.

So you're saying your dad is the reincarnation of Hitler? That is neat.


That was the tasteless and offensive teenage joke, yeah.
:(
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heil.......  MYSELF!
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Hitler wasn't so bad. After all, he did kill Hitler.


Yeah, but he also killed the guy who killed Hitler, so it's a wash.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: My father was born on that day.
When I was a dipsh*t teenager this was a fun fact to know and throw about.

/my dad's actually pretty awesome.


His son, on the other hand....

/i keed
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: [Fark user image 781x1027]


Godwin'd in one.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Memes aside, Downfall is a really fun movie where a bunch of Nazi assholes die.


They should re-release it on streaming platforms this July.  It'll be the feel good hit of the summer going into the election.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norm Macdonald on Hitler
Youtube wAMgT8LuZaw
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: According to US Army reports, about 25% of the German population still believed in Hitler at that point--they said he'd been badly served by his underlings.


26% of the eligible electorate voted for Trump.

27% believed Bush Jr. was doing a good job before the 2008 election.

It seems there is a pattern.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seldom in human history, never in modern times, had a man so insignificantly monstrous become the absolute head of a great nation.

Well that pretty much hits our current situation right on the nose.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found out yesterday that one of the prevalent Flat Earth hypotheses is that the round Earth idea is a lie spread by the Jews to keep people from visiting Antartica where Hitler and the Nazi's live in a city under the ice.

So Richard Spencer and other neo-Nazis, if your listening, get Antartica and start digging.  Don't worry about bringing many provisions, you'll be with your idol soon.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arcgear:

he would speak of things like they had to change the line directly into Hitler's suite because some jerks kept prank calling it...

Beavis and Butthead Prank Call Hitler
Youtube ZnmdnOBeLsE
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: My father was born on that day.
When I was a dipsh*t teenager this was a fun fact to know and throw about.

/my dad's actually pretty awesome.


Well, it's a mildly interesting factoid.  Unless you're talking about reincarnation or something.
Like talking about who you share your birthday with.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: That's just a made up story by the lizard people to hid the fact that the Tri-Lateral Commission snuggles him off to Argentina so he could fake the moon landing.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

genner: Eva Braun?


The Boomtown Rats - (I Never Loved) Eva Braun (1978)
Youtube LuGgEcE3sIQ
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't know if Vegas will take the bet but I'd wager Trump will die by his own hand.


Slumped on a golden throne, with half a berder in his mouth, and half a tweet on his phone.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess he lost it doing the Stay-at-Home thing.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Achtung, baby....
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Tyrone Slothrop: Memes aside, Downfall is a really fun movie where a bunch of Nazi assholes die.

They should re-release it on streaming platforms this July.  It'll be the feel good hit of the summer going into the election.


It's on Amazon Prime
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sgt. Pepper?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Baloo Uriza: Tyrone Slothrop: Memes aside, Downfall is a really fun movie where a bunch of Nazi assholes die.

They should re-release it on streaming platforms this July.  It'll be the feel good hit of the summer going into the election.

It's on Amazon Prime


They should get on hyping that.  Bezos likes pissing off Trump, right?
 
tfudtuckerpucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are they talking about this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tfudtuckerpucker: Are they talking about this guy?

[Fark user image 237x375]


The Greatest Guy of 1938.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.